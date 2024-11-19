Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG krolowe jakosci

Królowe jakości

Poznaj produkty AGD od LG, które zwyciężyły
w teście niezależnej fundacji konsumenckiej Pro-Test!

LODÓWKI PRALKI

Lodówki LG DoorCooling+zwyciężyły w teście niezależnejfundacji konsumenckiej Pro-Test!

Modele GBB72MCDFN i GBB72NSDFN ﻿otrzymały ocenę "Bardzo dobra" w teście 53 lodówek przeprowadzonym w lipcu 2019. Badacze fundacji konsumenckiej "Pro-test" oceniali lodówki w kilku kategoriach, między innymi:

/pl/2020 update/HA/LGEPL-ac.jpg

Skuteczność chłodzenia i mrożenia

/pl/2020 update/HA/LGEPL-db.jpg

Uciążliwość emitowanego podczas pracy hałasu

/pl/2020 update/HA/LGEPL-pln.jpg

Koszt użytkowania lodówki, a więc ile prądu zużywa

/pl/2020 update/HA/LGEPL-happy.jpg

Wygodę użytkowania

/pl/2020 update/LGEPL-warm.jpg

Izolację lodówki - ważną w przypadku wyłączenia prądu

/pl/2020 update/HA/LGEPL-c.jpg

Utrzymywanie stabilnej temperatury

Zwycięzca testu

Lodówka LG GBB72MCDFN

Ocena bardzo dobra 4.8/5.0
• Door Cooling+ - nawet 32% szybsze chłodzenie i oszczędność energii;
• Niezwykle cicha - tylko 36 db podczas pracy;
• Cichy i niezawodny napęd Inverter Linear - objęty 10-letnią gwarancją na silnik.

ZOBACZ PRODUKT

Zwycięzca testu

Lodówka LG GBB72NSDFN

Ocena bardzo dobra 4.8/5.0
• Door Cooling+ - nawet 32% szybsze chłodzenie i oszczędność energii;
• Niezwykle cicha - tylko 36 db podczas pracy;
• Cichy i niezawodny napęd Inverter Linear - objęty 10-letnią gwarancją na silnik.

ZOBACZ PRODUKT

Lodówki, które brały udział w teście fundacji Pro-test:

AEG SCE81811FS, Amica FK321.3DFX, Amica KGC 15494 E, Beko BCNA306E2S, Beko CNE520EE0ZGB, Beko CNE520EE0ZGW, Bosch KGN36VL4A, Bosch KGN39XI46, Candy CDD 2145 E, Candy CKBBS100, Candy CMCN5172W, Candy CMGN 6184W, Candy CVRDS 6174RH, Electrolux EN13601MW, Electrolux EN3790MOX, LG GBB60MCFFS, LG GBB60PZGFS, LG GBB71PZDZN, LG GBB72MCDFN, LG GBB72NSDFN, LG GBB72PZEFN, LG GBB72SWDFN, LG GBP20DSQFS, Liebherr KPef 4350, GorenjeNRK6193TX4, Haier A3FE632CSJ, Haier C3FE632CSJ, IKEA KÖLDGRADER, IKEA TINAD, Indesit LR7S2X, Indesit LR8S1SAQ.1, Liebherr CNef 4825, Miele KFN29132 D WS, Miele KS 28463 D d/cs, Samsung BRB260178WW, Samsung RB31HER2CSA, Samsung RB37J501MWW, Whirlpool BTNF5323OX, Whirlpool SP40800, Whirlpool WTNF82OMXH, Whirlpool WTNF92OMXH, Whirlpool WTNF93ZMXH

Pralki LG Vivacezwyciężyły w teście niezależnejfundacji konsumenckiej Pro-Test!

Modele F4WV910P2 i F4WV710P1 otrzymały ocenę "Dobra" w teście 30 pralek przeprowadzonym w maju 2020 . Badacze fundacji konsumenckiej "Pro-test" oceniali pralki w kilku kategoriach, między innymi:

/pl/2020 update/HA/lg-pro-test-pralki2.jpg

Zużycie energii i wody

/pl/2020 update/HA/lg-pro-test-pralkiqual.jpg

Jakość prania, płukania i wirowania

/pl/2020 update/Other/lg-pro-test-pralki-czas1.jpg

Czas prania

/pl/2020 update/HA/lg-pro-test-pralki1.jpg

Hałas

/pl/2020 update/HA/lg-pro-test-pralki-wibr.jpg

Wibracje podczas pracy

/pl/2020 update/HA/lg-pro-test-pralki6.jpg

Wygodę użytkowania

Zwycięzca testu

Pralka LG F4WV910P2

Ocena dobra 4.0/5.0
• AIDD™ - nawet o 18% mniej uszkodzonych tkanin
• Turbowash 360 - pełny cykl prania już w 39 minut
• Programy parowe - usuwanie 99,9% alergenów z ubrań potwierdzone certyfikatem BAF (British Allergy Foundation) i ubranka dziecięce
• Nowy design, odporne na zarysowania drzwi ze szkła hartowanego i higieniczne zabieraki za stali nierdzewnej
• Aż 10,5 kg pojemności bębna - zmieści pranie nawet największej rodziny

ZOBACZ PRODUKT

Zwycięzca testu

Pralka LG F4WV710P1

Ocena dobra 4.0/5.0
• AIDD™ - nawet o 18% mniej uszkodzonych tkanin
• Turbowash 360 - pełny cykl prania już w 39 minut
• Programy parowe - usuwanie 99,9% alergenów z ubrań potwierdzone certyfikatem BAF (British Allergy Foundation) i usuwanie zagnieceń
• Nowy design, odporne na zarysowania drzwi ze szkła hartowanego i higieniczne zabieraki za stali nierdzewnej
• Aż 10,5 kg pojemności bębna - zmieści pranie nawet największej rodziny

ZOBACZ PRODUKT

Pralki, które brały udział w teście fundacji Pro-test:

AEG L6FBKIEL, BEKO WTV8744XW DOS, Bosch WAT28638IT, Candy CSS4 1382 D3/2-S, Candy CST G384D-47, Candy GVS159TWHCR3/1-S, Candy RO14104DXH5/1-S, Candy RO41276DWHC6/1-S, ECG EWF 1280 IDA, Electrolux EW6F38MW, Gorenje WE743, Grundig GWN47430CS, Haier HW70-BP1439, Hoover DXOA 48AHC7-01, Hoover DXOA 69AHC3-S, Indesit BTWD61053, LG F4J5VN3W, LGF4J6JY0W, LG F4WV408S0E, LG F4WV510S0, LG F4WV710P1, LG F4WV909P2, LG F4WV910P2, LG FH2J3TDN0, Miele WWD320, Sharp ES-HFH814AW3, Whirlpool AUTODOSE 9425, Whirlpool AWE 50510, Whirlpool FWG 81284 WB SPT, Whirlpool TDLR65230