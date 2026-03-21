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Zestaw lodówka Side-by-Side Instaview + przenośny klimatyzator domowy | GMG960EVJE-TF09TWS |

GMG960EVJE.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Energy label.jpg
Klasa energetyczna : PL
RFAC
GMG960EVJE.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Energy label.jpg
Klasa energetyczna : PL
RFAC

Zestaw lodówka Side-by-Side Instaview + przenośny klimatyzator domowy | GMG960EVJE-TF09TWS |

GMG960EVJE.TF09001
Front view of Zestaw lodówka Side-by-Side Instaview + przenośny klimatyzator domowy | GMG960EVJE-TF09TWS | GMG960EVJE.TF09001
Front view of Zestaw lodówka Side-by-Side Instaview + przenośny klimatyzator domowy | GMG960EVJE-TF09TWS | GMG960EVJE.TF09001

Główne cechy

    Oszczędzaj w zestawie: lodówka + klimatyzator

    Gotowy i oszczędny zestaw chłodzący na lato:
    • Lodówko-zamrażarka GMG960EVJE | side by side Multidoor | ciemny grafit | InstaView(tm) | 638 L | Wi-Fi | ThinQ AI
    • Przenośny klimatyzator TF09TWS | Szybkie chłodzenie | Cichy 43 dB | Zdalne sterowanie ThinQ | Rękaw do montażu w oknie
    • Kupując w zestawie, klimatyzator wychodzi za tylko 499 zł
    Drukuj

    Kluczowe parametry

    POJEMNOŚĆ - Objętość całkowita (l)

    638

    WYMIARY I WAGA - Wymiary produktu (szer. x wys. x gł., mm)

    914 x 1 792 x 729

    SPRAWNOŚĆ - Pobór energii (kWh/rok)

    359

    PODSTAWOWE DANE TECHNICZNE - Klasa energetyczna

    E

    SPRAWNOŚĆ - Typ sprężarki

    Inwerterowa sprężarka liniowa

    CECHY - InstaView

    Tak

    CECHY - Door-in-Door

    Nie

    SYSTEM DOZOWANIA LODU I WODY - Wymagane podłączenie do instalacji wodnej

    Wymagane podłączenie do instalacji wodnej

    INTELIGENTNA TECHNOLOGIA - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Tak

    MATERIAŁ I WYKOŃCZENIE - Wykończenie (drzwi)

    Essence Black Steel

    Wszystkie specyfikacje

    PODSTAWOWE DANE TECHNICZNE

    Typ produktu

    Multi Door

    Głębokość standardowa/do zabudowy

    Równa z szafkami

    Klasa energetyczna

    E

    POJEMNOŚĆ

    Objętość całkowita (l)

    638

    Objętość zamrażarki (l)

    246

    Objętość lodówki (l)

    364

    Objętość zamrażarki (2Star) (l)

    15

    Objętość pojemnika do robienia lodu (l)

    13

    STEROWANIE I WYŚWIETLACZ

    Wyświetlacz

    Wewnętrzny górny wyświetlacz

    Express Freeze

    Tak

    WYMIARY I WAGA

    Waga opakowania (kg)

    153

    Waga produktu (kg)

    143

    Wysokość do górnej części zawiasu lub nasadki ozdobnej (mm)

    1 792

    Wysokość do górnej części obudowy (mm)

    1 753

    Głębokość z uchwytem (mm)

    729

    Głębokość bez drzwi (mm)

    684

    Wymiary produktu (szer. x wys. x gł., mm)

    914 x 1 792 x 729

    CECHY

    Door Cooling+

    Tak

    Door-in-Door

    Nie

    LINEAR Cooling

    Tak

    InstaView

    Tak

    SYSTEM DOZOWANIA LODU I WODY

    Ręczna kostkarka do lodu

    Nie

    Wymagane podłączenie do instalacji wodnej

    Wymagane podłączenie do instalacji wodnej

    Kostkarka i dozownik wody

    Lód kostkowany i pokruszony

    Automatyczna kostkarka do lodu

    Tak (Slim Spaceplus)

    MATERIAŁ I WYKOŃCZENIE

    Drzwi (materiał)

    VCM

    Wykończenie (drzwi)

    Essence Black Steel

    Płyta Metal Fresh

    R Metal

    Typ uchwytu

    Nie

    SPRAWNOŚĆ

    Typ sprężarki

    Inwerterowa sprężarka liniowa

    Pobór energii (kWh/rok)

    359

    Klasa klimatyczna

    T

    Moc akustyczna (dB)

    40

    Moc akustyczna (klasa)

    C

    KOMORA LODÓWKI

    Kosze na drzwiach

    6

    Światło w lodówce

    Dioda LED na górze i z boku

    Półki ze szkła hartowaanego

    4

    Pojemnik na warzywa

    Tak (2)

    Multi-Air Flow

    Tak

    Półka_Składana

    1-stopniowe składanie

    Pure N Fresh

    Tak

    INTELIGENTNA TECHNOLOGIA

    Smart Diagnosis

    Tak

    ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Tak

    KOD EAN

    Kod EAN

    8806084583109

    KOMORA ZAMRAŻARKI

    Kosze na drzwiach

    6

    Oświetlenie w zamrażarce

    Dioda LED na górze

    Półki ze szkła hartowaanego

    Nie

    Szuflady w zamrażarce

    6 przezroczystych

    Informacje dotyczące zgodności

    rozszerzenie:pdf
    EU Energy label 2019(GMG960EVJE)
    rozszerzenie:pdf
    Product information sheet (GMG960EVJE)
    rozszerzenie:pdf
    GPSR Safety Information(GMG960EVJE)
    Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
    Drukuj

    Wszystkie specyfikacje

    CHŁODZENIE

    Szybkie chłodzenie

    Tak

    Prędkość wentylatora

    2 poziomy

    4 kierunki sterowania nawiewem

    Góra–Dół

    Kontrola kierunku przepływu powietrza (góra i dół)

    Tak

    Komfortowe powietrze

    nd

    OCZYSZCZANIE POWIETRZA

    Jonizator

    nd

    Czujnik PM 1.0

    nd

    Wyświetlacz oczyszczacza powietrza

    nd

    OGÓLNE

    Typ HVAC

    C/O

    Długość instalacji (m)

    1,5

    Typ czynnika chłodniczego

    R290a

    Wymiary produktu_SxWxG (mm)

    419x688x358

    Typ urządzenia

    Przenośny

    Typ produktu II

    Włącz / Wyłącz

    Waga produktu (kg)

    28,9

    Waga produktu (lb)

    63,71

    Znamionowe napięcie zasilania (V, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 50

    Ciśnienie akustyczne (chłodzenie) SH/H/M/L/SL (dB(A>

    0 / 44 / 0 / 43 / 0

    Znamionowa/minimalna moc chłodzenia (W)

    2 640 / -

    Znamionowe/minimalne zużycie energii do chłodzenia (W)

    850

    WYGODA

    Sterowanie głosem (osobne urządzenie)

    Tak

    ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Tak

    Smart Diagnosis

    nd

    Auto restart

    nd

    Tryb nawiewu

    Tak

    Forced Switch Operation

    Tak

    Cicha praca

    nd

    Harmonogram wł./wył. (24 godz.)

    Tak

    Pilot

    Tak

    DESIGN

    Wyświetlacz

    Wyświetlacz LED 88

    Kolor (obudowa)

    Biały

    Kolor (jedn. zewnątrzna)

    Biały

    ZGODNOŚĆ

    Typ produktu i nazwa modelu

    TF09TWS.SNU

    Data premiery(RRRR-MM)

    2026-03

    Nazwa modelu

    P9NC09TSED0.AX6AEEU

    KOD EAN

    Kod EAN

    8806096669044

    OSUSZANIE

    Wydajność osuszania

    Tak

    OSZCZĘDNOŚĆ ENERGII

    Klasa efektywności energetycznej chłodzenie

    A+

    Wyświetlacz zużycia energii

    nd

    Klasa energetyczna

    A+

    Oszczędzanie energii (chłodzenie)

    nd

    Menedżer kW

    nd

    FILTR

    Filtr dla alergików

    nd

    Filtr drobnego kurzu

    nd

    filtr ultra drobnych pyłów

    nd

    HIGIENA

    Czyszczenie wymiennika ciepła

    nd

    UV Nano

    nd

    Informacje dotyczące zgodności

    rozszerzenie:pdf
    ENERGY LABEL(TF09TWS)
    rozszerzenie:pdf
    PRODUCT FICHE(TF09TWS)
    rozszerzenie:pdf
    GPSR Safety Information(TF09TWS)
    rozszerzenie:pdf
    WEB INFO(TF09TWS)
    Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności

    Co mówią ludzie

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