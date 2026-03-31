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Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi

Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi

GLE51PZGSZ
Front view of Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
Front view of Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ
LG Lodówka wolnostojąca I Klasa E I 386l I Door Cooling™ I LINEARCooling™ I Moist Balance Crisper™ I Smart Diagnosis™ z Wi-Fi, GLE51PZGSZ

Główne cechy

  • Linear Cooling
  • Extra Freshness- Moist Balance Crisper™
  • Smart Inverter Compressor™
Widok z przodu lodówki i zamrażarki pokazany jako idealnie pasujący do nowoczesnej kuchni.

Widok z przodu lodówki i zamrażarki pokazany jako idealnie pasujący do nowoczesnej kuchni.

Świeżość zamknięta w idealnie spójnym designie.

Każdy centymetr tej nowej lodówki został zaprojektowany tak, aby zapewnić elegancję i większą funkcjonalność w Twojej kuchni.

LINEARCooling™

Na dłużej zachowuje idealną świeżość

Technologia LINEARCooling™ zmniejsza wahania temperatury i utrzymuje świeży smak nawet przez siedem dni.

Obraz chrupiącej zielonej sałaty znajduje się obok obrazu świeżych czerwonych pomidorów i obrazu jasnych jagód.

* Na podstawie wyników testów TÜV Rheinland przy użyciu wewnętrznej metody testowej LG, mierząc czas potrzebny do osiągnięcia 5% współczynnika redukcji masy kapusty Pak Choi na półce w komorze świeżej żywności LGE LGE LINEARCooling™ modelu GLT51PZGSZ. Rezultaty mogą różnić się podczas właściwego użytkowania.

DoorCooling+™

Zapewnia świeżość szybko i równomiernie

Żywność pozostaje świeża, a napoje sąidealnie chłodzone na każdej półce dzięki równomiernemu i szybszemu chłodzeniu.

Lodówka jest pokazana otwarta pod kątem i wypełniona produktami. Białe powietrze dmucha z górnej części wnętrza w dół wokół całej żywności, aby utrzymać jej chłód.

* Na podstawie testu TÜV Rheinland porównującego czas chłodzenia kosza drzwiowego od 25℃ do 5℃ pomiędzy modelem LGE Non-DoorCooling+™ R327S a modelem DoorCooling+™ GLT51PZGSZ, zgodnie z wewnętrzną metodą testową LG. Rezultaty mogą różnić się podczas właściwego użytkowania. * Zdjęcie produktu ma charakter wyłącznie ilustracyjny i może różnić się od rzeczywistego wyglądu produktu. * DoorCooling+™ przestaje działać po otwarciu drzwi.

FRESHBalancer™

Świeższe produkty dzięki optymalnej wilgotności

Ciesz się świeżymi owocami i warzywami dzięki możlwiości wyboru idealnego ustawienia wilgotności dzięki funkcji FRESHBalancer™.

Duża pojemność

Więcej miejsca do przechowywania

Dzięki dużej pojemności 386 litrów w lodówce będziesz mieć wystarczająco dużo miejsca na wszystkie swoje ulubione przysmaki.

Widok lodówki z przodu jest pokazany w kuchni z otwartymi drzwiami i wyświetlaniem produktów wewnątrz. Niebieski kwadrat podświetla wnętrze strzałkami wypychającymi, aby wskazać, że w środku jest dużo miejsca.

Inteligentny system przechowywania 

Maksimum przestrzeni dzięki inteligentnemu przechowywaniu

Uporządkuj swoją lodówkę dzięki inteligentnemu systemowi przechowywania, który zmaksymalizuje 386 litrów przestrzeni.

Jedzenie w słoikach jest umieszczone na półce wewnątrz lodówki, a jedna butelka jest zbyt wysoka. Niebieska linia i strzałki wskazują, że górną półkę można wycofać, aby zapewnić większą wysokość.
Wnętrze lodówki przedstawia szufladę z napisem „Utility Box”. Trzy strzałki wypychają szufladę na zewnątrz, co oznacza, że można ją wyciągnąć, aby uzyskać dostęp do żywności wewnątrz.
Pięć butelek z napojami jest umieszczonych na półce na wino, która wisi pod półką wewnątrz lodówki, a inne produkty znajdują się na otaczających ją półkach.
Jedzenie w słoikach jest umieszczone na półce wewnątrz lodówki, a jedna butelka jest zbyt wysoka. Niebieska linia i strzałki wskazują, że górną półkę można wycofać, aby zapewnić większą wysokość.
Wnętrze lodówki przedstawia szufladę z napisem „Utility Box”. Trzy strzałki wypychają szufladę na zewnątrz, co oznacza, że można ją wyciągnąć, aby uzyskać dostęp do żywności wewnątrz.
Pięć butelek z napojami jest umieszczonych na półce na wino, która wisi pod półką wewnątrz lodówki, a inne produkty znajdują się na otaczających ją półkach.

Wysuwana półka

Wysuwana półka do przechowywania wysokich i nieporęcznych produktów.

Podręczny pojemnik

Łatwy dostęp do małych i często używanych przedmiotów. Gotowanie jest łatwiejsze dzięki dodatkowej szufladzie, która pozwala szybko sięgnąć po produkty takie jak ser i masło.

Półka na wino

Chłodzenie do 5 butelek wina. Pólka na wino może schłodzić do 5 butelek najlepszych win i można ją wyjąć, gdy nie jest używana.

Jednolita konstrukcja

Upraszcza projektowanie spójnej zabudowy

Płaski front i precyzyjne dopasowanie do zabudowy sprawiają, że urządzenie wygląda jak wykonane na zamówienie.

Lodówka, która idealnie pasuje do kuchni.
Widok z przodu zamrażarki pokazanej w kuchni. Niebieski kwadrat 3D i strzałki skierowane do wewnątrz w kierunku drzwi pokazują, jak zamrażarka idealnie pasuje do standardowej kuchni.
Górna część zamrażarki jest pokazana pod kątem z dwiema strzałkami skierowanymi w stronę ściany, aby wskazać, że jest ona wyrównana z otaczającymi ją szafkami.
Górna część lodówki jest pokazana z otwartymi drzwiami, zatrzymanymi pod czterema różnymi kątami, oraz powiększonym obrazem zawiasu, który nigdy nie dotyka ściany, obok której się znajduje.
Widok z przodu zamrażarki pokazanej w kuchni. Niebieski kwadrat 3D i strzałki skierowane do wewnątrz w kierunku drzwi pokazują, jak zamrażarka idealnie pasuje do standardowej kuchni.
Górna część zamrażarki jest pokazana pod kątem z dwiema strzałkami skierowanymi w stronę ściany, aby wskazać, że jest ona wyrównana z otaczającymi ją szafkami.
Górna część lodówki jest pokazana z otwartymi drzwiami, zatrzymanymi pod czterema różnymi kątami, oraz powiększonym obrazem zawiasu, który nigdy nie dotyka ściany, obok której się znajduje.

Czyste dopasowanie dla czystych linii

Nowa konstrukcja idealnie pasuje do standardowych szafek kuchennych, zapewniając czysty, minimalistyczny wygląd.

Płaskie drzwi stworzone dla inspirującej aranżacji.

Uzyskaj luksusowy efekt zabudowy dzięki ultracienkiemu, idealnie zlicowanemu frontowi.

Nie wymaga dodatkowej przestrzeni

Zawias „Zero-Clearance umożliwia montaż tuż przy ścianie, aby uzyskać całkowicie jednolity wygląd zabudowy.

Wykończenia premium

Wzbogać swoją kuchnię o dyskretny luksus

Nadaj swojej kuchni nowoczesny, elegancki wygląd dzięki zestawowi wysokiej jakości metalicznych wykończeń.

Wnętrze lodówki jest pokazane jako puste, z umieszczonym stojakiem na lód i półką, a tył jest oznaczony jako „Metal Fresh”.

MetalFresh™

Metaliczne dekoracje wewnątrz lodówki na szufladach są wyróżnione i oznaczone na zdjęciu jako „Metaliczna dekoracja”.

Metalowe dekoracje

Górna część wnętrza lodówki jest oświetlona delikatnym światłem LED.

Delikatne oświetlenie LED

Metalowe przyciski dotykowe są wyróżnione na obrazie i oznaczone jako „Metal Touch Display”.

Metalowy wyświetlacz dotykowy

Ręka z wskazującym palcem i dużym odciskiem palca po lewej stronie, który został przekreślony, unosi się nad metalową powierzchnią lodówki.

Wykończenie odporne na odciski palców

* Metal Fresh™ to zbitka zwrotów „metalowa laminowana konstrukcja” zastosowana na wylocie zimnego powietrza i „NatureFresh” od LINEARCooling™ i DoorCooling+™. Zastosowanie metalowych komponentów samo w sobie nie sprawia, że żywność w lodówce jest świeższa.

Inverter Linear Compressor™

Oszczędza więcej, pracuje ciszej i działa dłużej

Zmniejsz zużycie energii o 32% dzięki LG Inverter Linear Compressor™. Ten ekskluzywna sprężarka firmy LG przeszedł test trwałości wynoszący 20 lat i jest objęty 10-letnią gwarancją. Ponadto, dzięki płynnie działającej sprężarce LG Inverter Linear Compressor™, hałas generowany przez lodówkę jest mniejszy o 25%.

Dziecko śpi w łóżku z pluszowym misiem. Pod nią znajduje się symbol wskazujący, że głośność jest niższa. Logo 10-letniej gwarancji na komponent Inverter Linear Compressor™ oraz logo Inverter Linear Compressor znajdują się w prawym dolnym rogu obrazu.

Mniej hałasu

125%

Oszczędność energii

132%

Zaliczony test żywotności

20 lat

Gwarancja

10 lat

* Oszczędność energii (32%): W porównaniu do lodówki z konwencjonalną sprężarką tłokową LG. * Mniej hałasu (25%): Na podstawie testów VDE porównujących zużycie energii i poziom hałasu pomiędzy modelem LGE GBB530NSCXE i GBB530NSQWB. * Żywotność 20 lat: Testy zostały przeprowadzone zgodnie z wewnętrznym protokołem przyspieszonych testów żywotności LG obejmujących okres 20 lat. Wyniki oparte na testach laboratoryjnych uwzględniających przyspieszone i prawidłowe warunki użytkowania. Szacowana żywotność nie stanowi żadnej gwarancji.

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Wszystkie specyfikacje

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.
Aby dowiedzieć się więcej o tym, jak ten produkt przetwarza dane i o swoich prawach jako użytkownik, odwiedź „Zakres danych i specyfikacje” na LG Privacy

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