Kontroler aplikacji systemowych

Kontroler aplikacji systemowych LG umożliwia efektywne zarządzanie różnymi urządzeniami. Pozwala na oszczędne zarządzanie zużyciem energii w budynku.

application-controller_Application-Controller_21112017_D_1511232817529

Kontroler aplikacji

Efektywne zarządzanie różnymi systemami budynku w celu uzyskania optymalnego komfortu w pomieszczeniach

Funkcje Typoszereg
Funkcje
Zapytanie ofertowe

Elastyczny i uniwersalny system sterowania

System sterowania LG można zintegrować z urządzeniami innych producentów – od pojedynczych jednostek wewnętrznych łączonych przez moduł Dry Contact po małe systemy BMS łączone przez moduł ACS IO. Umożliwia to oszczędne zarządzanie zużyciem energii w budynku.

Flexible & Expandable System

application-controller_Application_21112017_D_1511256342623

Monitorowanie zużycia energii

Wskaźnik PDI (Power Distribution Indicator) może rozdzielić zmierzone zużycie energii przez MULTI V na poszczególnych najemców, aby umożliwić efektywne monitorowanie zużycia energii.

Sterownik centrali AHU

Zestawy sterowania do central wentylacyjnych pozwalają na połączenie zewnętrznej jednostki LG
z wymiennikiem centrali wentylacyjnej w celu zapewnienia maksymalnych oszczędności i
klimatyzacji pomieszczeń.

application-controller_Up_21112017_D_1511234345558

Typszereg interfejsów komunikacji

Zapytanie ofertowe

Wyślij prośbę o udzielenie dodatkowych informacji, a wkrótce się z Tobą skontaktujemy.

Zapytanie ofertowe WIĘCEJ INFORMACJI