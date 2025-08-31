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Oferta lojalnościowa

Oferta lojalnościowa

Superoferta
Tylko dla VIPów

Skorzystaj z kuponów rabatowych i ofert cenowych.

Zalety kupowania w oficjalnym Sklepie LG

Program rabatowy dedykowany dla Pracowników Grupy LG

Dołącz do programu VIP i zyskaj aż 20% zniżki! Jeśli nie dołączyłeś jeszcze do programu VIP, zobaczysz tylko ceny regularne dla użytkowników posiadających zwykłe konto. Zarejestruj nowe konto, aktywuj rabat pracowniczy i sprawdź ofertę dla VIPów.

Poza rabatem 15% uczestnicy programu VIP mogą skorzystać z dwóch dodatkowych promocji:

  1. 1. Zwrot do 1300 zł czekiem BLIK przy zakupie wybranego telewizora - sprawdź warunki promocji na https://www.lg.com/pl/promocje/zwrot-blik-tv-2026/
  2. 2. Zwrot do 1500 zł czekiem BLIK przy zakupie wybranego monitora - sprawdź warunki promocji na https://www.lg.com/pl/promocje/zwrot-blik-monitory/

 

Promocje ważne do 19.07.2026

 

Łącz korzyści i zyskaj więcej w ramach programu lojalnościowego.

Jak dołączyć do programu:

  1. Utwórz nowe konto przy użyciu służbowego adresu email* i aktywuj status VIP w zakładce „Moje Konto”.
  2. Zaloguj się ponownie. Ceny wszystkich produktów spadną o 15%.
  3. Dodaj produkty do koszyka.
  4. W dedykowanym polu wpisz kod LG5 o wartości 5%. Dzięki połączeniu rabatów uzyskasz, aż 20% upustu.

*Jeśli podczas rejestracji konta został użyty prywatny adres email, niezbędne będzie podanie dodatkowego kodu VIP. Napisz do nas na adres vip.kod@lge.com, aby otrzymać kod .

Zostań członkiem klubu LG

Zarejestruj się i zyskuj dodatkowe korzyści z członkostwa,

w tym dodatkowe rabaty i promocje na wyłączność

Zaloguj sięDołącz do nas

50 zł na start

Zarejestruj konto i odbierz Kupon Powitalny 50 zł na pierwsze zakupy.

 

* Tego kuponu nie wykorzystasz na akcesoria.

Pełna kontrola

Dostęp do faktur, historii zakupów i napraw przez konto LG.

Wygodna dostawa

Darmowa dostawa gwarantowana dla wszystkich Twoich zamówień

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