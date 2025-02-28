Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Wnętrze domu i produkty LG

Więcej za mniej

W oficjalnym Sklepie LG masz więcej za mniej. Kup 2 wybrane produkty, a otrzymasz ekstra rabat 10% na oba. A jeśli dobierzesz jeszcze jeden produkt, rabat wyniesie aż 15%. Skompletuj swój korzystny zestaw.

Jak działa promocja?

  • kupując 2 wybrane produkty, otrzymasz 10% rabatu na każdy
  • kupując 3 wybrane produkty, otrzymasz 15% rabatu na każdy
  • możesz łączyć dowolnie spośród produktów biorących udział w promocji (lista poniżej), nawet, gdy kupujesz 2-3 sztuki tego samego modelu
  • rabat Wielozakupowy łączy się z Kuponem Powitalnym, innymi ewentualnymi rabatami przypisanymi do danego produktu oraz promocjami
  • UWAGA: rabat nie łączy się z rabatami dostępnymi w ramach platform lojalnościowych
  • w przypadku dokonywania zwrotu zamówienia, konieczny jest zwrot wszystkich zakupionych urządzeń z zamówienia (nie można zwrócić pojedynczo wybranego produktu)
