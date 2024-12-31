About Cookies on This Site

Kasetonowe

Urządzenia kasetonowe pozwalają na umieszczenie wentylatora w samym suficie, co zapewnia maksimum zysku przy minimum widoczności. Oszczędzasz nie tylko miejsce ale i energię! Sprawdź koniecznie produkty LG!

AHU_feature01_20171124_D_1511944269268

Urządzenia kasetonowe

Zachowanie estetyki wnętrza i komfortowe środowisko

Features Line Up
Features
Kontakt

Kompaktowe wymiary

Nowy panel jednostki kasetowej w jednoczęściowej obudowie. Rozmiar panelu pasuje do wymiaru płyty sufitu podwieszanego. Ponadto smukła i kompaktowa jednostka wewnętrzna pozwala na montaż w różnych lokalizacjach.

*Długość Szerokość: 840 x 840 (mm)

Automatycznie opuszczana kratka

Automatycznie opuszczana kratka ułatwia czyszczenie filtra, dzięki 4-punktowemu mocowaniu sama się poziomuje, a funkcje automatycznej detekcji zatrzymania i pamięci poziomu mogą być regulowane przez użytkownika.

* Sterowanie za pomocą sterownika przewodowego (nazwa modelu: PREMTB001,PREMTBB01) lub pilota dołączonego do PTEGM0.
* Z wyjątkiem ARNU05GTRC4, ARNU07GTRC4, ARNU09GTRC4, ARNU12GTRC4, ARNU15GTQC4, ARNU18GTQC4, ARNU21GTQC4
* Dotyczy panelu kasetowego PT-UMC1

floor-standing_Stylish_Design_20112017_D_1511143733420

Niezależne sterowanie łopatkami

Funkcja niezależnego sterowania łopatkami wykorzystuje osobne silniki, które pozwalają na sterowanie każdą z czterech łopatek niezależnie od pozostałych.

6-stopniowe sterowanie łopatkami

Za pomocą kasety jednostronnej kierunek strumienia powietrza nawiewanego można regulować w sześciu poziomach. Ponadto specjalna łopatka automatycznie przesuwa się od lewej do prawej strony w zakresie do 120 stopni.

Ograniczona wysokość

Kaseta jednostronna ma wysokość 132 mm, dzięki czemu doskonale sprawdza się tam, gdzie jest mało miejsca na instalację.

Elastyczna instalacja

Do rewizji kasety jednostronnej nie jest potrzebny dodatkowy kanał, dzięki czemu instalacja jest mniej skomplikowana.

Linia jednostek kasetonowych

[PC]Inquiry to Buy_1516267890119

Kontakt

Wyślij prośbę o udzielenie dodatkowych informacji, a wkrótce się z Tobą skontaktujemy.

Kontakt
Gdzie kupić?

Gdzie kupić?