Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Lodówko-zamrażarka LG | srebrna | 1.86 m | klasa E | DoorCooling+™ |Total No Frost | ZeroClearance | 344 L | GBV3110EPY
GBV3110EPY.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu

Funkcje

Galeria

Specyfikacje

Opinie

Gdzie kupić

Wsparcie

  • Dodatkowy rabat 2% dla zalogowanych klientów

Lodówko-zamrażarka LG | srebrna | 1.86 m | klasa E | DoorCooling+™ |Total No Frost | ZeroClearance | 344 L | GBV3110EPY

GBV3110EPY.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu
GBV3110EPY

Lodówko-zamrażarka LG | srebrna | 1.86 m | klasa E | DoorCooling+™ |Total No Frost | ZeroClearance | 344 L | GBV3110EPY

(0)
Front View

Świetne rozwiązanie na metamorfozę Twojej kuchni

Wysokiej klasy design, dobrze dopasowana forma

Świeżość na dłużej dzięki NatureFRESH™

Całkowity brak szronu

Bardziej energooszczędna

Dobrze dopasowana forma

 

Dopełnij swoją kuchnię w elegancki i nowoczesny sposób

Umebluj swoją kuchnię z pomocą lodówki o płaskiej konstrukcji, którą można idealnie dopasować do kuchennych mebli

 

Nowoczesna kuchnia z lodówką, która płynnie wtapia się w otaczającą zabudowę, przypominając model do zabudowy.

Dostępna także w innych kolorach

Grafitowy mat

Srebrny(stal szczotkowana)

Srebrny (Prime Silver)

Widok z lotu ptaka na lodówkę zainstalowaną przy ścianie z zerowym luzem zawiasów drzwi.

     Zero Clearance

Zbliżenie na miękkie oświetlenie LED, skutecznie rozprowadzające światło po całej lodówce i nie męczące oczu.

      Miękkie oświetlenie LED

Zbliżenie na kwadratową rączkę kieszeniową o eleganckim i minimalistycznym wyglądzie.

    Uchwyt kieszeniowy

NaturaFRESH™

 

Zapewnia świeżość na dłużej

Ciesz się świeżą żywnością dzięki opracowanej przez firmę LG technologii kontroli temperatury i chłodzenia, która pozwala dłużej zachować jej świeżość

 

Miska świeżych warzyw, jakby świeżo zebranych z farmy, dzięki technologii chłodzenia lodówki.

Liniowy wykres chłodzenia z pobliskimi świeżymi warzywami, pokazujący wahania temperatury utrzymywane w granicach ±0,5 ℃ dla świeżości żywności.

Zachowaj świeżość żywności do 7 dni

                    LinearCooling™ redukuje wahania temperatury do ±0,5℃, zapewniając świeżość aż do 7 dni.

*Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie poglądowy i może różnić się od rzeczywistego produktu.

*Na podstawie wyników testu UL przeprowadzonego przy użyciu wewnętrznej metody testowania firmy LG polegającej na pomiarze czasu potrzebnego do osiągnięcia 5% współczynnika redukcji masy pak choi na półce w komorze na świeżą żywność modelu LGE Linear Cooling. Tylko odpowiednie modele. Wynik może się różnić w zależności od rzeczywistego użytkowania.

Zapewnia świeżość równomiernie i szybciej

Zapewnia świeżość równomiernie i szybciej

Technologia DoorCooling+(tm) zapewnia szybsze chłodzenie. Zimne  powietrze jest równomiernie rozprowadzane najpierw wzdłuż drzwi, tam gdzie powietrze po otwarciu lodówki nagrzewa się najszybciej. Dzięki temu przechowywane napoje są chłodniejsze, a przechowana żywność swieża na dłużej.

*Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie poglądowy i może różnić się od rzeczywistego produktu.
*Na podstawie wyników testu UL przeprowadzonego przy użyciu wewnętrznej metody testowania firmy LG porównującej czas potrzebny do spadku temperatury górnego koszyka drzwi z 24,8℃ do 8℃ pomiędzy modelem LGE Non-DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) a modelem DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN).
*DoorCooling+™ powinien przestać działać po otwarciu drzwi.

Odpowiednia wilgotność dla każdego produktu

FRESHBalancer™ dostosowuje się do odpowiedniego poziomu wilgoci, aby dłużej zachować świeżość owoców i warzyw.

 

Zbliżenie wypełnionego owocami świeżego balansera, ustawionego na odpowiednią wilgotność dla owoców wśród opcji owoców i warzyw.

Regulowane temperatury

FRESHConverter™ utrzymuje odpowiednią temperaturę dla każdego artykułu lub grupy żywności, takiej jak mięso, ryby i warzywa.

 

Zbliżenie świeżego konwertera wypełnionego mięsem, ustawionego w odpowiedniej temperaturze dla mięsa spośród opcji mięsnych, ryb i warzyw.

Natychmiastowy podmuch zimnego powietrza

Express Cool utrzymuje świeżość dzięki szybkiemu, mocnemu podmuchowi zimnego powietrza.

 

Zbliżenie na przycisk ekspresowego chłodzenia umieszczony w górnej części lodówki.

Zamrażarka No Frost z równomiernym chłodzeniem i cyrkulacją zimnego powietrza, dzięki czemu żywność pozostaje świeża w każdym kącie.

Świeżo i wygodnie dzięki Multi Air Flow

Nie musisz już ręcznie usuwać szronu dzięki Multi Air Flow., które zapewnia cyrkulację zimnego powietrza, przedłużając przy tym świeżość przechowywanych produktów.

Zwiększona efektywność energetyczna

 

Efektywne chłodzenie i wykorzystanie energii

Kompresor Smart Inverter™ dostosowuje prędkość silnika w celu wydajnego chłodzenia, oszczędzając jednocześnie energię i gwarantując trwałą wydajność dzięki 10-letniej gwarancji.

 

Lodówka z wydajnym systemem chłodzenia za pomocą inteligentnej sprężarki inwerterowej i 10-letnią gwarancją na sprężarkę.

*Test oparty na normie „KS C ISO 15502”” (model: R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)
*Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie poglądowy i może różnić się od rzeczywistego produktu.

Często zadawane pytania

Q.

Czy lodówka dwudrzwiowa jest przydatna?

A.

Lodówki dwudrzwiowe, znane również jako chłodziarko-zamrażarki Combi, oferują wygodę posiadania oddzielnej sekcji zamrażarki na wszystkie mrożonki. Chłodziarko-zamrażarki LG Combi oferują 70% przestrzeni w lodówce i 30% w zamrażarce, co zapewnia łatwy dostęp do częściej używanych sekcji.

Q.

Jak zmienić ustawienie temperatury w chłodziarko-zamrażarce LG?

A.

Użyj panelu sterowania na drzwiach lub wewnątrz lodówki, aby ustawić żądaną temperaturę lodówki lub zamrażarki. W obsługiwanych modelach możesz także użyć aplikacji LG ThinQ™ na smartfonie, aby zdalnie zmienić ustawienie temperatury.

Q.

Co to znaczy, że lodówka z zamrażarką jest niezamarzająca?

A.

Szron tworzy się, gdy para wodna uderza w lodowate wężownice chłodzące, a następnie skrapla się w wodę, która natychmiast zamarza. Lodówka bezszronowa korzysta z timera, który regularnie włącza wężownicę grzejną wokół wężownicy chłodzącej w celu stopienia lodu, automatycznie zapobiegając gromadzeniu się szronu

Podsumowanie

Drukuj

Wymiary

/pl/images/spec/GBV3110EPY-spec-dimensionpl-M.jpg

Kluczowe parametry

  • Objętość całkowita (l)

    344

  • Wymiary produktu (szer. x wys. x gł., mm)

    595 x 1 860 x 682

  • Pobór energii (kWh/rok)

    267

  • Klasa energetyczna

    E

  • Typ sprężarki

    Kompresor Smart Inverter

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Tak

  • Wykończenie (drzwi)

    Prime Silver

Wszystkie specyfikacje

PODSTAWOWE DANE TECHNICZNE

  • Typ produktu

    Lodówka z dolnym zamrażalnikiem

  • Klasa energetyczna

    E

POJEMNOŚĆ

  • Objętość całkowita (l)

    344

  • Objętość zamrażarki (l)

    110

  • Objętość lodówki (l)

    190

  • Objętość przegrody schładzającej (l)

    44

STEROWANIE I WYŚWIETLACZ

  • Express Freeze

    Tak

  • Zewnętrzny ekran LED

    Tak [zewnętrzna dioda LED]

WYMIARY I WAGA

  • Waga opakowania (kg)

    72

  • Waga produktu (kg)

    69

  • Wysokość do górnej części zawiasu lub nasadki ozdobnej (mm)

    1 860

  • Wysokość do górnej części obudowy (mm)

    1 860

  • Głębokość bez drzwi (mm)

    608

  • Wymiary produktu (szer. x wys. x gł., mm)

    595 x 1 860 x 682

CECHY

  • Door Cooling+

    Tak

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Tak

SYSTEM DOZOWANIA LODU I WODY

  • Ręczna kostkarka do lodu

    Normalna taca lodowa

  • Tylko dozownik wody

    Nie

  • Automatyczna kostkarka do lodu

    Nie

MATERIAŁ I WYKOŃCZENIE

  • Drzwi (materiał)

    VCM

  • Wykończenie (drzwi)

    Prime Silver

  • Płyta Metal Fresh

    Biała [we wnętrzu]

  • Typ uchwytu

    Pozioma kieszeń

SPRAWNOŚĆ

  • Typ sprężarki

    Kompresor Smart Inverter

  • Pobór energii (kWh/rok)

    267

  • Klasa klimatyczna

    T

  • Moc akustyczna (dB)

    35

  • Moc akustyczna (klasa)

    B

KOMORA LODÓWKI

  • Kosze na drzwiach

    3

  • Światło w lodówce

    Dioda LED na górze

  • Półki ze szkła hartowaanego

    2

  • Pojemnik na warzywa

    Tak (2)

  • Półka na wino

    Nie

  • Strefa Fresh 0

    Nie

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Tak

  • Półka_Składana

    Nie

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nie

INTELIGENTNA TECHNOLOGIA

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Tak

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Tak

KOD EAN

  • Kod EAN

    8806087984415

KOMORA ZAMRAŻARKI

  • Szuflady w zamrażarce

    3 przezroczyste

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Co mówią ludzie

Znajdź sklep w pobliżu

Sprawdź ten produkt osobiście.

Polecane produkty