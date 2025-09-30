Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Zweryfikuj swoje konto LG.com

Gratulacje! Już blisko. Będziesz cieszyć się usługami LG Electronics i korzyściami dla członków LG.

Twój adres e-mail to

Wysłaliśmy wiadomość e-mail na podany adres w celu aktywacji konta LG.

Prosimy o otwarcie wiadomości aktywacyjnej w skrzynce odbiorczej. Aby zakończyć proces aktywacji konta LG, należy kliknąć na wysłany link potwierdzający.

Link aktywacyjny do konta LG jest ważny przez 48 godzin. Po upływie 48 godzin niepotwierdzone konto LG zostanie automatycznie usunięte. W takim przypadku należy dokonać ponownej rejestracji i potwierdzić konto LG za pomocą nowego linku aktywacyjnego

Jeśli nie możesz znaleźć wiadomości e-mail z potwierdzeniem w swojej skrzynce odbiorczej, należy sprawdzić folder spamu.

Nie otrzymałeś wiadomości e-mail? Wyślij ponownie