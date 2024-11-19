Aż 30 rat 0%

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Jesienne zakupy w aż 30 ratach 0% (RRSO 0%)
Z tą promocją jesienne zakupy będą mniej odczuwalne dla kieszeni. Oferta dotyczy wybranych produktów. Kredytu udziela Bank BNP Paribas Polska na podstawie weryfikacji zdolności kredytowej Klienta. Rzeczywista Roczna Stopa Oprocentowania to 0%.