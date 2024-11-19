Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Funkcje

Galeria

Specyfikacje

Opinie

Wsparcie

Telewizory NanoCell – najlepsze telewizory LED LG

NanoCell to najbardziej zaawansowane telewizory LED odznaczające się wyjątkową jakością obrazu i doskonałym odwzorowaniem kolorów RGB dzięki technologii LG NanoCell.

Jeszcze czystsze kolory

Funkcja Nano Color zapewnia wyjątkowe wrażenia wizualne dzięki technologii NanoCell, która poprawia czystość kolorów za pomocą nanocząsteczek o rozmiarze około 1 nm.

Odkryj czyste kolory dzięki technologii NanoCell

Czyste kolory RGB to podstawa realistycznego obrazu. Technologia NanoCell wykorzystuje nanocząsteczki, które oczyszczają kolory, odfiltrowując mdłe barwy i zwiększając czystość widma RGB.

Idealne odwzorowanie kolorów nawet pod dużym kątem

Na ekranie telewizora NanoCell kolory są jednakowo dokładne niezależnie od miejsca, w którym siedzisz. Dzięki temu każdy widz może cieszyć się realistycznym obrazem.

Wszystko zależy od kąta widzenia

W odróżnieniu od zwykłych telewizorów, które mogą przekłamywać kolory podczas patrzenia z boku, telewizory LG NanoCell TV zapewniają idealne barwy zarówno podczas patrzenia z boku, jak i z naprzeciwka.

4K Active HDR pozwala dostrzec każdy szczegół

Technologia Active HDR 4K optymalizuje każdą scenę, ukazując nawet najdrobniejsze szczegóły w bogactwie kolorów. Obsługa wielu formatów HDR, w tym HDR10 i HLG, w połączeniu z technologią korekty scen LG pozwala delektować się filmami w fantastycznej jakości HDR.

DTS Virtual:X
Dźwięk wzbogacony o nowy wymiar

Zakochasz się w bogatym, nieskazitelnie czystym i wielowymiarowym dźwięku, jaki pod każdym kątem zapewniają wbudowane głośniki telewizora.

4-rdzeniowy procesor – źródło obrazu w jakości 4K

Szybki i dokładny czterordzeniowy procesor usuwa szum oraz zapewnia bogate kolory i dynamiczny kontrast. Rozdzielczość obrazów o niskiej jakości jest podnoszona w celu zbliżenia jej do jakości 4K.

harmonijne wzornictwo

Bardzo cienka ramka telewizora LG NanoCell TV harmonizuje z wnętrzem, dodając mu wyszukanego smaku.

Gry w jakości 4K HDR
pochłoną Cię bez reszty

Telewizory LG NanoCell TV zapewniają idealny obraz o kinowej jakości 4K HDR w grach. Krótkie opóźnienie wejściowe ułatwia synchronizację z dynamicznymi scenami oraz daje przewagę w szybkich grach.

Poznaj świat telewizji LG ze sztuczną inteligencją

Dzięki technologii AI ThinQ wiele czynności można wykonać tylko za pomocą poleceń głosowych. Rozmawiaj z asystentem dzięki technologii rozpoznawania głosu i korzystaj z treści polecanych na podstawie wcześniej wybieranych programów.
Poznaj świat telewizji LG ze sztuczną inteligencją Więcej informacji

Alt text

*Zwykły model w tym przypadku to poprzedni model LG. Przedstawione ilustracje są symulacjami.

Alt text

*Zwykły model w tym przypadku to poprzedni model LG. Przedstawione ilustracje są symulacjami.

Alt text

*Zwykły telewizor to urządzenie bez technologii IPS.*Względny rozmiar gamy kolorów ustawiony na 100% przy oglądaniu od środka (0 stopni).*Dane otrzymane w wewnętrznych badaniach firmy LG.

Alt text

*Wygląd produktu może się różnić w zależności od modelu i kraju.

Alt text

*Technologia sztucznej inteligencji LG ThinQ jest uruchamiana za pomocą przycisku mikrofonu.*Rzeczywisty produkt może wyglądać inaczej niż na zdjęciu.

Co mówią ludzie

Polecane produkty

Potrzebujesz pomocy?

Jesteśmy tu, aby ci pomóc w tym, czego potrzebujesz

Uzyskaj wsparcie