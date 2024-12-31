About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Seria LAPE

Funkcje

Galeria

Specyfikacje

Wsparcie

Zasoby

Seria LAPE

LAP020E

Seria LAPE

(0)

Bądź zawsze na bieżąco

Zapisz się na newsletter
WYSOKA ROZDZIELCZOŚĆ LG PREMIUM <br>LED SIGNAGE1

WYSOKA ROZDZIELCZOŚĆ LG PREMIUM
LED SIGNAGE

Urządzenia LG z serii LG LAPE, wyróżniające się
szczegółowymi kolorami i wyjątkowym kontrastem,
ożywiają treść poprzez uwolnienie designu,
który stanowi dzieło sztuki medialnej.

WYBÓR DWÓCH TYPÓW PRODUKTÓW<br>1

WYBÓR DWÓCH TYPÓW PRODUKTÓW

Seria LAPE obejmuje dwa typy produktów, które różnią się sposobem instalacji zasilania. Każdy ma swoje zalety, więc klient musi wybrać jeden z nich, uwzględniając wymogi instalacyjne.
ELASTYCZNY LDM<br>1

ELASTYCZNY LDM

Seria LAPE, wyróżniająca się specjalnie zaprojektowanym LDM(LED Display Module), odznacza się prawdziwą krzywizną wklęsłą i wypukłą do 1 000 R. To znacznie rozszerza zakres możliwości projektowych, pozwalając tworzyć prawdziwie zakrzywione ekrany do użytku w wystroju wnętrz lub jako zachwycające centrum rozrywki.

*Ukazany powyżej „konwencjonalny” ekran to ekran LED złożony z płaskich jednostek LED.

REALISTYCZNE KOLORY JAK PRAWDZIWE<br>1

REALISTYCZNE KOLORY JAK PRAWDZIWE

Urządzenia z serii LAPE zapewniają żywy obraz wyjątkowej jakości odznaczający się szerokim spektrum kolorów i głębokim kontrastem uzyskanym dzięki technologii LG „Dynamic Contrast Algorithm”.

DOKŁADNA EKSPRESJA GŁĘBI KOLORÓW<br>1

DOKŁADNA EKSPRESJA GŁĘBI KOLORÓW

16-bitowa głębia kolorów pozwala uzyskać większą głębię skali szarości, co przekłada się na dokładne odwzorowanie różnych głębi i gęstości kolorów bez zniekształceń. Dzięki temu treść wygląda bardziej realistycznie i atrakcyjnie.

PŁYNNE ODTWARZANIE W DYNAMICZNYCH SCENACH<br>1

PŁYNNE ODTWARZANIE W DYNAMICZNYCH SCENACH

Wysoka częstotliwość odświeżania 3840 Hz zapewnia płynne odtwarzanie treści. Stabilny obraz jest pozbawiony czarnych pasów powstających podczas nagrywania filmów oraz nie męczy oczu.

ELASTYCZNE ZARZĄDZANIE ZASILANIEM<br>1

ELASTYCZNE ZARZĄDZANIE ZASILANIEM

Dzięki modułowej konstrukcji urządzenia użytkownik może określić jasność ekranu, dostosowując liczbę PSU* do efektywności elektrycznej w danej infrastrukturze.

*Liczba wymaganych jednostek zasilania może się różnić w zależności od miejsca instalacji.

OBSŁUGA NADMIAROWOŚCI SYGNAŁU/MOCY1

OBSŁUGA NADMIAROWOŚCI SYGNAŁU/MOCY

Urządzenia z serii LAPE obsługują nadmiarowość sygnału (opcjonalne), zapewniając użytkownikowi spokój.

*Konwencjonalny ekran powyżej dotyczy ekranu LED, który nie ma trybu redundancji zasilania/sygnału.

PRECYZYJNA KONFIGURACJA ekranu FHD/UHD<br>1

PRECYZYJNA KONFIGURACJA ekranu FHD/UHD

Idealne skonfigurowanie rozdzielczości FHD/UHD często jest trudne, co uniemożliwia wykorzystanie natywnej rozdzielczości ekranu. W serii LAPE wszystkie urządzenia to umożliwiają.

INTELIGENTNY I EFEKTYWNY KONTROLER SYSTEMU <br>1

INTELIGENTNY I EFEKTYWNY KONTROLER SYSTEMU

Urządzenia z serii LAPE mają uniwersalny kontroler systemowy 4K, który ułatwia konfigurację systemu na platformach o wysokiej rozdzielczości. Ponadto kontroler ma wbudowany odtwarzacz mediów oraz skaler.

*Konwencjonalny ekran powyżej to ekran LED niemający kompletnego kontrolera systemu.

HIGH PERFORMANCE SoC with webOS1

HIGH PERFORMANCE SoC with webOS

Wbudowany czterordzeniowy układ SoC może wykonywać kilka zadań jednocześnie, zapewniając płynne odtwarzanie treści bez potrzeby korzystania z odtwarzacza multimedialnego. Platforma LG webOS zwiększa wygodę użytkownika dzięki intuicyjnemu interfejsowi graficznemu i prostym narzędziom do tworzenia aplikacji.

INTUICYJNE OPROGRAMOWANIE DO ZARZĄDZANIA<br>1

INTUICYJNE OPROGRAMOWANIE DO ZARZĄDZANIA

Nowe oprogramowanie sterujące LG „LED Assistant” umożliwia łatwe zarządzanie ekranem.

PŁYNNE ODTWARZANIE W DYNAMICZNYCH SCENACH<br>1

PŁYNNE ODTWARZANIE W DYNAMICZNYCH SCENACH

Dzięki opcjonalnemu chmurowemu rozwiązaniu LGE Signage 365 Care* serwisowanie staje się prostsze i szybsze. Umożliwia ono zdalną diagnostykę i sterowanie ekranem LED bezpośrednio u klienta.

*Dostępność usługi „Signage 365 Care” może różnić się w zależności od regionu, dlatego szczegółowych informacji należy zasięgnąć u miejscowego przedstawiciela LG.

ŁATWOŚĆ OBSŁUGI I INSTALACJI<br>1

ŁATWOŚĆ OBSŁUGI I INSTALACJI

Urządzenia z serii LAPE wyłamują się z konwencjonalnych norm dzięki wprowadzeniu mniejszych i lżejszych modułów LDM, których montaż jest nieporównywalnie prostszy oraz stwarza mniejsze ryzyko uszkodzeń.
ŁATWE WYRÓWNYWANIE EKRANÓW<br>1

ŁATWE WYRÓWNYWANIE EKRANÓW

Rama urządzeń z serii LAPE jest specjalnie zaprojektowana tak, aby można było łatwo łączyć ekrany w płaską strukturę. Każdy moduł LDM ma 20 punktów wyrównania na osi Z, które pozwalają uzyskać wyjątkową płaskość.
INSTALACJA I SERWIS OD PRZODU<br>1

INSTALACJA I SERWIS OD PRZODU

Urządzenia z serii LAPE zapewniają dostęp z przodu w celu instalacji i serwisowania, dzięki czemu nie potrzeba dostępu z tyłu. Ponadto smukła konstrukcja zajmuje mniej miejsca.
Drukuj

Wszystkie specyfikacje

PARAMETRY FIZYCZNE

  • Rozstaw pikseli

    P2.0

  • Konfiguracja pikseli

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Rozstaw pikseli (mm)

    2mm

  • Rozdzielczość modułu (szer. x wys.)

    120 x 90

  • Wymiary modułu (wys. x szer., mm)

    240 x 180

  • Masa modułu (kg)

    0.36

  • Nr modułów w jednostce (szer. x wys.)

    2 x 3

  • Rozdzielczość jednostki (szer. x wys.)

    240 x 270

  • Wymiary jednostki (szer. x wys. x gł., mm)

    480 x 540 x 53

  • Pole powierzchni jednostki (m²)

    0.260

  • Masa jednostki (kg/jednostka)

    6

  • Masa na metr kwadratowy (kg/㎡)

    21.8

  • Fizyczna gęstość pikseli (piksele/㎡)

    250,000

  • Płaskość jednostki (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Materiał, z którego wykonana jest jednostka

    Odlew aluminiowy

  • Dostęp serwisowy

    Przód i tył

PARAMETRY OPTYCZNE

  • Min. jasność (po kalibracji)

    1,0001) cd/m²
    1) )Jasność można zmniejszyć (do 300 nitów) o liczbę modułów zasilacza, zmniejszając w ten sposób zużycie energii.

  • Temperatura kolorów

    3,200 ~ 9,300

  • Kąt patrzenia (poziomy)

    160

  • Kąt patrzenia (pionowy)

    140

  • Jednolitość jasności

    95%

  • Jednolitość kolorów

    ±0.015 Cx, Cy

  • Współczynnik kontrastu

    6,000

  • Głębia przetwarzania (bity)

    16 (HDR10)

DANE TECHNICZNE

  • Pobór mocy (W/jednostka, maks.)

    285

  • Pobór mocy (W/jednostka, śr.)

    104

  • Pobór mocy (W/㎡, maks.)

    1,100

  • Zasilanie (V)

    100 to 240

  • Częstotliwość zmiany klatek

    50/60

  • Częstotliwość odświeżenia (Hz)

    3,840

DANE DOTYCZĄCE DANE TECHNICZNE

  • Żywotność (czas połowicznej jasności w godzinach)

    100,000

  • Temperatura pracy (℃)

    0°C to + 40°C

  • Dopuszczalna wilgotność podczas pracy

    10 - 80 % RH

CERTYFIKATY

  • EMC

    FCC Class A/CE/KC

  • Środowisko

    RoHS

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    LCLG003-A

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • Wejścia wideo

    HDMI In, DP In, OPS In, USB

  • Kontrola

    RJ45 In, RS232C In/out

  • Funkcje specjalne

    HDR10, Czujnik temperatury, detekcja mocy zgodność z ADA, można wymieniać PSU podczas działania

OPCJONALNE AKCESORIA

  • Opcjonalne akcesoria

    ACC-LAPPC06(DC PSU Kabli 6m), ACC-LAPPC60(DC PSU Kabli 60m)

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Aby uzyskać dodatkową dokumentację techniczną i pliki do pobrania, przejdź do portalu partnera B2B LG.