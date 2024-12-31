About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Seria LAP

Funkcje

Galeria

Specyfikacje

Wsparcie

Zasoby

Seria LAP

LAP010BL2

Seria LAP

(0)

Bądź zawsze na bieżąco

Bądź zawsze na bieżąco

Wyjątkowa jakość obrazu

                                                                    

Automatyczna ochrona modułu

                                                                    

Łatwe zarządzanie

                                                                   

Obudowa jednostki

• Rozstaw pikseli: 1,0 mm
• Jasność: 1000 nit
• Współczynnik kontrastu: 6000: 1
• Współczynnik odświeżania: 1920 Hz

Kontroler LED

(LCLG 001)
• Wejście: maks. UHD@30P
• Wyjście: FHD@60P
• Wbudowany odtwarzacz multimedialny i mechanizm skalowania
• Port wejścia/wyjścia: HDMI, DP, DVI-D / LVDS
• Port sterowania: RS232C, RJ45 (LAN)

Oprogramowanie
(menedżer sterowania)

• Oprogramowanie sieciowe (platforma LG webOS 3.0)
• Sterowanie i monitorowanie
• Powiadomienie o alarmie (e-mailowo)

ZASTOSOWANIE

Studio projektowe

Muzea i galerie

Reżyserka

Sale konferencyjne

Sala posiedzeń

Studio emisyjne

Drukuj

Wszystkie specyfikacje

PARAMETRY FIZYCZNE

  • Pitch Name

    P1.0

  • Konfiguracja pikseli

    SMD 3 w 1

  • Rozstaw pikseli (mm)

    1.00

  • Rozdzielczość modułu (szer. x wys.)

    192x180

  • Wymiary modułu (szer. x wys., mm)

    192x180

  • Liczba modułów na obudowę jednostki (szer. x wys.)

    2x2

  • Rozdzielczość obudowy jednostki (szer. x wys.)

    384x360

  • Wymiary obudowy jednostki (szer. x wys. x gł., mm)

    384x360x77

  • Powierzchnia obudowy jednostki (㎡)

    0.138

  • Masa obudowy jednostki (kg/jednostka)

    5.0

  • Masa na metr kwadratowy (kg/㎡)

    36.2

  • Fizyczna gęstość pikseli (piksele/㎡)

    1,000,000

  • Płaskość obudowy jednostki (mm)

    ±0,2

  • Materiał obudowy jednostki

    Aluminium odlewane ciśnieniowo

  • Dostęp serwisowy

    Tył

SPECYFIKACJA OPTYCZNA

  • Jasność min. (po kalibracji)

    1,000

  • Temperatura kolorów

    3200-9300

  • Kąt widzenia (w poziomie)

    160

  • Kąt widzenia (w pionie)

    140

  • Jednorodność jasności

    ≥97%

  • Jednorodność kolorów

    ±0,015Cx,Cy

  • Współczynnik kontrastu

    6,000

  • Głębia przetwarzania (bit)

    16

SPECYFIKACJA ELEKTRYCZNA

  • Pobór mocy (W/jedn., średnie)

    85

  • Pobór mocy (W/jedn., maks.)

    170

  • Pobór mocy (W/㎡, maks.)

    1230

  • Zasilanie (V)

    100 do 240

  • Częstotliwość klatek (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Częstotliwość odświeżania (Hz)

    1,920

SPECYFIKACJA PRACY

  • Żywotność (połowa jasności)* * Specyfikacja żywotności (połowa jasności) zależy od właściwości technicznych lamp LED.

    100,000

  • Temperatura pracy (℃)

    0° do +40°

  • Wilgotność podczas pracy

    10-80% wilgotności względnej (do ustalenia)

KONTROLER

  • Kontroler

    LCLG001

Aby uzyskać dodatkową dokumentację techniczną i pliki do pobrania, przejdź do portalu partnera B2B LG.