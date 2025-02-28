Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Wymień LG na nowy sprzęt

Wymień LG na nowe

Wymień zużyte urządzenia LG na nowe i odbierz rabat 5%.

Organizatorem promocji jest LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o. z siedzibą przy ulicy Wołoskiej 22; 02-675 Warszawa. 

Sprawdź regulamin

Jak działa promocja?

3 proste kroki, by wymienić urządzenie LG na nowe z rabatem 5%.

  1.

    1.  Kup nowy produkt LG z rabatem 5%

    Przed dodaniem produktu do koszyka, wybierz opcję „Wymień na nowe” i wypełnij formularz wymiany. Pamiętaj, że zobowiązujesz się do przekazania zużytego urządzenia LG w czasie dostawy nowego.

  2.

    2. Przygotuj urządzenie do odbioru

    Zdemontuj zużyte urządzenie i przygotuj je do odbioru przez firmę logistyczną.

  3.

    3. Dostawa i odbiór

    Twoje zużyte urządzenie LG zostanie za darmo odebrane i poddane recyklingowi podczas dostawy nowego produktu LG.

Co możesz wymienić?

Wymieniasz produkt LG na nowy produkt LG z tej samej kategorii, np. pralka za pralkę, telewizor za telewizor. Możesz oddać urządzenie w dowolnym stanie.

Zalety kupowania w oficjalnym Sklepie LG
Zalety kupowania w oficjalnym Sklepie LG

Zakupy z ratami 0% w BNP Paribas

Wszystkie aktualne promocje w jednym miejscu