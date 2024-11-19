Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Raty 0% w LG

Wygodne zakupy w ratach 0%

Kredytu udziela BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. na podstawie oceny zdolności kredytowej.

Raty w LG

Kupuj w Sklepie LG w ratach RRSO 0%

W oficjalnym Sklepie LG możesz rozłożyć każdy zakup na nawet 20 rat 0% (RRSO 0%). Wystarczy, że jako sposób płatności wybierzesz zakup na raty, a następnie wypełnisz wniosek kredytowy. Możesz płatność rozłożyć również na więcej rat oprocentowanych. Kredytu udziela Bank BNP Paribas na podstawie oceny zdolności kredytowej.

Raty 20 x 0%

Wybierz elastyczne raty 0%...

Rozłóż swój zakup na 20 rat 0% (RRSO 0%) w dwóch prostych krokach:

1) wybierasz dogodną liczbę rat suwakiem na kalkulatorze
2) ustalasz dzień miesiąca spłaty raty kredytu

i możesz przystąpić do składania wniosku kredytowego na wszystkie produkty umieszczone w koszyku (wystarczy jeden wniosek na całość zakupu).

*uwaga: limit kredytowy wynosi 40.000 PLN (czterdzieści tysięcy złotych)
*odroczenie spłaty pierwszej raty nie jest możliwe

Kalkulator rat 0% BNP Paribas

 

RRSO to Rzeczywista Roczna Stopa Oprocentowania obliczona na dzień 20.04.2023 r. na reprezentatywnym przykładzie dla bezkosztowego kredytu ratalnego udzielanego przez BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. (Bank) poprzez sklep lg.com/pl i wynosi 0%. Kredyt jest dostępny od 300 do 40 000 zł na okres 20 miesięcy. Udzielenie kredytu zależy od dokonanej przez Bank oceny zdolności kredytowej Klienta. "LG ELECTRONICS POLSKA" Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością współpracuje z Bankiem i jest umocowana do dokonywania w imieniu Banku czynności faktycznych związanych z zawieraniem umów o kredyt ratalny. Niniejszy materiał nie stanowi oferty w rozumieniu Kodeksu cywilnego.

Raty na 36 miesięcy

... lub płać mniejszą ratę,gdy rozłożysz kredyt na 3 lata

Jeśli chcesz obniżyć miesięczną kwotę do spłaty, zdecyduj się na raty rozłożone nawet do 36 miesięcy, oprocentowane 0,9% w skali miesiąca (RRSO 21.43%). Przejdź do kalkulatora banku poniżej, żeby obliczyć swoją miesięczną ratę.

Kalkulator rat 0% BNP Paribas

 

RRSO to Rzeczywista Roczna Stopa Oprocentowania obliczona na dzień 17.01.2023 r. na reprezentatywnym przykładzie dla kredytu ratalnego udzielanego przez BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. (Bank) poprzez sklep lg.com/pl i wynosi 21,43%. Kredyt jest dostępny od 100 do 40 000 zł na okres od 4 do 36 miesięcy. Udzielenie kredytu zależy od dokonanej przez Bank oceny zdolności kredytowej Klienta. "LG ELECTRONICS POLSKA" Spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością współpracuje z Bankiem i jest umocowana do dokonywania w imieniu Banku czynności faktycznych związanych z zawieraniem umów o kredyt ratalny. Niniejszy materiał nie stanowi oferty w rozumieniu Kodeksu cywilnego.

Jak uzyskać kredyt online z Banku BNP Paribas 

Tylko cztery szybkie kroki, aby cieszyć się nowym sprzętem LG:

1. Wybierz zakup ratalny w Sklepie LG

Podczas wyboru metody płatności, wybierz "Bank BNP Paribas", aby dokonać zakupu w systemie ratalnym.

2. Zapoznaj się z dokumentami dla płatności ratalnej

Sprawdź poprawność wpisanych danych i wyślij wniosek.

3. Decyzja kredytowaw ciągu 15 minut

Po otrzymaniu pozytywnej decyzji kredytowej potwierdź swoje dane tożsamości, za pomocą których Bank zweryfikuje zgodność danych podanych we wniosku.

4. Akceptacjaumowy kredytowej

Twój zakup zostanie wysłany niezwłocznie po akceptacji przez Ciebie umowy kredytowej.

Kupując na raty,wciąż możesz korzystać z promocji

ZOBACZ WSZYSTKIE PROMOCJE