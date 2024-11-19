We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Nano Bezel
W pogoni za prawdziwie
wciągającą rozrywką
Nano Bezel,
obraz bez zakłóceń
Nano Bezel telewizora LG NanoCell harmonizuje się z
otoczeniem i dodaje mu wyrafinowanego stylu.
Piękne tła
z trybu galerii
Delektuj się pięknymi
widokami i stwórz nastrój pasujący
do Twojego domu, wyświetlając
zachwycające obrazy zmieniane
co jakiś czas przez TripAdvisor.
*Do działania telewizora potrzebny jest dołączony kabel TV do przystawki AV.
*Kabel zasilający i kabel TV do przystawki AV Box mogą być widoczne w zależności od sposobu instalacji.
*Widoczny na obrazie telewizor to model SM95. Obraz produktu może się różnić zależnie od regionu, kraju i modelu.
LG NanoCell