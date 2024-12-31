About Cookies on This Site

Ultra Slim Series

Ultra Slim Series

LSCB015-CKF

Ultra Slim Series

widok z przodu z obrazem wypełniającym * Produkt przedstawiony na powyższym obrazie w rzeczywistości może wyglądać inaczej.

Ultracienka konstrukcja

Ultracienka konstrukcja o grubości 37,5 mm jest największą zaletą tego produktu. Dzięki niej ekrany z serii LSCB można instalować i użytkować bez ograniczeń w dowolnych miejscach.

Ultracienka konstrukcja

Łatwa i bezproblemowa instalacja

Łatwa i bezproblemowa instalacja

Ekrany z serii LSCB można łatwo zainstalować i serwisować od przodu. Dzięki temu nie trzeba pozostawiać dodatkowego miejsca z tyłu na prace podczas serwisu. Ponadto moduły LED można łatwo wyjmować i umiejscawiać na ich miejsce za pomocą narzędzia magnetycznego.

Konfiguracja 16:9 FHD/UHD

Konfiguracja 16:9 FHD/UHD

Każda kabina zachowuje proporcje obrazu 16:9, czyli taką, jaka większość ekranów FHD i UHD. Dzięki temu można wykorzystać istniejącą już treść bez ponoszenia dodatkowych kosztów i czasu na edycję.

Dostępna opcja narożna 90°

Po dodaniu opcji narożnej ekran LSCB naturalnie wpasowuje się w przestrzeń oraz prezentuje treść bez zniekształceń.

Dostępna opcja narożna 90°

Certyfikat EMC klasy B i ognioodporna konstrukcja

Certyfikat EMC klasy B i ognioodporna konstrukcja

Urządzenia z serii LSCB są bezpieczne pod kątem promieniowania elektromagnetycznego szkodliwego dla środowiska i ludzi, co potwierdza certyfikat EMC klasy B. Spełniają one też wymagania europejskich norm dotyczących ognioodporności.

Możliwości personalizacji

Możliwości personalizacji

Ekrany z serii LSCB są również dostępne w modułach mini i wygietych, które umożliwiają instalację różnego rodzaju ekranów pod indywidualne zamówienie, np. o określonym kształcie, wklęsłych lub wypukłych.

* Lewa i prawa strona
* Wymiary modułu różnią się w zależności od promienia.

Zgodność z
oprogramowaniem LG

Seria LSCB wspierana przez wydajny kontroler systemowy LG jest zgodna z oprogramowaniem LG, w tym SuperSignCMS, LED Assistant i ConnectedCare, które ułatwiają klientom procesy biznesowe.

Zgodność z oprogramowaniem LG

* Dostępność usługi „LG ConnectedCare” różni się w zależności od regionu i należy ją wykupić osobno. Szczegółowe informacje można uzyskać u miejscowego przedstawiciela LG.
* Parametry monitorowane przez LG ConnectedCare: płyta główna (temp., stan sygnału, wersja FPGA, stan połączenia Ethernet), karta odbiorcza (temp., zasilanie LED)

Wszystkie specyfikacje

INFORMACJA

  • Nazwa modelu

    LSCB015-CKF

PARAMETRY FIZYCZNE

  • Konfiguracja pikseli

    Single SMD

  • Rozstaw pikseli (mm)

    1.56

  • Rozdzielczość modułu (szer. x wys.)

    192x108

  • Wymiary modułu (wys. x szer., mm)

    300x168.75

  • Masa modułu (kg)

    0.34

  • Liczba modułów w obudowie (szer. x wys.)

    1x2

  • Rozdzielczość obudowy (szer. x wys.)

    192x216

  • Wymiary obudowy (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    300x337.5x58 (Cabinet Mounting depth changs for different curve)

  • Pole powierzchni obudowy (㎡)

    0.1

  • Waga obudowy (kg/jednostkę)

    2.6（weight changs for different curve）

  • Masa na metr kwadratowy (kg/㎡)

    25.19

  • Fizyczna gęstość pikseli (piksele/㎡)

    409,600

  • Stopień płaskości obudowy (mm)

    ±0.1

  • Materiał obudowy

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Dostęp serwisowy

    Front

PARAMETRY OPTYCZNE

  • Jasność maksymalna (po kalibracji, nity)

    800

  • Temperatura kolorów (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Kąt patrzenia (poziomy)

    160

  • Kąt patrzenia (pionowy)

    160

  • Jednolitość jasności

    0.97

  • Jednolitość kolorów

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Współczynnik kontrastu

    5,000:1

  • Głębia przetwarzania (bity)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

PARAMETRY SPECYFIKACJE

  • Pobór mocy (W/obudowa, maks.)

    75

  • Pobór mocy (W/obudowa, średni)

    25

  • Pobór mocy (W/㎡, maks.)

    740

  • Pobór mocy (BTU/godz./obudowa, maks.)

    256

  • Rozpraszanie ciepła (BTU/godz./obudowa, śr.)

    85

  • Rozpraszanie ciepła (BTU/godz./㎡, maks.)

    2,528

  • Zasilanie (V)

    100 to 240

  • Częstotliwość zmiany klatek

    50 / 60

  • Częstotliwość odświeżenia (Hz)

    3,840

WARUNKI SPECYFIKACJE

  • Temperatura pracy (℃)

    -10℃ to +45℃

  • Dopuszczalna wilgotność podczas pracy

    0~80%RH

  • Klasa ochrony – przód

    IP30

  • Klasa ochrony – tył

    IP30

  • Żywotność diod LED (połowa jasności)

    100,000

STANDARD

  • Certyfikaty

    CE, FCC, ETL, EMC Class-B, BS476 Part7 Class1, EN13501-1

ŚRODOWISKO

  • Środowisko

    RoHS, REACH

KONTROLER

  • Kontroler

    CVCA

NAROŻNIK 90 STOPNI

  • narożnik 90 stopni

    O

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Aby uzyskać dodatkową dokumentację techniczną i pliki do pobrania, przejdź do portalu partnera B2B LG.