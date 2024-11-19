Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ównomierne podgrzewanie i rozmrażanie

W życiu stawiaj na równowagę

Równomierne rozprowadzenie ciepła dzięki precyzyjnej kontroli temperatury (odchylenie temperatury 23℃ → 3℃).

Obejrzyj cały film

*Testowana próbka: LG, średni rozmiar, solo (NeoChef™: MS32XX Zwykła: MS4042).
** Sprawdzone przez Intertek.

Szybkie chłodzenie

Nie masz czasu?

Kuchenka NeoChef™ o mocy 1200 W* pozwala skrócić czas przygotowywania potraw (1,6-krotnie).

Obejrzyj cały film

* Tylko średni rozmiar.
** Popcorn – przykład testowy: LG, mały rozmiar, solo (NeoChef™: MS25XX vs. zwykła: MS235).
*** Kurczak – przykład testowy: LG, średni rozmiar, konwekcja (NeoChef™: MJ39XX vs. zwykła: LRE3085ST).

Gotowanie różnych potraw

Postaw na różnorodność i dodaj przyprawy

Chcesz coś usmażyć, zgrillować albo zrobić świeży jogurt? Kuchenka NeoChef™ spełni wszystkie Twoje potrzeby.

Obejrzyj cały film

* Testowana próbka: LG mała/średnia, solo (MS25XX / MS32XX). Metoda testowania: Test wewnętrzny LG.

Zdrowe gotowanie

Ogranicz liczbę kalorii. Dodaj smaku.

Funkcja przekazywania ciepła sprawia, że dania są zdrowsze (o 72% mniej oleju, mniej tłuszczu).

Obejrzyj cały film

* Funkcja zdrowego smażenia dotyczy modeli z tacką do przypiekania. Testowana próbka: LG, średni rozmiar, konwekcja (MJ39XX). Metoda testowania: Test wewnętrzny LG.

Smaczne grillowanie

Uzyskaj idealny poziom przypieczenia w domu

Funkcja grilla zaskoczy Twoich znajomych potrawami przypieczonymi jak na prawdziwym grillu (współczynnik równomierności 93,2%)

Obejrzyj cały film

* Testowana próbka: Porównanie grilla średniej wielkości LG (MH72XX) i zwykłego grilla (MH7949). Metoda testowania: Test wewnętrzny LG.

Zdjęcie kuchni z kuchenką NeoChef™

*Produkty na zdjęciach mogą różnić się wyglądem od produktów dostępnych w konkretnych krajach.