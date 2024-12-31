About Cookies on This Site

Pompa ciepła Hydrosplit R32

Wygodne ogrzewanie w sezonowe, pompa ciepła, która automatycznie określa kiedy powinno nastąpić ogrzewanie, chłodzenie czy osiągnięcie temperatury docelowej. Pompy ciepła Hydrosplit R32 korzystają z powietrza zewnętrznego i energii elektrycznej jako źródła ciepła!

THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit

THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit

Nowy Hydrosplit jest połączony tylko z rurami wodnymi. Bez konieczności stosowania rur chłodniczych jest to bezpieczniejsze rozwiązanie dla Twojego domu.

Jak działa Therma V R32 Hydrosplit

Wykorzystując powietrze zewnętrzne i energię elektryczną jako źródło ciepła, ogrzewanie i ciepła woda są dostarczane rurami wodnymi. System jest bezpieczny, oszczędza dodatkowe miejsce i jest łatwy w montażu.

 

Jak działa Therma V R32 Hydrosplit

Rewolucyjna sprężarka R1

THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit jest wyposażona w rewolucyjną sprężarkę R1. Ta zaawansowana sprężarka poprawia przechylanie ruchu spirali, zwiększając ogólną wydajność i niezawodność. Co więcej, zakres pracy sprężarki został poprawiony, aby działać od 10 Hz do 135 Hz.

Zrównoważony czynnik chłodniczy

THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit jest wyposażona w przyjazny dla środowiska czynnik chłodniczy o niskim potencjale tworzenia efektu cieplarnianego (GWP) wynoszącym 675. Zapewnia mocne i bardzo wydajne ogrzewanie. Ponadto, zgodnie z europejskimi wymogami regulacyjnymi, może przynieść więcej możliwości biznesowych.

*Osiąga etykietę energetyczną ErP A +++ dla ogrzewania pomieszczeń 35 ° C LWT i ErP A ++ dla ogrzewania pomieszczeń 55 ° C LWT.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_02_M01_Wizerunek rodzica i dziecka siedzących w ciepłym salonie z grzejnikiem.Fine-pitch_1521096673243

Niezawodne ogrzewanie dzięki THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit

THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit zapewnia niezawodne ogrzewanie działające w ekstremalnych warunkach pogodowych do -25 ℃.

 

Optymalna praca dzięki automatycznemu sterowaniu pompą wodną

Optymalna praca dzięki automatycznemu sterowaniu pompą wodną

THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit automatycznie kontroluje optymalne natężenie przepływu, porównując aktualną temperaturę wody z temperaturą docelową przez czujnik. Pomaga obniżyć koszty eksploatacji, unikając niepotrzebnego przeciążania ciepłem.

 

Obraz ogrzewania w różnych temperaturach przy 20 stopniach w salonie i 25 stopniach w sypialni.

Indywidualne sterowanie ogrzewaniem dla 2 oddzielnych stref

THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit może kontrolować temperaturę dwóch oddzielnych stref poprzez niezależne obiegi grzewcze. Zestaw zaworu mieszającego umożliwia użytkownikom ustawienie różnych temperatur docelowych w różnych strefach.

*Wymagany oddzielny zestaw zaworu mieszającego.
**Temperatura na tym obrazku jest przykładem. Docelowa temperatura zmienia się zgodnie z preferowanym ustawieniem użytkownika.

Inteligentna kontrola ogrzewania

Inteligentna kontrola ogrzewania

Przyjazny dla użytkownika i intuicyjny interfejs umożliwia szybką i wygodną nawigację za pomocą dotykowego ekranu. Umożliwia łatwe ustawienie harmonogramu i trybu pracy w oparciu o styl życia użytkownika. Ponadto codzienny i miesięczny monitoring umożliwia efektywne zarządzanie zużyciem energii.

*Wymagane akcesoria do monitorowania energii: PENKTH000 (moduł interfejsu licznika) i watomierz, temp. czujnik itp. Zapoznaj się z instrukcją montażu.

Wygodne ogrzewanie w sezonowym trybie automatycznym

Wygodne ogrzewanie w sezonowym trybie automatycznym

Sezonowy tryb Auto automatycznie określa ogrzewanie, chłodzenie i temperatury docelowe.

*Ustawienie temperatury na tym obrazku to tylko przykład. Temperatura docelowa zmienia się zgodnie z preferencjami użytkownika.

Obraz inżyniera patrzącego na ekran sterownika przewodowego produktu.

Łatwa usługa zarządzania dzięki prostemu monitorowaniu

Natężenie przepływu i ciśnienie wody można łatwo sprawdzić za pomocą sterownika przewodowego Standard III.

 

Łatwa i szybka konserwacja

Łatwa i szybka konserwacja

Sterownik przechowuje do 50 pozycji w swojej historii, ułatwiając rozwiązywanie błędów lub usterek.

 

Obraz dłoni osoby klikającej smartfon z włączoną aplikacją ThinQ.

Zdalne sterowanie z dowolnego miejsca

Dzięki aplikacji LG ThinQ™ możesz łatwo sterować systemem grzewczym w dowolnym miejscu i czasie. Zdalny dostęp do systemu grzewczego zapewnia maksymalny komfort. LG ThinQ™ współpracuje z funkcją sterowania głosowego Asystenta Google przy użyciu inteligentnego głośnika Google Home.

*Wymagane akcesoria: głośnik domowy Google, PWFMDD200 (moduł LG Wi-Fi) i PWYREW000.
**Google i Google Home są znakami towarowymi firmy Google LLC.
***Sterowanie głosowe Google jest obsługiwane w Wielkiej Brytanii, Francji, Niemczech, Hiszpanii, Włoszech, Austrii, Irlandii i Portugalii. Funkcje ThinQ mogą się różnić w zależności od kraju.

Poprawa wydajności zarządzania energią dzięki integracji

Poprawa wydajności zarządzania energią dzięki integracji

Integracja z modułem PV i ESS umożliwia przechowywanie pozostałej energii do późniejszego wykorzystania. Jest kompatybilny z produktami innych firm, pomagając w efektywnym i elastycznym zarządzaniu energią.

*Moduł PV i ESS do oddzielnego zakupu / zamówienia.

Typoszereg Therma V

Typoszereg Therma V

Wizerunek mężczyzny trzymającego smartfon ze stroną internetową LG na ekranie.

Zapytanie o zakup

Aby uzyskać więcej informacji na temat produktu, prosimy o zapytanie, a wkrótce skontaktujemy się z Państwem.

