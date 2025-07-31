Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27-calowy zakrzywiony monitor FHD z USB-C
27U421A EU (E).pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
27-calowy zakrzywiony monitor FHD z USB-C

27U421A-B
Główne cechy

  • Zakrzywiony wyświetlacz 27” FHD (1500R)
  • sRGB 99% (typ.) / częstotliwość odświeżania 100 Hz
  • USB-C (PD 15W)
  • Tryb Reader Mode i Flicker Safe
  • Podstawka z regulacją pochylenia
  • Aplikacja LG Switch
Więcej

27” zakrzywiony wyświetlacz FHD VA

Żywe i precyzyjne kolory

Nasz ekran FHD (1920x1080) zapewnia wyraźny obraz z zakresem kolorów sRGB 99% (typ.) i krzywizną 1500R, podnosząc tym samym wydajność pracy.

/content/dam/channel/wcms/pl/monitory/fhd-qhd/2025/27u421a1/feature

*Obrazy stanowią symulację w celu lepszego zrozumienia funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń z użytkowania.

*Klawiatura i mysz nie wchodzą w skład zestawu.

Szybkie 100 Hz zapewnia płynne ładowanie klatek w różnych programach.

Częstotliwość odświeżania 100 Hz

Płynna grafika.
Jednolity przebieg pracy.

Szybkie 100 Hz zapewnia płynne ładowanie klatek w różnych programach. Ponadto gracze mogą cieszyć się realistyczną rozgrywką z mniejszym efektem stutteringu i rozmycia obrazu.

*Obrazy stanowią symulację mającą na celu lepsze zrozumienie funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń z użytkowania.

*Funkcja częstotliwości odświeżania może się różnić w zależności od komputera użytkownika.

USB-C

Jeden port na wszystkie potrzeby

Podłącz laptopa do monitora za pomocą kabla USB-C**, aby uzyskać do 15 W mocy i łączność z wyświetlaczem.

Ekran

Ekran

Zasilanie

Zasilanie

(Do 15 W)

Obraz laptopa i monitora połączonych jednym kablem USB-C.

*Obrazy stanowią symulację w celu lepszego zrozumienia funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń z użytkowania.

**Do prawidłowego działania wymagany jest kabel USB-C do podłączenia portu USB-C do monitora. Kabel USB-C nie jest dołączony do zestawu (sprzedawany oddzielnie).

Wyraźny komfort dla oka

Tryb czytania

Tryb czytania (Reader Mode) dostosowuje temperaturę barw i luminancję, zapewniając odpowiednie wrażenia podczas czytania na monitorze.

Zabezpieczenie przed migotaniem

Funkcja Flicker Safe redukuje niewidoczne migotanie ekranu, zapewniając komfort użytkowania.

*Obrazy stanowią symulację w celu lepszego zrozumienia funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń z użytkowania.

*Powyższe funkcje mogą się różnić w zależności od rzeczywistych warunków użytkowania przez użytkownika.

Ciesz się płynną grą

Dynamic Action Sync

Zmniejszając opóźnienia wejściowe dzięki Dynamic Action Sync, gracze mogą uchwycić krytyczne momenty w czasie rzeczywistym i szybko reagować.

Black Stabilizer

Stabilizator czerni (Black Stabilizer) pomaga graczom wykrywać snajperów czających się w najciemniejszych zakamarkach i szybko poruszać się po wybuchowych terenach.

*Obrazy stanowią symulację w celu lepszego zrozumienia funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń z użytkowania.

LG Switch app

Szybkie przełączanie

Aplikacja LG Switch pomaga zoptymalizować monitor do pracy i życia. Możesz łatwo podzielić cały wyświetlacz na 6 części, zmienić motyw, a nawet uruchomić platformę do połączeń wideo za pomocą zmapowanego klawisza skrótu.

*Obrazy stanowią symulację w celu lepszego zrozumienia funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń z użytkowania.

*Aby pobrać najnowszą wersję aplikacji LG Switch, odwiedź stronę LG.com.

Na biurku znajduje się monitor FHD z super cienką podstawką, a obok niego uchwyt na ołówek, okulary, klawiatura i mysz.

Smukła podstawka

W pełni wykorzystaj swoje biurko

Smukła podstawka minimalizuje zużycie miejsca na biurku, pozwalając na efektywne wykorzystanie przestrzeni roboczej.

*Grubość podstawki: 2,5 mm

*Klawiatura i mysz nie wchodzą w skład zestawu.

Ergonomiczna konstrukcja

Łatwe i wygodne rozwiązanie

Wyposażony w wąską ramkę z trzech stron i elegancką podstawkę, nasz zakrzywiony monitor FHD, z wygodną regulacją pochylenia, pozwala stworzyć idealne miejsce do pracy.

Obraz przedstawia wąskie ramki z trzech stron, elegancką podstawkę, różne porty i widok monitorów pod kątem.

*Kąt pochyłu: -5~20°

Zawartość opakowania

1. Korpus podstawki 2. Płyta podstawki 3. Śruby 4. Zasilacz 5. Przewód zasilający 6. Kabel HDMI 7. Instrukcja szybkiej konfiguracji

Korpus stojaka, podstawa stojaka, śruby, zasilacz, kod zasilania, kabel HDMI i instrukcja konfiguracji w pudełku.

*Zdjęcie produktu służy wyłącznie do celów ilustracyjnych i może różnić się od rzeczywistego produktu.

*Rozmiar i konstrukcja adaptera mogą się różnić w zależności od kraju.

*Dostępność przewodów zasilających może się różnić w zależności od kraju.

Kluczowe parametry

  • Rozmiar [cale]

    27

  • Rozdzielczość

    1920 x 1080

  • Typ panelu

    VA

  • Współczynnik proporcji

    16:9

  • Gama kolorów (typ)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Jasność (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Zakrzywienie

    1500R

  • Częstotliwość odświeżania (maks.) [Hz]

    100

  • Czas reakcji

    5ms (GtG w trybie Szybszym)

  • Regulacja położenia wyświetlacza

    Pochył

INFORMACJE

  • Nazwa produktu

    PC Monitor

  • Rok

    2025

WYŚWIETLACZ

  • Rozmiar [cale]

    27

  • Współczynnik proporcji

    16:9

  • Typ panelu

    VA

  • Czas reakcji

    5ms (GtG w trybie Szybszym)

  • Rozdzielczość

    1920 x 1080

  • Rozstaw pikseli [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Głębia kolorów (liczba kolorów)

    16.7M

  • Kąt widzenia (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Jasność (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Współczynnik kontrastu (typ)

    3000:1

  • Gama kolorów (typ)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Zakrzywienie

    1500R

  • Gama kolorów (min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Częstotliwość odświeżania (maks.) [Hz]

    100

  • Jasność (min.) [cd/m²]

    220

  • Współczynnik kontrastu (min.)

    2400:1

  • Rozmiar [cm]

    68.5

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • HDMI

    TAK(1ea)

  • USB-C

    TAK(1ea)

  • Wyjście słuchawkowe

    3-biegunowe (tylko dźwięk)

  • USB-C (zasilanie)

    15W

FUNKCJE

  • HDR 10

    TAK

  • Słabość kolorów

    TAK

  • Inteligentne oszczędzanie energii

    TAK

  • Zabezpieczenie przed migotaniem

    TAK

  • Dynamiczna synchronizacja akcji

    TAK

  • Stabilizator czerni

    TAK

  • Tryb czytnika

    TAK

  • Super Resolution+

    TAK

  • Automatyczny przełącznik wejścia

    TAK

  • Efekt HDR

    TAK

MECHANICZNY

  • Regulacja położenia wyświetlacza

    Pochył

  • Możliwość montażu na ścianie [mm]

    100 x 100

DŹWIĘK

  • Głośnik

    NIE

  • Łączność Bluetooth

    NIE

WYMIARY/WAGA

  • Wymiary w opakowaniu (szer. x wys. x gł.) [mm]

    690 x 448 x 143

  • Wymiary z podstawką (szer. x wys. x gł.) [mm]

    609.58 x 451.48 x 170

  • Wymiary bez podstawki (szer. x wys. x gł.) [mm]

    609.58 x 360.32 x 43.67

  • Waga w transporcie [kg]

    4.94

  • Waga z podstawką [kg]

    3.72

  • Waga bez podstawy [kg]

    3.02

ZASILANIE

  • Pobór mocy (tryb uśpienia)

    Mniej niż 0.5W

  • Pobór mocy (Typ.)

    15W

  • Pobór mocy (DC wył.)

    Mniej niż 0.3W

  • Wejście AC

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

AKCESORIUM

  • HDMI

    TAK

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

