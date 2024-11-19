Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Funkcje

Galeria

Specyfikacje

Opinie

Wsparcie

Maksymalna przyjemność z oglądania

Ekrany z matrycą IPS zapewniają doskonałą jakość obrazu pod każdym kątem patrzenia, nawet na stojąco i leżąco.

Telewizor i monitor w jednym


Monitor LG z funkcją telewizora to zespolenie doskonałego monitora komputerowego z pełnoprawnym telewizorem. W szczególności tryb PIP umożliwia oglądanie filmu lub pracę i śledzenie meczu jednocześnie na jednym ekranie.

Stelaż do montażu na ścianie

Możesz zamontować swój telewizyjny monitor w taki sposób, jaki odpowiada to wystrojowi wnętrza i zaoszczędzić miejsce.

Tryb gracza

Różnorodne tryby gracza zapewniają doskonałe środowisko do gier, np. tryb Black Stabilizer pomaga w wykrywaniu wrogów w najciemniejszych zaułkach, a tryb DAS zapobiega opóźnieniom w grach toczących się w szybkim tempie.

Tryb kinowy

Jeśli chcesz obejrzeć film w swoim domu, tryb kinowy pozwoli Ci uchwycić wszystkie ważne momenty, nawet w najciemniejszych scenach.

Automatyczne włączanie zawartości z USB

Funkcja USB AutoRUN jest bardzo przydatna — treść zapisana w pamięci USB, podłączonej do monitora, jest uruchamiana od razu po jego włączeniu .

