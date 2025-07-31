Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
40-calowy Monitor 5K2K LG UltraFine™ Nano IPS Black z Thunderbolt™ 5
40U990A EU.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu

Funkcje

Galeria

Specyfikacje

Opinie

Gdzie kupić

Wsparcie

40-calowy Monitor 5K2K LG UltraFine™ Nano IPS Black z Thunderbolt™ 5

40U990A EU.pdf
Klasa energetyczna : PL
Karta informacyjna produktu

40-calowy Monitor 5K2K LG UltraFine™ Nano IPS Black z Thunderbolt™ 5

40U990A-W
  • Widok z przodu
  • Widok z boku -15 stopni
  • Widok z boku +15 stopni
  • Widok z tyłu
  • Widok z tyłu z ekranem odchylonym do góry
  • Widok z boku
  • Widok z góry
  • Widok z tyłu
  • Widok z tyłu
  • Widok z tyłu przy zdemontowanej podstawie
  • Widok z tyłu przy zdemontowanej podstawie
  • Widok z przodu 4K 5K
  • Szczegółowy wykres
  • Szczegółowy wykres
  • Szczegółowy wykres
Widok z przodu
Widok z boku -15 stopni
Widok z boku +15 stopni
Widok z tyłu
Widok z tyłu z ekranem odchylonym do góry
Widok z boku
Widok z góry
Widok z tyłu
Widok z tyłu
Widok z tyłu przy zdemontowanej podstawie
Widok z tyłu przy zdemontowanej podstawie
Widok z przodu 4K 5K
Szczegółowy wykres
Szczegółowy wykres
Szczegółowy wykres

Główne cechy

  • Nano IPS Black
  • 5K2K 5120x2160
  • DisplayHDR True Black 600
  • Thunderbolt™ 5
Więcej
Ekran Kompatybilność Użyteczność

LG UltraFine Monitor logo.



Wyświetlacz Thunderbolt™5 5K2K*
Zaprojektowany z myślą o precyzji

UltraFine™ stoi na biurku wraz z klawiaturą i padem. Na ekranie wyświetlany jest program do tworzenia wideo.

*Obrazy stanowią symulację mającą na celu lepsze zrozumienie funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń z użytkowania.

*https://www.thunderbolttechnology.net/products

5 różnych obrazów z tekstem opisującym kluczowe cechy UltraFine

No images included

Wyświetlacz 5K2K.
Ostrzejszy, szerszy, wyraźniejszy.

Wyświetlacz 5K2K Nano IPS1) Black (5120x2160) oferuje o 33% więcej pikseli2) niż standardowa rozdzielczość 4K UHD (3840x2160), zapewniając szerszy obszar roboczy do wyświetlania większej ilości treści i zmniejszając potrzebę przełączania się między programami. Wysoka rozdzielczość zapewnia ostre jak brzytwa obrazy i precyzyjne szczegóły, dzięki czemu nadaje się do profesjonalnej edycji wideo, projektowania graficznego i wszelkich prac wizualnych, w których dokładność ma kluczowe znaczenie. Wyrazistość obrazu pozwala dostrzec nawet najdrobniejsze szczegóły bez konieczności ciągłego powiększania lub przesuwania.

*Obrazy stanowią symulację mającą na celu lepsze zrozumienie funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń z użytkowania.

1) Nano IPS to zaawansowana technologia IPS wykorzystująca nanometryczne cząsteczki w ekranie LED.

2) Całkowita liczba pikseli została obliczona przez pomnożenie rozdzielczości poziomej i pionowej, co daje 8,29 miliona pikseli dla 4K UHD i 11,05 miliona pikseli dla 5K2K.

Profesjonalny wyświetlacz.
Profesjonalna wydajność.

Podczas wykonywania prac takich jak korekcja kolorów, produkcja muzyczna i kodowanie, 40-calowy wyświetlacz 5K2K zapewnia przejrzystość i obszar ekranu wymagany do skupienia i precyzji.

W ciemnym pomieszczeniu z niebieskim i fioletowym oświetleniem stoi monitor UltraFine z programem do nagrywania. Na biurku, na którym stoi, znajduje się klawiatura, tablet, słuchawki i inne akcesoria.

Profesjonalny wyświetlacz.
Profesjonalna wydajność.

Podczas wykonywania prac takich jak korekcja kolorów, produkcja muzyczna i kodowanie, 40-calowy wyświetlacz 5K2K zapewnia przejrzystość i obszar ekranu wymagany do skupienia i precyzji.

Mężczyzna pracuje z programem do tworzenia wideo na UltraFine Monitor.

Profesjonalny wyświetlacz.
Profesjonalna wydajność.

Podczas wykonywania prac takich jak korekcja kolorów, produkcja muzyczna i kodowanie, 40-calowy wyświetlacz 5K2K zapewnia przejrzystość i obszar ekranu wymagany do skupienia i precyzji.

Mężczyzna pracuje z programem do projektowania na monitorze UltraFine. Obok monitora umieszczona jest kamera.

*Obrazy stanowią symulację mającą na celu lepsze zrozumienie funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń z użytkowania.

Wyświetlacz Nano IPS* Black

Technologia Nano IPS Black kontroluje światło, zapewniając głębszą czerń i kinową wyrazistość.

DCI-P3 99%

Dokładny i żywy gamut kolorów idealny do edycji wideo i retuszu zdjęć.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

Certyfikowany zgodnie ze standardami VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, zwiększa jasność i dokładność kolorów, zapewniając bardziej realistyczny, wierny obraz.

Kontrast 2000:1

Wysoki współczynnik kontrastu pogłębia cienie i udoskonala światła, nawet w zmiennych warunkach oświetleniowych.

*Nano IPS to zaawansowana technologia IPS, która wykorzystuje nanometrowej wielkości cząsteczki w diodach LED ekranu.

Widok monitora UltraFine z przodu z obrazem dziewczynki pokazujący, jak dokładnie wyświetlane są na nim kolory.

Każdy niuans kolorystyczny,w pełni oddany

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 oferuje jasne światła, głębokie cienie i dokładne odwzorowanie kolorów dla twórców. Uwydatnia tekstury, elementy i naturalną grę światła i cienia.

*Obrazy stanowią symulację mającą na celu lepsze zrozumienie funkcji. Mogą różnić się od rzeczywistości.

Pełne spektrum kolorów, jakie sobie wymarzyłeś

99% (typ.) gamy kolorów DCI-P3 zapewnia o 25% szerszą gamę kolorów niż sRGB, obejmującą prawie wszystkie kolory używane w druku, druku cyfrowym i materiałach telewizyjnych. Od żywych po subtelne odcienie, dokładne odwzorowanie kolorów, umożliwiające realistyczne wyświetlanie filmów i zdjęć.

Pełnowymiarowy obraz ekranu z programem do projektowania pokazujący żywe kolory.

*Obrazy stanowią symulację mającą na celu lepsze zrozumienie funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń z użytkowania.

*Jasność: 450 nitów (typ.), Gamut kolorów: DCI-P3 99% (typ.)

*Nano IPS to zaawansowana technologia IPS wykorzystująca nanometrowej wielkości cząsteczki w diodach LED ekranu.

Obraz głowy zebry z jednej strony pokazuje, jak współczynnik kontrastu 2000:1 może wyrazić głębszą czerń niż współczynnik 1000:1.

Kontrast 2000:1

Obraz głowy zebry z jednej strony pokazuje, jak współczynnik kontrastu 2000:1 może wyrazić głębszą czerń niż współczynnik 1000:1.

Kontrast 1000:1

*Obrazy stanowią symulację mającą na celu lepsze zrozumienie funkcji. Mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych.

*Nano IPS to zaawansowana technologia IPS, która wykorzystuje nanometrowej wielkości cząsteczki w diodach LED ekranu.

2000:1 głębsza czerń i bogate cienie

Ponieważ współczynnik kontrastu wpływa na dokładne odwzorowanie kolorów, Nano IPS Black zwiększa współczynnik kontrastu ze standardowego IPS 1000:1 do 2000:1 - zapewniając żywe kolory i ostrzejsze szczegóły obiektów, cieni i tła. Doświadcz głębszej czerni i bogatszych cieni, które zachowują spójną ekspresję kolorów na ekranie od krawędzi do krawędzi, a także zwiększone poczucie realizmu.

Chroń swoje oczy,
zachowując każdy szczegół

Ten monitor posiada 5-gwiazdkowy certyfikat TÜV Rheinland: nowy komfort dla oczu 3.0, spełniający wysokie standardy komfortu dla oczu. Charakteryzuje się wysoką częstotliwością odświeżania, dokładnym odwzorowaniem kolorów i wbudowaną technologią niskiego poziomu niebieskiego światła, która łączy sprzętowe i programowe regulacje RGB w celu zmniejszenia szkodliwych emisji bez uszczerbku dla kolorów.

*Identyfikator certyfikatu TÜV Rheinland (Eye Comfort): 1111298743

*Obrazy stanowią symulację w celu lepszego zrozumienia funkcji.

 

No images included

Pierwszy na świecie wyświetlacz Thunderbolt™5 5K2K**

Thunderbolt™ 5 umożliwia tworzenie komercyjnych materiałów, takich jak dokumenty wideo, filmy i gry na znakomitym wyświetlaczu 5K2K. Oferuje również dwukrotnie szybszy transfer danych do podłączonych urządzeń w porównaniu do Thunderbolt™ 4 i umożliwia ładowanie laptopa (do 96 W) za pomocą jednego kabla, zapewniając stabilność, skalowalność i bezpieczeństwo.

2x szybszy* transfer

2x szybszy* transfer

(Do 80 Gb/s)

Zasilanie o mocy 96 W

Zasilanie o mocy 96 W

Wyświetlacz 5K2K

Wyświetlacz 5K2K

Monitor UltraFine jest umieszczony z ekranem programu obok mniejszego monitora, komputera i pamięci masowej, połączonych kablami pokazującymi jego wielozakresowość.

*Do prawidłowego działania monitora wymagany jest kabel Thunderbolt 5 dołączony do zestawu.

*Aby uzyskać dostęp do wszystkich funkcji, w tym ładowania 96 W i wyjścia 5120×2160 @120 Hz, urządzenie musi obsługiwać Thunderbolt 5 lub DisplayPort 2.1.

*Kable DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C i Thunderbolt są dołączone do zestawu. **https://www.thunderbolttechnology.net/products

Wydajne stanowisko pracy

Thunderbolt™ 5 i DisplayPort obsługują Daisy Chain 5K2K w celu usprawnienia twojego setupu. Możesz więc podłączyć dwa monitory i laptopa, aby zwiększyć produktywność.

Dwa monitory UltraFine są umieszczone obok siebie, łącząc się ze sobą za pomocą laptopa. Stacja robocza pokazuje, jak płynnie połączone są wszystkie urządzenia.

*Obrazy stanowią symulację w celu lepszego zrozumienia funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń z użytkowania.

*Kable DPx1, HDMIx1, USB-Cx1, kabel zasilającyx1 i Thunderboltx1 są dołączone do zestawu.

Zbliżenie portów monitora UltraFine pokazuje różne możliwości podłączenia kabli.

Wiele konfiguracji z wieloma portami

Podłącz laptopa, aparat, tablet lub zewnętrzne pamięci masowe za pomocą wszechstronnych portów, w tym Thunderbolt™ 5, HDMI 2.1 i USB-C. Uzyskaj płynną i stabilną wydajność bez dodatkowych adapterów lub rozgałęźników.

*Obrazy stanowią symulację mającą na celu lepsze zrozumienie funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń z użytkowania.

 

No images included

Monitor UltraFine jest umieszczony w wirtualnej przestrzeni, a fale dźwiękowe pochodzące z dolnej części monitora przesuwają się do przodu. Na ekranie kobieta w czerwonym kombinezonie kosmicznym jest zwrócona do przodu.

Poczuj każdy rytm i każdą scenę

Zanurz się w odtwarzanych treściach i pozwól, by otoczyła Cię akcja. Dwa wbudowane głośniki o mocy 10 W z technologią Rich Bass i AMD FreeSync sprawiają, że każda scena jest odtwarzana z głębszym dźwiękiem i płynniejszą grafiką.

*Obrazy stanowią symulację mającą na celu lepsze zrozumienie funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń z użytkowania.

AMD FreeSync Premium

Dzięki technologii FreeSync Premium monitor pomaga uzyskać płynny ruch miksując dźwięk podczas wyświetlania szybkich gier lub filmów w wysokiej rozdzielczości, redukując rozrywanie i zacinanie się ekranu.

Szybkie przełączanie

Aplikacja LG Switch optymalizuje monitor zarówno pod kątem pracy, jak i rozrywki. Dzięki spersonalizowanemu kreatorowi obrazu można bez wysiłku dostosować preferowaną jakość i jasność obrazu. Ponadto można podzielić wyświetlacz na 11 opcji i szybko uruchomić platformę do połączeń wideo, dzięki czemu jest to jeszcze wygodniejsze.

*Obrazy stanowią symulację mającą na celu lepsze zrozumienie funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń z użytkowania.

*Aby pobrać najnowszą wersję aplikacji LG Switch, odwiedź stronę LG.com

Smukła konstrukcja chroniąca przed bałaganem

Praktycznie bezramkowa, 3-stronna konstrukcja ze stojakiem w kształcie litery L, w połączeniu z w pełni regulowaną podstawą z funkcją obracania, pochylania i regulacji wysokości. Został on zaprojektowany w celu zaoszczędzenia miejsca na biurku, dzięki czemu przepływ pracy jest wydajny, a także może pomóc w dłuższym skupieniu się podczas edycji klipów wideo i retuszu różnych zdjęć.

Widok monitora UltraFine z przodu z obrazem wypełnienia.

Widok monitora UltraFine z góry na białym tle

Widok monitora UltraFine z boku na białym tle

Widok monitora UltraFine z tyłu na białym tle

Virtually Borderless Design

Konstrukcja bez obramowania

Swivel

Obrót

(-20° ~ 20°)

Tilt

Pochył

(-5° ~ 20°)

Height

Wysokość

(130mm)

*Obrazy stanowią symulację mającą na celu lepsze zrozumienie funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistych wrażeń z użytkowania.

Drukuj

Kluczowe parametry

  • Rozmiar [cale]

    39.7

  • Rozdzielczość

    5120 x 2160

  • Typ panelu

    IPS Black

  • Współczynnik proporcji

    21:9

  • Gama kolorów (typ)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Jasność (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450 cd/m²

  • Zakrzywienie

    2500R

  • Częstotliwość odświeżania (maks.) [Hz]

    120

  • Czas reakcji

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Regulacja położenia wyświetlacza

    Pochył/wysokość/obrót

Wszystkie specyfikacje

INFORMACJE

  • Nazwa produktu

    UltraWide

  • Rok

    2025

WYŚWIETLACZ

  • Rozmiar [cale]

    39.7

  • Współczynnik proporcji

    21:9

  • Typ panelu

    IPS Black

  • Czas reakcji

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Rozdzielczość

    5120 x 2160

  • Rozstaw pikseli [mm]

    0.1815 x 0.1815 mm

  • Głębia kolorów (liczba kolorów)

    1.06B

  • Kąt widzenia (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Jasność (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450 cd/m²

  • Współczynnik kontrastu (typ)

    2000:1

  • Gama kolorów (typ)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Zakrzywienie

    2500R

  • Gama kolorów (min.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Częstotliwość odświeżania (maks.) [Hz]

    120

  • Jasność (min.) [cd/m²]

    360 cd/m²

  • Współczynnik kontrastu (min.)

    1400:1

  • Rozmiar [cm]

    100.859cm

FUNKCJE

  • Zabezpieczenie przed migotaniem

    TAK

  • HDR 10

    TAK

  • AMD FreeSync

    FreeSync Premium

  • Automatyczna jasność

    TAK

  • Inteligentne oszczędzanie energii

    TAK

  • PIP

    TAK

  • PBP

    TAK (2PBP)

  • VRR

    TAK

  • Super Resolution+

    TAK

  • VESA DisplayHDR

    DisplayHDR™600

  • Technologia Nano IPS

    TAK

  • Klucz zdefiniowany przez użytkownika

    TAK

  • Automatyczny przełącznik wejścia

    TAK

  • Efekt HDR

    TAK

  • Słabość kolorów

    TAK

  • Kalibracja HW

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Tryb czytnika

    TAK

  • Stabilizator czerni

    TAK

  • Dynamiczna synchronizacja akcji

    TAK

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • Wbudowany KVM

    TAK

  • HDMI

    TAK(2ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    TAK(UHD/120Hz)

  • DisplayPort

    TAK(1ea)

  • Wersja DP

    2.1 (UHBR 13.5)

  • Thunderbolt

    TAK(Wejście 1ea/Wyjście 1ea)

  • USB-C

    TAK(1Up / 4Down)

  • Wyjście słuchawkowe

    4-biegunowe (mikrofon + dźwięk)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    TAK

  • Thunderbolt (transmisja danych)

    TAK

  • Thunderbolt (dostarczanie zasilania)

    96W

  • Port USB Downstream

    USB-C *4EA(15W*1EA, 4.5W*3EA) 10Gbps / USB-A *2EA 10Gbps

  • Port USB Upstream

    TAK (przez Thunderbolt i USB-C 10 Gb/s)

  • USB-C (transmisja danych)

    TAK

MECHANICZNY

  • Regulacja położenia wyświetlacza

    Pochył/wysokość/obrót

  • Możliwość montażu na ścianie [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DŹWIĘK

  • Bogate basy

    TAK

  • Głośnik

    10W x 2

WYMIARY/WAGA

  • Wymiary w opakowaniu (szer. x wys. x gł.) [mm]

    1206 x 534 x 201 mm

  • Wymiary z podstawką (szer. x wys. x gł.) [mm]

    947.7 x 614.3 x 260 mm

  • Wymiary bez podstawki (szer. x wys. x gł.) [mm]

    947.7 x 419.8 x 106.3 mm

  • Waga w transporcie [kg]

    17.8 kg

  • Waga z podstawką [kg]

    14.1 kg

  • Waga bez podstawy [kg]

    9.2 kg

ZASILANIE

  • Pobór mocy (tryb uśpienia)

    Mniej niż 1.2W

  • Pobór mocy (Typ.)

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Pobór mocy (DC wył.)

    Mniej niż 0.3W

  • Wejście AC

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Typ

    Wbudowane zasilanie

AKCESORIUM

  • Display Port

    TAK(2.1)

  • HDMI

    TAK

  • Thunderbolt

    TAK

  • USB-C

    TAK

APLIKACJA SW

  • Podwójny kontroler

    TAK

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    TAK

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Co mówią ludzie

Znajdź sklep w pobliżu

Sprawdź ten produkt osobiście.

Polecane produkty