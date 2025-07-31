Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27-calowy Monitor UHD 4K IPS z VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
27UP850K_EU new Erp label .pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu

27-calowy Monitor UHD 4K IPS z VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

27UP850K_EU new Erp label .pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu

27-calowy Monitor UHD 4K IPS z VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
27UP850K-W

27UP850K-W
Główne cechy

  • 27-calowy wyświetlacz UHD 4K IPS
  • DCI-P3 95% (typ.)
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • USB-C
  • Podstawka z regulacją nachylenia, wysokości i obrotu
LG UltraFine Display.

Dopracowany każdy detal

Ciesz się nieskazitelnym obrazem i żywymi kolorami dzięki monitorowi LG UHD 4K HDR. Kreatorzy treści pracujący z materiałami HDR z pewnością docenią jego zdolność do odzwierciedlania jasności i kontrastu podczas podglądu i edycji.

Monitor oferuje nieskazitelny obraz i prawdziwą żywość kolorów.

Ekran

27" IPS UHD 4K 

3840 X 2160

Jakość obrazu

DCI-P3 95% (typ.)

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Funkcje

Stojak z regulacją pochyłu, wysokości i pivotu

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Przejrzysty i jasny HDR

Monitor obsługuje VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 z szerokim zakresem jasności i kontrastu, umożliwiając spektakularne wizualne zanurzenie w najnowszych grach, filmach i obrazach HDR.

Monitor ze standardem VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, który umożliwia dramatyczne zanurzenie się w obrazie.

  • SDR

  • Włączony Efekt HDR

Efekt HDR dla treści SDR

Monitor LG UHD 4K HDR może wirtualnie przekształcić standardowe treści w materiały wideo o jakości HDR bezpośrednio na ekranie. Pomaga to poprawić odwzorowanie tonów i luminancję treści SDR, zapewniając wrażenia podobne do HDR.

*Obrazy stanowią symulację mającą na celu lepsze zrozumienie funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń z użytkowania.

IPS z typowym DCI-P3 95% oferuje wierne kolory i szeroki widok.

IPS z DCI-P3 95% (typ.)

Wierne kolory i szeroka perspektywa

Dzięki 95% pokryciu spektrum DCI-P3, monitor ten jest doskonałym rozwiązaniem dla twórców treści, grafików i wszystkich osób poszukujących bardzo dokładnych kolorów.

*Obrazy stanowią symulację mającą na celu lepsze zrozumienie funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń z użytkowania.

Zoptymalizuj wydajność kolorów, korzystając z kalibracji sprzętowej za pośrednictwem studia LG Calibration.

LG Calibration Studio

Kalibracja sprzętowa

Zoptymalizuj wydajność kolorów za pomocą kalibracji sprzętowej za pośrednictwem studia LG Calibration, wykorzystując w pełni szerokie spektrum i spójność kolorów wyświetlacza LG IPS 4K.

*Obrazy stanowią symulację mającą na celu lepsze zrozumienie funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń z użytkowania.

*Oprogramowanie NIE jest dołączone do zestawu. Aby pobrać najnowsze oprogramowanie LG Calibration studio, odwiedź stronę LG.COM.

USB-C

Wygodna kontrola i łączność

Porty USB-C umożliwiają wyświetlanie w rozdzielczości 4K, przesyłanie danych i ładowanie podłączonych urządzeń (do 96 W), zapewniając obsługę laptopa w tym samym czasie za pomocą jednego kabla. Zmniejsz plątaninę kabli i zwiększ wydajność dzięki jednemu kablowi USB-C bez potrzeby stosowania dedykowanych kabli lub ładowarek do laptopa czy innych urządzeń.

Wyświetlacz 4K

Wyświetlacz 4K

Data transfer.

Transfer danych

Zasilanie aż do 96W

Zasilanie aż do 96W

Ładowanie wszystkich urządzeń jednym kablem

Ładowanie wszystkich urządzeń

USB-C oferuje łatwą kontrolę i łączność.

*Do prawidłowego działania wymagane jest podłączenie portu USB-C do monitora za pomocą kabla USB-C znajdującego się w zestawie.

Wejdź do gry z 4K i HDR

Wciągająca rozgrywka

27UP850 napędza nową erę gier konsolowych 4K HDR, nie tylko dostarczając emocji dzięki wysokiej jakości obrazowi i dźwiękowi, ale także pomagając wygrywać bitwy w trybie gry, Dynamic Action Sync i Black Stabilizer.

Wciągające wrażenia w grach konsolowych 4K HDR.

*Obrazy stanowią symulację mającą na celu lepsze zrozumienie funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń z użytkowania.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reaguj szybko

Zmniejszając opóźnienia wejściowe dzięki Dynamic Action Sync, gracze mogą uchwycić krytyczne momenty w czasie rzeczywistym i szybko reagować.

Black Stabilizer

Nie bój się kroku w ciemność

Black Stabilizer pomaga graczom wykrywać snajperów czających się w najciemniejszych zakamarkach i szybko poruszać się po eksplozjach.

*Obrazy zostały zasymulowane w celu lepszego zrozumienia funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń z użytkowania.

*Funkcja może się różnić w zależności od warunków i środowiska, z którego korzysta użytkownik.

Ciesz się treściami 4K i HDR

Wyraziście i realistycznie

Odtwarzaj treści HDR z wielu serwisów streamingowych. Możesz cieszyć się wyrazistą jasnością i szerokim zakresem kolorów podczas grania na monitorze LG UHD 4K z technologią VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 obsługującą przestrzeń kolorów DCI-P3.

Monitor pozwala użytkownikom cieszyć się treściami 4K i HDR.

*Pilot zdalnego sterowania NIE wchodzi w skład zestawu.

Aplikacja LG Switch

Szybkie przełączanie

Aplikacja LG Switch pomaga zoptymalizować monitor do pracy i codziennego użytkowania. Możesz łatwo podzielić cały wyświetlacz na 6 części, zmienić motyw, a nawet uruchomić platformę do połączeń wideo za pomocą zmapowanego klawisza skrótu.

*Obrazy stanowią symulację mającą na celu lepsze zrozumienie funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń z użytkowania.

*Aby pobrać najnowszą aplikację LG Switch, wyszukaj 27UP850K w menu pomocy technicznej LG.com.

Ergonomiczna budowa

Prostota i wygoda

Ergonomiczna podstawa ułatwia elastyczną regulację nachylenia, wysokości i pivotu ekranu w optymalnej dla użytkownika pozycji.

Monitor z regulacją nachylenia.
Monitor z regulacją wysokości.
Monitor z regulacją obrotu.

Ergonomiczna konstrukcja z funkcjami regulacji nachylenia, obrotu i wysokości.

Kluczowe parametry

  • Rozmiar [cale]

    27

  • Rozdzielczość

    3840 x 2160

  • Typ panelu

    IPS

  • Współczynnik proporcji

    16:9

  • Gama kolorów (typ)

    Zasilanie zewnętrzne (zasilacz)

  • Jasność (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Częstotliwość odświeżania (maks.) [Hz]

    60

  • Czas reakcji

    5 ms (GtG w trybie szybszym)

  • Regulacja położenia wyświetlacza

    Pochył/wysokość/pivot

INFORMACJE

  • Nazwa produktu

    UHD

  • Rok

    Y24

WYŚWIETLACZ

  • Rozmiar [cale]

    27

  • Współczynnik proporcji

    16:9

  • Typ panelu

    IPS

  • Czas reakcji

    5 ms (GtG w trybie szybszym)

  • Rozdzielczość

    3840 x 2160

  • Rozstaw pikseli [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Głębia kolorów (liczba kolorów)

    1.07B

  • Kąt widzenia (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Jasność (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Współczynnik kontrastu (typ)

    1200:1

  • Gama kolorów (typ)

    Zasilanie zewnętrzne (zasilacz)

  • Częstotliwość odświeżania (maks.) [Hz]

    60

  • Jasność (min.) [cd/m²]

    320 cd/m²

  • Współczynnik kontrastu (min.)

    1000:1

  • Rozmiar [cm]

    68.4 cm

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • HDMI

    TAK(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    TAK(1ea)

  • Wersja DP

    1.4

  • USB-C

    TAK(1ea)

  • Wyjście słuchawkowe

    3-biegunowe (tylko dźwięk)

  • Port USB Downstream

    TAK(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (transmisja danych)

    TAK

  • USB-C (zasilanie)

    90W

FUNKCJE

  • HDR 10

    TAK

  • Inteligentne oszczędzanie energii

    TAK

  • Kolor skalibrowany fabrycznie

    TAK

  • Zabezpieczenie przed migotaniem

    TAK

  • Super Resolution+

    TAK

  • VESA DisplayHDR

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Efekt HDR

    TAK

MECHANICZNY

  • Regulacja położenia wyświetlacza

    Pochył/wysokość/pivot

  • Możliwość montażu na ścianie [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DŹWIĘK

  • Maxx Audio

    TAK

  • Głośnik

    5W x 2

WYMIARY/WAGA

  • Wymiary w opakowaniu (szer. x wys. x gł.) [mm]

    694 x 496 x 212mm

  • Wymiary z podstawką (szer. x wys. x gł.) [mm]

    613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3mm(Up) 613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3mm(Down)

  • Wymiary bez podstawki (szer. x wys. x gł.) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm

  • Waga w transporcie [kg]

    8.9kg

  • Waga z podstawką [kg]

    5.9kg

  • Waga bez podstawy [kg]

    4.1kg

ZASILANIE

  • Pobór mocy (tryb uśpienia)

    Mniej niż 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Pobór mocy (Typ.)

    44W

  • Pobór mocy (DC wył.)

    Mniej niż 0.3W

  • Wejście AC

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Typ

    Zasilanie zewnętrzne (zasilacz)

AKCESORIUM

  • Display Port

    TAK

  • HDMI

    TAK

  • USB-C

    TAK

APLIKACJA SW

  • Podwójny kontroler

    TAK

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    TAK

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

