Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Letnie zestawy w Sklepie LG

8-21 LIPCA

Korzystne letnie zestawy  promocyjne w Sklepie LG

Wybierz swoją promocję lub w przypadku wybranych produktów połącz je wszystkie razem.

Zalety kupowania w oficjalnym Sklepie LG

Wybierz swoją promocję lub nawet połącz je wszystkie razem

Możesz łączyć produkty z różnych kategorii i otrzymać aż 15% rabatu. Albo mieć topowy soundbar za kilkadziesiąt złotych. A wszystko wygodnie zainstalowane w domu za połowę ceny. Teraz jest idealny moment, aby skorzystać z oferty LG i przejść na wyższy poziom jakości i komfortu.

15% rabatu przy zakupie dwóch lub więcej różnych produktów

Rabat 30-99% na soundbar z telewizorem 2025

50% rabatu na usługę instalacji produktu. Dostawa i wniesienie 0 zł.

15% rabatu za dwa lub więcej produktów Rabat 30-99% na soundbar 50% rabatu na instalację

Wnętrze domu i produkty LG

RABAT 15% ZA 2 PRODUKTY

Masz więcej za mniej

Wybierz dwa produkty z różnych kategorii, a rabat naliczy się automatycznie.

Masz więcej za mniej Sprawdź szczegóły

Zobacz wszystkie produkty

TV + Soundbar

Rabat nawet do 99% na soundbar przy zakupie wraz z telewizorem 2025

Rabat nawet do 99% na soundbar przy zakupie wraz z telewizorem 2025 Sprawdź szczegóły

Skomponuj swój własny zestaw TV + Soundbar

Zobacz wszystkie produkty

Wybierz gotowe zestawy Telewizor + Soundbar

Zobacz wszystkie zestawy

Darmowa instalacja

50% rabatu na instalację. 100% kłopotu z głowy.

50% rabatu na instalację. 100% kłopotu z głowy. Sprawdź szczegóły

Zobacz więcej produktów

Zakupy z ratami 0% w BNP Paribas

Zobacz wszystkie promocje