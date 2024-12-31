About Cookies on This Site

Klient zerowy 23,8" Full HD All-in-One

Klient zerowy 23,8" Full HD All-in-One

24CK550Z-BP

Klient zerowy 23,8" Full HD All-in-One

Efektywność i wysoki poziom bezpieczeństwa1

Zalety chmury

Efektywność i wysoki poziom bezpieczeństwa

LG oferuje zerowe klienty w różnych wersjach. Zerowe klienty z bogatego asortymentu LG dodadzą wartości Twojemu środowisku pracy, zwiększając jego wydajność i obniżając koszty w porównaniu do zwykłego komputera PC.

Duża moc obliczeniowa i bezpieczeństwo w chmurze1
Zerowy klient LG

Duża moc obliczeniowa i bezpieczeństwo w chmurze

Klient 24CK550Z z protokołem teradici PCoIP®* wykonuje dekodowanie sprzętowe, wspomaga CPU oraz wydłuża czas działania akumulatora. A po odłączeniu urządzenia 24CK550Z wszystkie dane stają się niedostępne, co oznacza wysoki poziom bezpieczeństwa.

*Procesor teradici TERA2321 PCoIP®.

Wierne kolory pod każdym kątem1

16:9 Full HD IPS

Wierne kolory pod każdym kątem

Klient LG All-in-One w technologii IPS zapewnia wyraźniejsze i spójniejsze kolory. Szeroki kąt widzenia i wyraźny obraz pozwalają na komfortowe przeglądanie wykresów i raportów z innymi osobami.

Cisza i oszczędność1

Brak wentylatora

Cisza i oszczędność

Pozbawiona wentylatora konstrukcja 24CK550Z wydłuża jego żywotność i zmniejsza koszty wymiany. Niewielki hałas nie przeszkadza w pracy, a niskie zużycie energii zmniejsza koszty eksploatacji.

Wiele interfejsów1

Wiele portów

Wiele interfejsów

(1) Wyjście słuchawkowe
(2) Wejście mikrofonowe
(3) USB 2.0
(4) DVI-I
(5) Gigabit Ethernet
(6) DisplayPort

Lepsza ergonomia pracy1
Uniwersalny design

Lepsza ergonomia pracy

Urządzenie 24CK550Z można regulować w poziomie, pionie i na boki, co pozwala na znalezienie optymalnej pozycji do pracy. Taka ergonomiczna konstrukcja ułatwia także udostępnianie treści innym członkom zespołu, co zwiększa produktywność.
Drukuj

Wszystkie specyfikacje

INFORMACJE

  • Nazwa produktu

    Urządzenie w chmurze

  • Rok

    2019

WYŚWIETLACZ

  • Rozmiar [cale]

    23.8

  • Współczynnik proporcji

    16:9

  • Typ panelu

    IPS

  • Czas reakcji

    14 ms (GtG, nie obsługuje OD)

  • Rozdzielczość

    1920 x 1080

  • Rozstaw pikseli [mm]

    0.2745 x 0.2745

  • Głębia kolorów (liczba kolorów)

    16.7M

  • Kąt widzenia (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Jasność (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Współczynnik kontrastu (typ)

    1000:1

  • Gama kolorów (typ)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Zakrzywienie

    NIE

  • Gama kolorów (min.)

    NIE DOTYCZY

  • Częstotliwość odświeżania (maks.) [Hz]

    60

  • Jasność (min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Współczynnik kontrastu (min.)

    700:1

  • Rozmiar [cm]

    60.47

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • Wejście audio

    NIE

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

  • Wbudowany KVM

    NIE

  • DVI-D

    NIE

  • HDMI

    NIE

  • Daisy Chain

    NIE

  • DisplayPort

    YES(out 1ea)

  • Wersja DP

    1.2

  • D-Sub (maks. rozdzielczość przy Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

  • Thunderbolt

    NIE

  • USB-C

    NIE

  • Wyjście słuchawkowe

    3-biegunowy (tylko dźwięk)

  • Wyjście liniowe

    NIE

  • Wejście mikrofonu

    TAK

  • Thunderbolt (transmisja danych)

    NIE

  • Thunderbolt (dostarczanie zasilania)

    NIE DOTYCZY

  • USB-C (transmisja danych)

    NIE

  • USB-C (maks. rozdzielczość przy Hz)

    NIE

  • USB-C (zasilanie)

    NIE DOTYCZY

FUNKCJE

  • HDR 10

    NIE

  • AMD FreeSync

    NIE

  • Automatyczna jasność

    NIE

  • Słabość kolorów

    NIE

  • Inteligentne oszczędzanie energii

    TAK

  • Kolor skalibrowany fabrycznie

    NIE

  • PIP

    NIE

  • PBP

    NIE

  • Zabezpieczenie przed migotaniem

    TAK

  • NVIDIA G-Sync

    NIE

  • Kalibracja HW

    NIE

  • Dynamiczna synchronizacja akcji

    NIE

  • Stabilizator czerni

    NIE

  • Krzyżyk

    NIE

  • Tryb czytnika

    TAK

  • Licznik FPS

    NIE

  • VRR

    NIE

  • Super Resolution+

    TAK

  • Dolby Vision

    NIE

  • VESA DisplayHDR

    NIE

  • Technologia Mini-LED

    NIE

  • Technologia Nano IPS

    NIE

  • Zaawansowany prawdziwie szeroki pol.

    NIE

  • Technologia redukcji rozmycia w ruchu

    NIE

  • OverClocking

    NIE

  • Klucz zdefiniowany przez użytkownika

    NIE

  • Automatyczny przełącznik wejścia

    NIE

  • Oświetlenie LED RGB

    NIE

  • Efekt HDR

    NIE

MECHANICZNY

  • Regulacja położenia wyświetlacza

    Pochylenie/Wysokość/Obrót/Pivot

  • Możliwość montażu na ścianie [mm]

    100 x 100

DŹWIĘK

  • Łączność Bluetooth

    NIE

  • DTS Headphone:X

    NIE

  • Maxx Audio

    NIE

  • Bogate basy

    NIE

  • Głośnik

    3W x 2

WYMIARY/WAGA

  • Wymiary w opakowaniu (szer. x wys. x gł.) [mm]

    626 x 474 x 194

  • Wymiary z podstawką (szer. x wys. x gł.) [mm]

    553.8 x 512.9 x 240

  • Wymiary bez podstawki (szer. x wys. x gł.) [mm]

    553.8 x 333.1 x 67.6

  • Waga w transporcie [kg]

    8.25

  • Waga z podstawką [kg]

    6

  • Waga bez podstawy [kg]

    3.85

ZASILANIE

  • Pobór mocy (tryb uśpienia)

    5.5W

  • Pobór mocy (Typ.)

    24 W (monitor) / 29 W (chmura)

  • Pobór mocy (DC wył.)

    Mniej niż 0,5 W

  • Wejście AC

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Typ

    Zewnętrzne zasilanie (adapter)

AKCESORIUM

  • Display Port

    NIE

  • DVI-D

    NIE

  • HDMI

    NIE

  • Thunderbolt

    NIE

  • USB-C

    NIE

APLIKACJA SW

  • Podwójny kontroler

    NIE

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NIE

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NIE

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    TAK

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Aby uzyskać dodatkową dokumentację techniczną i pliki do pobrania, przejdź do portalu partnera B2B LG.