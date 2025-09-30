Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Płyta ochronna AF-B600N pod zabudowę do pralek i suszarek z serii X100

3550ER2017S
care-accessories
care-accessories

Główne cechy

    F4X1008NWH
    F4X1009NWB
    F4X1009NWK
    W4X1085NWH
    W4X1095NWK
    Image of a dryer in front of a green wall with an A+++-10% rating displayed next to it.

    Do pralek do zabudowy

    Pralkę można łatwo wkomponować w zabudowę kuchenną.

    Jak dokonać montażu

    Poniższy filmik zawiera instrukcję jak prawidłowo zdemontować blat i zamontować płytę ochronną.

    Przed ropoczęciem prac należy bezwzględnie odłączyć urządzenie od zasilania.

    Wszystkie specyfikacje

    WYMIARY I WAGA

    • Waga produktu (kg)

      0.92

    • Wymiary produktu (S x W x G, mm)

      587x0,4x495

    OGÓLNE

    • Kategoria

      pokrywa

    • Model

      3550ER2017S

