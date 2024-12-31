About Cookies on This Site

Jednostki kanałowe

Jednostki kanałowe LG to ukryte rozwiązanie z zakresu chłodzenia i ogrzewania umożliwiające optymalną kontrolę temperatury bez zaburzania estetyki wnętrza.

Kanałówka ukryta w suficie

Niewidoczne rozwiązanie chłodzące odpowiednie do zastosowań wymagających estetyki wnętrza

Round-Cassette_06_Silent-Operation-Powerful-Airflow_PC

Obsługa wielu pomieszczeń

Zastosowanie kanalów wentylacyjnych i przepustnic pozwala na chłodzenie i ogrzewanie kilku pomieszczeń jednocześnie.

E.S.P. Kontrola

E.S.P. Funkcja sterowania (zewnętrzne ciśnienie statyczne) umożliwia łatwą kontrolę objętości powietrza za pomocą pilota. Silnik BLDC może sterować prędkością wentylatora i ilością powietrza niezależnie od zewnętrznego ciśnienia statycznego. Do sterowania przepływem powietrza nie są potrzebne żadne dodatkowe akcesoria.

Sterowanie za pomocą zdalnego czujnika

Temperatura wewnętrzna może być sprawdzana przy użyciu termistorów w sterowniku lub za pomocą czujnika wbudowanego w jednostkę wewnętrzną.Dwa termistory mogą optymalnie dostosować temperaturę w celu zapewnienia jak najwyższego komfortu.

Niska wysokość urządzenia

Urządzenia kanałowe stanowią idealne rozwiązanie do montażu w warunkach ograniczonej przestrzeni.

Elastyczność instalacji

Urządzenie kanałowe umożliwia pobieranie powietrza z tyłu lub dołu urządzenia.

Elastyczna instalacja (dotyczy tylko jednostki kanałowej niskiego sprężu)

