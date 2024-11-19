Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Pielęgnuj ubrania swojej rodziny w pralceLG Steam™

Niszcz niewidoczne alergeny

99,9% MNIEJ ALERGENÓW

Niszcz niewidoczne alergeny

Pralka LG Steam™ usuwa aż 99,9% alergenów, takich jak roztocza mogące wywoływać alergie i problemy z oddychaniem.

Důkladné praní dětského oblečení1

PIELĘGNACJA PARĄ UBRANEK DZIECIĘCYCH

Głębokie czyszczenie ubranek dziecięcych

Każdy by chciał, aby na wypranych ubrankach dziecięcych nie pozostawały plamy. Wysoka temperatura pary skutecznie rozmiękcza plamy i brud przed praniem.

Redukcja zagnieceń i przykrych zapachów w 20 minut

STEAM REFRESH™

Redukcja zagnieceń i przykrych zapachów w 20 minut

Funkcja TrueSteam™ Refresh wykorzystuje moc pary w celu jeszcze głębszego czyszczenia oraz usuwania zagnieceń i przykrych zapachów z delikatnych ubrań w zaledwie 20 minut.

Zmiękcz swojeubraniabez wykorzystania detergentów

STEAM SOFTENER™

Zmiękcz swojeubraniabez wykorzystania detergentów

TrueSteam™ jest delikatna dla skóry, ponieważ wykorzystuje czystą i naturalną parę zamiast chemicznych zmiękczaczy do tkanin. Różnicę widać nawet w fakturze materiału poddanego zmiękczaniu parą.

*Na obrazach uwypuklono zalety produktu, aby ułatwić ich zrozumienie. Dlatego rzeczywiste produkty mogą wyglądać inaczej.
*Funkcje pary mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu. Przed zakupem należy dokładnie sprawdzić dane wybranego modelu.