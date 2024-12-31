About Cookies on This Site

Okrągła kaseta

Okrągła kaseta LG nie tylko efektownie wygląda, ale dodatkowo zapewnia rozproszenie powietrza na dużym obszarze.

Round-Cassette_01_Round-Cassette_PC

Okrągła kaseta

Komfortowy przepły powietrza z ekskluzywnie zaokrąglognym designem do wyjątkowych przestrzeni.

Funkcje
Funkcje
Zapytanie ofertowe
Round-Cassette_02_Exquisite-Round-Design_PC

Wyjątkowa okrągła konstrukcja

Okrągła kaseta LG zapewnia estetyczny wygląd, dzięki czemu przestrzeń staje się bardziej luksusowa i zachęcająca.

Kompaktowa, smukła konstrukcja

Zmniejszona wysokość obudowy do 330mm zwiększa odczucie otwartej i przyjemnej przestrzeni.

Czysty, elegancki kolor

Biały panel podkreśla elegancką przestrzeń, tworząc przestrzeń, w której użytkownicy przebyają chętniej i dłużej.

Perfekcyjne zaokrąglenie dla elastycznego przepływu powietrza

Bez martwych punktów, okrągła kaseta LG zapewnia przepływ powietrza na całej powierzchni. Dodatkowo, z lepszym przepływem i dokładniejszym kierunkiem nawiewu umożliwia dokładne i szerokie rozprzestrzenianie się rześkiego powietrza.

Round-Cassette_04_Perfectly-Round-for-Flexible-Airflow_PC

Precyzyjne chłodzenie

Sześć poziomów nawiewu dzięki Crystal Vane zapewnia równomierne i precyzyjne chłodzenie.

Szybsze chłodzenie

Chłodzenie do 30%* szybsze, czas osiągnięcia żądanej temperatury jest skrócony.

* Środowisko eksperymentalne: wysokość 3,2 m, 14,5 kW, tryb chłodzenia, wysoki nawiew poziomy kierunek nawiewu.

Round-Cassette_06_Silent-Operation-Powerful-Airflow_PC

Cicha praca, mocny nawiew powietrza

Dzięki wyposażeniu w wentylator Full 3D szybkość nawiewu powietrza wzrosła o 5% w porównaniu z konwencjonalną kasetą 4-stronną. Jednocześnie, poziom hałasu podczas pracy jest zredukowany do 39dB (A)*, co jest niższym poziomem niż np. w bibliotekach (40dB (A)), zapewnia wygodne i cichsze otoczenie.

* Poziom hałasu zmierzono przy poziomie przepływu 14,5 kW

Łatwa instalacja i serwis

Każda rura (odprowadzenia skroplin, czynnika chłodniczego) jest połączona w tym samym miejscu i kierunku, co ułatwia i przyspiesza montaż. Dodatkowo skrzynka sterująca jest przymocowana z boku produktu, umożliwiając instalatorowi łatwe serwisowanie.

contact_us

Zapytanie ofertowe

Wyślij prośbę o udzielenie dodatkowych informacji, a wkrótce się z Tobą skontaktujemy.

Zapytanie ofertowe Więcej informacji