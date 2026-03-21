Zestaw lodówka Side-by-Side Instaview + przenośny klimatyzator domowy | GMG960EVJE-TF09TWS

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- Lodówko-zamrażarka GMG960EVJE | side by side Multidoor | ciemny grafit | InstaView(tm) | 638 L | Wi-Fi | ThinQ AI
- Przenośny klimatyzator TF09TWS | Szybkie chłodzenie | Cichy 43 dB | Zdalne sterowanie ThinQ | Rękaw do montażu w oknie
- Kupując w zestawie, klimatyzator wychodzi za tylko 499 zł