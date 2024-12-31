About Cookies on This Site

Seria EG5CE
55EG5CE_New ErP.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu

Funkcje

Galeria

Specyfikacje

Wsparcie

Zasoby

Seria EG5CE

55EG5CE_New ErP.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu
55EG5CE

Seria EG5CE

(0)

Elegancka forma prezentacji ekranu LG OLED Signage1
Wallpaper in Glass

Elegancka forma prezentacji ekranu LG OLED Signage

Ekran zatopiony w dwóch warstwach hartowanego szkła, daje niesamowite efekty wizualne.
Szklana oprawa sprawia wrażenie ekranu wręcz unoszącego się w powietrzu.
Doskonała czerń<br>1
Niezrównana jakość obrazu

Doskonała czerń

Nieskończony kontrast i najgłębsza czerń
Piksele same się wyłączają, aby uzyskać idealną czerń, niezakłóconą żadnych przenikaniem światła, co zapewnia nieskończony kontrast
Doskonałe kolory<br>1
Niezrównana jakość obrazu

Doskonałe kolory

Wierne i stabilne odwzorowanie barw
Samozaświecające się piksele doskonale odwzorowują pełnię kolorów.
Doskonałe warunki oglądania<br>1
Niezrównana jakość obrazu

Doskonałe warunki oglądania

Szeroki kąt widzenia
LG OLED Signage zapewnia zachwycającą jakość obrazu na całym ekranie, nawet pod dużym kątem.
Perfekcyjny design<br>1
Estetyczna doskonałość

Perfekcyjny design

Technologia LG OLED, odznaczająca się niewiarygodnie smukłym ekranem, otwiera nowy świat wzornictwa. Specjalny uchwyt do zawieszania ekranu sprawia, że ten wygląda, jakby unosił się w powietrzu.
Szklany ekran OLED<br>1
Estetyczna doskonałość

Szklany ekran OLED

Cienki jak tapeta ekran OLED, złożony z cienkich szklanych paneli i matrycy OLED, wywołuje u widza niezwykłe wrażenie, że treść pochodzi wprost ze szkła.

Dwa ekrany do różnych zastosowań<br>1

Wyjątkowe wrażenia wizualne

Dwa ekrany do różnych zastosowań

Cienki jak tapeta ekran Signage OLED wyświetla treść z dwóch stron, dzięki czemu można prezentować dwa razy więcej materiału. Ponadto jest bardzo smukły i można go zawiesić, co pozwala na oszczędność miejsca. Ekran ten to idealny sposób na podzielenie przestrzeni i jednoczesne przekazywanie informacji po obu stronach.
Drukuj

Wszystkie specyfikacje

PANEL

  • Rozmiar ekranu

    55"

  • Rozdzielczość

    1 920 x 1 080 (FHD)

  • Jasność (APL 25%, typ., cd/m²)

    400

  • Jasność (APL 100%, typ., cd/m²)

    150

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • Wejście

    HDMI, DP, USB (2)

  • Wyjście

    DP, Audio

  • Sterowanie z zewnątrz

    Wejście/wyjście RS232C, wejście/wyjście RJ45 (LAN), wejście IR

PARAMETRY FIZYCZNE

  • Szerokość oprawy

    104,4 / 83,7 / 83,7 / 84,4 mm (góra/dół/lewa/prawa) * Bez ramki, ze szklaną taflą
    108,3 / 87,6 / 93,3 / 88,3 mm (góra/dół/lewa/prawa) * Z ramką, ze szklaną taflą
    3,5 / 3,5 / 3,5 / 6,9 mm (góra/dół/lewa/prawa) *Z ramką, bez szklanej tafli

  • Wymiary monitora (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    (góra) 861,3 x 1 406,2 x 13 mm * bez wieszaka
    (Przystawka Signage) 413 x 353 x 57,3 mm

  • Masa

    (Góra) 28,5 kg
    (Przestawka signage) 3,5 kg

  • Wymiary kartonu (szer. x wys. x gł.)

    1 880 x 1 015 x 363 mm (paleta: 1800 x 363 x 120 mm)

  • Waga opakowania

    64,0 kg (ze szklanym modułem 1 szt., przystawka Signage 2 szt.)

WARUNKI OTOCZENIA

  • Temperatura robocza

    Od 0°C do 40°C

  • Wilgotność podczas działania

    Od 10% do 80%

ZASILANIE

  • Zasilanie

    100–240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • Typ zasilania

    Wbudowane zasilanie

POBÓR MOCY

  • Typ.

    309 W * pasek 8-kolorowy

  • Maks.

    318 W * pasek 8-kolorowy

CERTYFIKATY

  • Bezpieczeństwo

    IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

  • EMC

    Klasa FCC A / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Tak / Nie

ZGODNOŚĆ Z ODTWARZACZEM MULTIMEDIALNYM

  • Zgodność z czcionką OPS

    Nie

  • Dołączany zewnętrzny odtwarzacz multimedialny

    Tak

ZGODNOŚĆ Z OPROGRAMOWANIEM

  • Oprogramowanie do zarządzania treścią

    System CMS SuperSign

  • Oprogramowanie do sterowania i monitorowania

    SuperSign Control / Control+

AKCESORIA

  • Podstawowe

    Pilot, przewód zasilania, QSG, odbiornik IR, Książka przepisów, złącze telefoniczne do RS232C, kabel RS232 (4p-4p), kable FFC (do łączenia panelu z urządzeniem signage), kabel DP, kabel LAN, LC (kabel VLC)

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Aby uzyskać dodatkową dokumentację techniczną i pliki do pobrania, przejdź do portalu partnera B2B LG.