Miesięcznik LG I Kwiecień 2025

Wiosenne porządki z LG

Wiosna to czas wymiany starego na nowe. Teraz w Sklepie LG jest na to idealny moment.

Wymień stare na nowe

01/04/2025 ~ 01/05/2025

Oddaj używany sprzęt i zyskaj dodatkowy rabat 5%

Zobacz więcej

Nagłówek

Kiedy Ty czujesz się w domu najlepiej?

Dla każdego z nas dom oznacza co innego, ale każdy odpoczywa w przemyślanym, komfortowym wnętrzu. Wraz z nadejściem wiosny czas pomyśleć o wymianie zużytych sprzętów na nowe, by mieszkało się lepiej.

Kobieta z kwiatami w wazonie

Hej!

Nazywam się Melanie Kharad i jestem dekoratorką wnętrz. Mieszkam w Berlinie z moją pięcioosobową rodziną. Chętnie podzielę się z Tobą moimi pomysłami na urządzenie domu.

Para siedząca na kanapie.

Witaj w moim domu

Dom to miejsce radości i  miłości. To tu czujesz się bezpiecznie i komfortowo. My mieszkamy w kilkupokojowym mieszkaniu, które sami wyremontowaliśmy.

Kobieta z notesem patrzy na telewizor.

Inspirację można znaleźć wszędzie

Wnętrzarstwo zawsze było moją pasją. Daje mi możliwość odkrywania samej siebie. 

Zwracaj uwagę na swoje otoczenie, odkrywaj różne style i pamiętaj, że projektowanie to proces.

Czerpię inspirację z filmów. Żywe kolory i wyraźny obraz telewizora LG OLED bardzo mi to ułatwiają. Każda scena staje się żywa i widzę rzeczy, których wcześniej nie dostrzegałam.

Kobieta maluje kropki na ścianie.

Wskazówki Melanie Kharad

Najważniejsze w urządzaniu domu jest dopasowanie przestrzeni do swoich potrzeb.

Z przodu znajduje się pralka, a obok niej żółty kosz z kwiatami i kosz na bieliznę.

Moje mieszkanie jest raczej ciemne, więc używam harmonijnych barw i wysokiej jakości naturalnych materiałów, aby dodać mu przytulności.

Wskazówka 1. Odśwież wnętrze za pomocą żywych kolorów i nowych połączeń

Nawet proste zmiany mogą całkowicie odmienić Twój dom u progu wiosny. Wybierz poduszki i zasłony z tkanin w intensywnych kolorach, a salon od razu nabierze życia. 

Zwykle stawiam na neutralne kolory bazowe i dodaję jeden akcent kolorystyczny. Bardzo ożywia to przestrzeń.

Na przykład połączenie kremowych zasłon z żółtymi poduszkami natychmiast wprowadza wiosenny nastrój.

 

 

 

Kobieta ścieli łóżko.

Wskazówka 2. Otwórz się na słońce

Na powitanie wiosny umyj okna i odsuń od nich meble, aby wpuścić jak najwięcej naturalnego światła.

Polecam drewniane meble, które harmonizują ze światłem słonecznym.

Dodaj wiosenne kwiaty lub rośliny oczyszczające powietrze, a zarówno upiększysz salon, jak i poprawisz komfort życia. Ostatnio kupiłam kwiaty do wazonu i natychmiast wprowadziły one miły klimat.

Panoramiczny widok salonu z telewizorem i nałożone warstwowo zdjęcie kobiety układającej kwiaty.

Nagłówek

Zadbaj o swoje ulubione dodatki

Otaczam się jasnymi odcieniami i naturalnymi tkaninami, ale często wymagają one delikatnego prania. Zawsze sprawdzaj na metce, jak prać poduszki czy pledy, aby zachować ich jakość na dłużej.

O tkaniny dba funkcja AI Wash w mojej pralce LG

Wykrywa rodzaj tkaniny, więc wystarczy że posortuję pranie w zależności od materiału, a pralka automatycznie wybierze optymalny tryb.

Pranie jest dzięki temu niezwykle wygodne, a moje ulubione dodatki są w doskonałym stanie.

Moje urządzenia LG naprawdę się sprawdzają

*Film ma charakter poglądowy. W rzeczywistości produkty mogą wyglądać inaczej.

#AI Picture Pro

Funkcja AI skaluje jakość obrazu w czasie rzeczywistym i dostosowuje jasność i rozdzielczość ekranu do warunków, w których oglądam. A dzięki zoptymalizowanej akustyce mogę naprawdę zanurzyć się w filmie czy serialu.

#AI Direct Drive®

Moja pralka LG rozpoznaje rodzaj tkaniny i wybiera optymalny tryb. Pierze tak delikatnie jak pranie ręczne, więc tkaniny nie blakną i się nie mechacą.

*Testowane przez Intertek w styczniu 2023 roku.

*Cykl prania 3 kg wsadu w porównaniu z cyklem prania bawełny (dla modelu F4Y7RYW0W). 

*Rzeczywiste wyniki mogą się różnić w zależności od tkaniny i innych zmiennych.

*Funkcja rozpoznawania tkaniny nie działa przy praniu z użyciem pary.

Wymień stare na nowe