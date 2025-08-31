Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Rakuten TV

01.08 - 31.08.2025

Promocja na telewizorach LG

Skorzystaj z rabatu 50% na zakup wybranych filmów na Rakuten TV

Jak skorzystać z promocji

  1. Po prostu włącz telewizor LG Smart TV lub inne urządzenie webOS z dostępem do internetu
  2. Wejdź w apps lub Home i kliknij w banner promocyjny na LG Smart TV lub innym urządzeniu webOS
  3. Wybierz film z listy promocyjnej
  4. Kliknij przycisk "Użyj kuponu" i wprowadź kod LG2025RTV
  5. Zaloguj się lub utwórz konto Rakuten TV
  6. Kliknij opcję "Potwierdź i zapłać". Następnie usiądź wygodnie i oglądaj
Lista produktów LG i regulamin Warunki promocji na Rakuten TV

Filmy oferowane w promocji za 50% ceny

Kliknij w tytuł filmu, aby obejrzeć zwiastun
 

Poznaj Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV jest jedną z coraz bardziej popularnych i rozpoznawalnych platform streamingowych w Europie. Udostępnia najnowsze tytuły premierowe i kinowe, filmy must-see oraz tzw. żelazny repertuar kina światowego. Filmy jakie proponuje są dostępne do zakupu lub wypożyczenia, ale oferuje także duży wybór treści za darmo, w tym filmy, ekskluzywne i oryginalne dokumenty oraz kanały telewizyjne na żywo.

zobacz Rakuten TV
