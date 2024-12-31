About Cookies on This Site

Kanałowe

Urządzenia kanałowe zdecydowanie nie rzucają się w oczy, a zapewnią odpowiednią cyrkulację powietrza w Twoim budynku. Jak działają i na co możesz liczyć? Sprawdź t okoniecznie!

Urządzenie kanałowe

Niewidoczny system chłodzenia odpowiedni do wnętrz o wysokim poziomie estetyki

Obsługa wielu pomieszczeń

Zastosowanie kanalów wentylacyjnych i przepustnic pozwala na chłodzenie i ogrzewanie kilku pomieszczeń naraz.

Liniowa kontrola sprężu dyspozycyjnego

Funkcja ułatwia sterowanie siłą nawiewu za pomocą zdalnego sterownika.Silnik BLDC reguluje szybkość wentylatora i przepływ powietrza niezależnie od panującego na zewnątrz ciśnienia statycznego. Do kontrolowania przepływu powietrza nie są potrzebne żadne dodatkowe akcesoria.

Sterowanie za pomocą zdalnego czujnika

Temperatura wewnętrzna może być sprawdzana przy użyciu termistorów w sterowniku lub za pomocą czujnika wbudowanego w jednostkę wewnętrzną.Dwa termistory mogą optymalnie dostosować temperaturę w celu zapewnienia jak najwyższego komfortu.

Niska wysokość urządzenia

Urządzenia kanałowe o stanowią idealne rozwiązanie do montażu w warunkach ograniczonej przestrzeni.

Elastyczność instalacji

Urządzenie kanałowe umożliwia pobieranie powietrza z tyłu lub dołu urządzenia.

