LG CineBeam Q stand

LG CineBeam Q stand

CQS710PB

LG CineBeam Q stand

front view with cinebeam q

LG CineBeam Q stand

CineBeam Q stand CQS710PB displayed images at living room.

Smukły i elegancki design

Dopasowany do CineBeam Q

Stojak CineBeam Q, którego wspaniały design uzupełnia wygląd CineBeam Q, pozwala stworzyć kinową atmosferę w dowolnej przestrzeni.

*Obrazy stanowią symulację mającą na celu lepsze zrozumienie funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistego użytkowania.

*CineBeam Q nie wchodzi w skład zestawu i należy go zakupić osobno.

Najlepszy statyw dla CineBeam Q

Pasuje jak ulał pod każdym kątem

Zabierz CineBeam Q w dowolne miejsce dzięki stojakowi CineBeam Q. Nasz stojak został zaprojektowany z myślą o usprawnieniu korzystania z CineBeam Q dzięki solidnej stabilności i łatwemu przesuwaniu. Przeżyj bezcenne momenty razem z CineBeam Q.

Usage images of CQS710PB, people watching videos in different place and angle with CQS710PB.

*Obrazy stanowią symulację mającą na celu lepsze zrozumienie funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistego użytkowania.

*CineBeam Q nie wchodzi w skład zestawu i należy go zakupić osobno.

Prosty montaż

Gotowy do startu, start!

Stojak CineBeam Q jest prosty w montażu i pozwala szybko cieszyć się ulubionymi treściami w dowolnym miejscu. Posiada również uchwyt na kable, pozwalający na uporządkowanie plątaniny przewodów.

*Obrazy stanowią symulację mającą na celu lepsze zrozumienie funkcji i mogą różnić się od rzeczywistego użytkowania.

*CineBeam Q nie wchodzi w skład zestawu i należy go zakupić osobno.

