Ultra Slim Series

Łatwa i bezproblemowa instalacja
Ekrany z serii LSCB można łatwo zainstalować i serwisować od przodu. Dzięki temu nie trzeba pozostawiać dodatkowego miejsca z tyłu na prace podczas serwisu. Ponadto moduły LED można łatwo wyjmować i umiejscawiać na ich miejsce za pomocą narzędzia magnetycznego.