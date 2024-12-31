About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
23,8” Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

Funkcje

Galeria

Specyfikacje

Wsparcie

Zasoby

23,8” Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

24CN650N-6A

23,8” Full HD All-in-One Thin Client

(0)
Widok z przodu
Dlaczego urządzenie chmurowe

Produktywność i efektywność

LG oferuje różne wersje Thin Client. Doskonałej jakości ekrany LG dodadzą wartości Twojemu środowisku pracy. Skutecznie zwiększą jego wydajność i obniżą koszty w porównaniu z konwencjonalnym PC.

LG Thin Client zapewnią lepszą wydajność i niższe koszty w porównaniu z konwencjonalnym komputer PC

Większe bezpieczeństwo

Większe bezpieczeństwo

Dostęp w każdej chwili i z dowolnego miejsca

Dostęp w każdej chwili i z dowolnego miejsca

Efektywniejsza praca

Efektywniejsza praca

Sprawniejsza współpraca

Sprawniejsza współpraca

Ciągłość działania

Ciągłość działania

Oszczędność

Oszczędność

Czterordzeniowy procesor

Jeszcze lepsza wydajność

Dzięki zaawansowanemu czterordzeniowemu procesorowi i dużej ilości pamięci systemowej 24CN650N pozwoli Ci szybko i sprawnie wykonać wszystkie zadania.

Czterordzeniowy procesor umożliwiający szybkie i sprawne wykonywanie pracy

Monitor z procesorem Intel® Celeron J4105

Procesor

Intel® Celeron J4105

Monitor z 4 GB pamięci DDR4

RAM

4GB DDR4

Monitor z 16GB pamięci eMMC do przechowywania danych

Przechowywanie

16GB eMMC

* Określone powyżej dane techniczne pamięci RAM i pamięci do przechowywania danych odnoszą się tylko do modelu bez systemu operacyjnego Windows i mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu.

Ekran IPS Full HD 23,8”

Rzeczywiste kolory pod szerokim kątem

Monitor LG Full HD w technologii IPS zapewnia wyraźniejsze i spójniejsze kolory. Szeroki kąt widzenia do 178 stopni i wyraźny obraz pozwalają na komfortowe przeglądanie wykresów i raportów w towarzystwie innych osób.

Ekran IPS Full HD o szerokim kącie widzenia

Obsługa do dwóch ekranów

Najbardziej produktywna stacja robocza

LG 24CN650N obsługuje dwa ekrany o rozdzielczości do 4K UHD. Dzięki możliwości podłączenia kilku monitorów sprawniej wykonasz wszystkie zadania.

Do modelu 24CN650N można podłączyć dwa ekrany o rozdzielczości UHD 4K

* Obsługa urządzeń podłączanych przez USB Type-C™ i wyjście DisplayPort.

USB Type-C™

Zapewnia obraz w rozdzielczości do 4K i umożliwia szybkie przesyłanie danych za pomocą jednego portu USB Type-C™.

Różne interfejsy

1) DisplayPort 2) USB Type-C™ 3) USB 3.0 4) Gigabit Ethernet 5) HDMI 6) Słuchawki 7) USB 2.0

* Typy wejść określone po prawej stronie są ponumerowane od lewej do prawej, od góry do dołu obrazu.

Wysuwana kamera internetowa Full HD oferująca wysoki poziom bezpieczeństwa i zintegrowany głośnik

Wysuwana kamera internetowa Full HD

Zwiększona praktyczność i wyższy poziom bezpieczeństwa

Wysuwana kamera Full HD o wysokim poziomie bezpieczeństwa i wbudowany głośnik pozwalają na prowadzenie spotkań i konferencji wideo.

Konstrukcja bez wentylatorów pomaga stworzyć przyjemne środowisko pracy biurowej i przyczynia się do efektywności kosztowej
Brak wentylatora

Cisza i oszczędność

Pozbawiona wentylatora konstrukcja urządzenia LG 24CN650N wydłuża jego żywotność i zmniejsza koszty wymiany. Niski poziom hałasu i niewielka ilość wydzielanego ciepła nie przeszkadzają w pracy, a niskie zużycie energii zmniejsza koszty eksploatacji.
Ergonomiczny Design

Inteligentne stanowisko pracy

Możliwość regulacji wysokości, obrotu i przechyłu pozwala na stworzenie komfortowego stanowiska pracy. Łatwa w obsłudze podstawa skraca czas instalacji i konfiguracji.
Podstawka One Click pozwala na łatwą regulację pozycji monitora bez żadnego innego sprzętu.

Podstawa odłączana jednym przyciskiem

Monitor z regulacją obrotu

Obrót

Monitor z możliwością obracania

Pivot

Monitor z podstawką umożliwiającą regulację wysokości i kąt pochylenia

Pochylenie i wysokość

Monitor o ergonomicznej konstrukcji z funkcją regulacji nachylenia, obrotu, przechyłu i wysokości ekranu z łatwą w montażu podstawką

Drukuj

Wszystkie specyfikacje

INFORMACJE OGÓLNE

  • Przekątna

    23.8"

  • Matryca

    IPS

  • Pokrycie Przestrzeni Barw

    NTSC 72%

  • Głębia kolorów (bit)

    8bit

  • Współczynnik proporcji

    16:9

  • Rozdzielczość

    1920 x 1080

  • Jasność cd/m²

    300cd/m²

  • Kontrast statyczny

    1000:1

  • Czas reakacji (GTG) ms

    5

  • Kąty widzenia w poziomie / w pionie (CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

SYSTEM

  • Procesor

    Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst), chłodzenie pasywne

  • Pamięć operacyjna

    4GB DDR4, 2666MHz

  • Karta graficzna

    Zintegrowana

  • Pamięć pezechowywania

    16GB eMMC

  • TPM (Trust Platform Module)

    Sprzętowe TPM

  • Wolne sloty

    M.2 x 2 (Slot 1 : N/A, Slot 2 : WiFi + karta Bluetooth)
    * Uwaga: Slot 1 powinien wspierać SATA
    SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2 : N/A)

  • Wyjście wideo

    2 ekrany: 3840x2160@60Hz (przez wyjście Display), 3840x2160@60Hz (przez USB-C)

ZŁĄCZA

  • HDMI

    Tak

  • USB-C

    Tak (wyjście razem z wyjściem DP)

  • USB 3.1

    Tak x 4

  • USB 2.0

    Tak x 2

  • DisplayPort - wyjście

    Tak

  • Wejście mikrofonowe

    Tak, razem z wyjściem słuchawkowym

  • Wyjście słuchawkowe

    Tak, razem z wejściem mikrofonowym

SIEĆ

  • Bezprzewodowa

    Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, antenna wewnętrzna)

  • Bluetooth

    BT5.0

  • Ethernet

    1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)

GŁOŚNIKI

  • Rodzaj

    Stereo

  • Moc

    2 x 3W

  • MAXX Audio

    Tak

ZASILANIE

  • Zasilacz zewnętrzny

    Tak - 100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Włączone (standardowo)

    30W

  • Tryb oszczędzania energii/uśpienia (maks.)

    1,42W

  • Wyłączone zasilanie (maks.)

    1,2W

FUNKCJE SPECJALNE

  • Kamera internetowa

    Tak FullHD, wysuwana

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, Game

  • HDCP

    Tak

  • Reader Mode

    Tak

  • Flicker safe

    Tak

  • On Screen Control

    Tak (poprzez złącze HDMI)

  • SUPER+Resolution

    Tak

  • Color Weakness

    Tak

  • Black Stabilizer

    Tak

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Tak

PODSTAWA

  • Odłączalna

    Tak

  • Pochylenie

    -5º ~ 35º

  • Obracanie (stopinie)

    Tak ('0°~355° (±5°))

  • Regulacja wysokości (zakres)

    130mm

  • Pivot

    Tak (Dwustronny, 90º)

WYMIARY SZEROKOŚĆ X GŁĘBOKOŚĆ X WYSOKOŚĆ)

  • Urządzenie z podstawą

    553.4 x 512.7 x 240 (mm)

  • Urządzenie bez podstawy

    553.4 x 332.7 x 59.4 (mm)

  • Montaż ścienny (mm)

    100 x 100

MASA(KG)

  • Urządzenie z podstawą

    6,2kg

  • Urządzenie bez podstawy

    4,1kg

CERTYFIKATY

  • UL(cUL)

    Tak

  • TUV-GS

    Tak

  • TUV-Ergo

    Tak

  • TUV-TYPE

    Tak

  • CB

    Tak

  • FCC-B

    Tak

  • CE

    Tak

  • Windows

    Tak

  • ROHS

    Tak

  • REACH

    Tak

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Aby uzyskać dodatkową dokumentację techniczną i pliki do pobrania, przejdź do portalu partnera B2B LG.