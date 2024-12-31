About Cookies on This Site

Stojący na podłodze

Jednostka LG Floor Standing umożliwia szybsze chłodzenie i ogrzewanie w każdym zakątku pomieszczenia.

Jednostka podłogowa

Potężny i stylowy klimatyzator idealny do nowoczesnych wnętrz

Zapytanie ofertowe
Stylowy design

Klimatyzator podłogowy jest idealnym rozwiązaniem do nowoczesnych wnętrz domowych i biurowych

Szybka reakcja

Jednostka podłogowa o dużej mocy chłodzenia szybciej osiąga docelową temperaturę. Dodatkowo ma funkcję Power Heating zapewniającą optymalny kąt wypływu powietrza i gwarantującą szybsze ogrzewanie pomieszczeń.

Potężny strumień powietrza

Potężny strumień powietrza o dużej objętości dociera na odległość do 20 metrów.

Pozwala to na znacznie szybsze uzyskanie komfortowego chłodu.

Zapytanie ofertowe

Wyślij prośbę o udzielenie dodatkowych informacji, a wkrótce się z Tobą skontaktujemy.

Zapytanie ofertowe WIĘCEJ INFORMACJI