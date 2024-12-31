About Cookies on This Site

49VL5G-M

Ściana wideo z cienką ramką FHD 49” 500 nitów

Fantastyczne wrażenia dzięki
ultracienkiej ramce

Mężczyzna patrzący na duży ekran przyczepiony do okna sklepu sportowego.

*Wszystkie obrazy na tej stronie służą wyłącznie do celów ilustracyjnych.

Ekrany z ultracienką ramką przymocowane do ściany jak kafelki przedstawiają duży i dynamiczny obraz.

Duży ekran z ultracienką ramką

Ultracienka ramka pozwala stworzyć fantastyczną ścianę cyfrową, która efektownie przekazuje dynamiczną treść i przyciąga uwagę odbiorcy.

Przerwa między ekranami z serii VL5G jest mniejsza niż między konwencjonalnymi ekranami LG, dzięki czemu prezentowana na nich treść wygląda lepiej.

Redukcja przerw w obrazie

Seria VL5G zawiera algorytm poprawiania obrazu, który redukuje przerwy między złączonymi ekranami podczas odtwarzania filmów. Obiekty znajdujące się na granicy są dostosowywane tak, aby obraz był jak najbardziej płynny.

*Zwykłe modele LG to ekrany bez algorytmu udoskonalania obrazu.

Kobieta patrząca na ekran zainstalowany na górze.

Większy kąt widzenia

Duże ekrany zazwyczaj umieszcza się powyżej poziomu wzroku, przez co w ścianach wideo znaczenia nabiera jednolita jakość obrazu. Kąt widzenia w urządzeniach z serii VL5G pozwala zachować żywe kolory bez jakichkolwiek zniekształceń.

*Wyniki na podstawie testów własnych. Rzeczywiste wyniki testów mogą być inne w zależności od środowiska i sprzętu pomiarowego.

Kilka ekranów zamontowanych po obu stronach i na ścianie przedniej zapewnia żywszy i szerszy obraz.

Szeroki kąt widzenia

Technologia produkcji matryc IPS firmy LG jest znana z doskonałej kontroli ciekłego kryształu, co zapewnia wysokiej jakości obraz pod każdym kątem. Z tego powodu VL5G lepiej przyciąga uwagę realistycznymi kolorami, które nie tracą na jakości pod żadnym kątem.

Model 49VL5G potrafi regulować temperaturę kolorów w zakresie od 3200 K do 13 000 K co 100 K.

Łatwa regulacja kolorów

W zależności od treści użytkownik może regulować temperaturę kolorów ekranu za pomocą pilota co 100K.

Urządzenia z serii VL5G potrafią dokładniej regulować balans bieli.

Regulacja balansu bieli

W konwencjonalnych ścianach wideo balans bieli można regulować tylko w „pełnym trybie bieli”, natomiast w serii VL5G można modyfikować każdą wartość skali szarości, co pozwala na bardziej szczegółową regulację bieli.

Intuicyjny graficzny interfejs użytkownika umożliwia wykonywanie kilku czynności naraz.

Praktyczna struktura menu

Strukturę menu zoptymalizowano pod kątem zastosowań komercyjnych. Ułatwia pracę i grupuje podobne funkcje, dzięki czemu stanowi łatwy w obsłudze i intuicyjny graficzny interfejs użytkownika. Dzięki temu użytkownik nie musi poznawać funkcji menu oraz uczyć się zarządzania ekranami metodą prób i błędów.

Ekran łatwo się obsługuje za pomocą wygodnego GUI i pilota.

Intuicyjny interfejs

GUI (Graphic User Interface) doskonale współpracuje z czterokierunkowym pilotem, który pozwala na łatwe przełączanie ustawień. Ponadto zastosowano dużą czcionkę, która zapewnia lepszą czytelność podczas obsługi urządzenia z dużej odległości.
Wszystkie specyfikacje

PANEL

  • Rozmiar ekranu (cale)

    49

  • Typ panelu

    IPS

  • Typ podświetlenia

    Bezpośrednio

  • Proporcje obrazu

    16:9

  • Rozdzielczość natywna

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Częstotliwość odświeżania

    60Hz

  • Jasność

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Współczynnik kontrastu

    1,000:1

  • Dynamiczny wsp. kontrastu CR

    500,000:1

  • Gama kolorów

    NTSC 72%

  • Kąt widzenia (pion x poziom)

    178º x 178º

  • Głębia kolorów (liczba kolorów)

    1,07 miliarda kolorów

  • Czas reakcji

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3%

  • Żywotność

    60 000 godzin (typ.)

  • Czas pracy (godzin/dni)

    24/7

  • Pion / Poziom

    TAK / TAK

  • Przezroczystość

    ND

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    ND

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • Wejście HDMI

    TAK (2 szt.)

  • Wejście HDMI (HDCP Wer.)

    1.4

  • Wejście DP

    TAK (HDCP 1.3)

  • Wejście DVI-D

    TAK (HDCP 1.4)

  • Wejście RGB

    NIE

  • Wejście Audio

    TAK

  • Wejście RS232C

    TAK

  • Wejście RJ45 (LAN)

    TAK (1 szt.)

  • Wejście IR

    TAK

  • Wejście USB

    USB2.0 typu A (1 szt.)

  • Wyjście HDMI

    NIE

  • Wyjście DP

    TAK

  • Wyjście Audio

    TAK

  • Touch USB

    NIE

  • Wyjście dla głośnika zewnętrznego

    NIE

  • Wyjście RS232C

    TAK

  • Wyjście RJ45 (LAN)

    NIE

  • Wyjście IR

    NIE

  • Daisy Chain

    Wejście: HDMI, DP, DVI-D / Wyjście: DP

SPECYFIKACJA MECHANICZNA

  • Kolor ramki

    Black

  • Szerokość ramki

    T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

  • Waga (ekran)

    16.9Kg

  • Waga (ekran + podstawa)

    ND

  • Waga z opakowaniem

    21.9Kg

  • Wymiary monitora (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    1077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7mm

  • Wymiary monitora z podstawą (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    ND

  • Wymiary kartonu (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    1214 x 778 x 263mm

  • Uchwyt

    TAK

  • Standard mocowania VESA

    Wymiary: 600 x 400 mm

FUNKCJE - SPRZĘT

  • Pamięć wewnętrzna (eMMC)

    NIE

  • Wi-Fi/BT (wbudowany)

    NIE

  • Czujnik temperatury

    TAK

  • Automatyczny czujnik jasności

    NIE

  • Czujnik pikseli

    NIE

  • Czujnik zbliżeniowy

    NIE

  • Czujnik prądu

    NIE

  • Czujnik BLU

    NIE

  • Czujnik wilgotności

    NIE

  • Czujnik przyspieszenia (żyroskop)

    NIE

  • Wskaźnik zasilania

    NIE

  • Klawiatura lokalna

    NIE

  • WENTYLATOR (wbudowany)

    NIE

FUNKCJE - OPROGRAMOWANIE

  • Wersja systemu operacyjnego (webOS)

    Bez webOS

  • Planowanie zawartości lokalnej

    TAK

  • Group Manager

    NIE

  • USB Plug & Play

    TAK

  • Fail over

    TAK

  • Logo przy uruchamianiu

    TAK

  • Obraz przy braku sygnału

    TAK

  • Synchronizacja RS232C

    TAK

  • Synchronizacja sieci lokalnej

    NIE

  • Backlight Sync

    NIE

  • PIP

    NIE

  • PBP

    NIE

  • Udostępnianie ekranu

    NIE

  • Znacznik wideo

    NIE

  • Odtwarzaj za pomocą adresu URL

    NIE

  • Obrót ekranu

    TAK

  • Obrót zewnętrznego wejścia

    NIE

  • Odtwarzanie bez przerw

    NIE

  • Ustawienie trybu kafelków

    TAK

  • Ustawianie klonowania danych

    TAK

  • SNMP

    TAK

  • ISM Method

    TAK

  • Auto Set ID

    TAK

  • Status Mailing

    NIE

  • Control Manager

    NIE

  • Certyfikacja Cisco

    NIE

  • Crestron Connected

    TAK

  • Inteligentne oszczędzanie energii

    TAK

  • Tryb PM

    TAK

  • Wake on LAN

    TAK

  • Network Ready

    NIE

  • Beacon

    NIE

  • HDMI-CEC

    TAK

  • Ustawienia serwera SI

    NIE

  • webRTC

    NIE

  • Pro:Idiom

    NIE

  • Kompensacja jasności

    NIE

  • Ustawienie W/B według skali szarości

    TAK

  • Odwrócenie skanowania

    TAK

WARUNKI ŚRODOWISKOWE

  • Temperatura pracy

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Wilgotność pracy

    10 % to 80 %

ZASILANIE

  • Zasilacz

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Rodzaj zasilania

    Wbudowane zasilanie

POBÓR MOCY

  • typ.

    100W

  • maks.

    120W

  • BTU (brytyjska jednostka termiczna)

    341 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Inteligentne oszczędzanie energii (70%)

    60W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Wyłączanie zasilania

    0.5W

DŹWIĘK

  • Głośnik (wbudowany)

    NIE

CERTYFIKATY

  • Bezpieczeństwo

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / Energy Star 8.0(US Only)

  • ePEAT (tylko Stany Zjednoczone)

    NIE

KOMPATYBILNOŚĆ OPS

  • Kompatybilny z typem OPS

    NIE

  • Wbudowany zasilacz OPS

    NIE

KOMPATYBILNOŚĆ OPROGRAMOWANIA

  • SuperSign CMS

    TAK

  • SuperSign Control+

    TAK

  • SuperSign WB

    TAK

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NIE

  • Promota

    NIE

  • Mobile CMS

    NIE

  • Connected Care

    NIE

JĘZYK

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

AKCESORIA

  • Podstawowy

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • Opcjonalny

    NIE

FUNKCJE SPECJALNE

  • Kompatybilność z nakładką dotykową

    ND

  • Inteligentna kalibracja

    ND

  • Pochylenie (przodem do góry)

    ND

  • Przechylenie (przodem do dołu)

    ND

  • Stopień ochrony IP

    IP5X tested

  • Powłoka ochronna (płyta zasilająca)

    TAK

  • Ochrona zasilania

    ND

  • Bezpośrednie światło słoneczne

    ND

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Aby uzyskać dodatkową dokumentację techniczną i pliki do pobrania, przejdź do portalu partnera B2B LG.