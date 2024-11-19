Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SMART TV cechy Czym jest system webOS? Ekran startowy i aplikacje Granie i styl życia Promocja
Wieloryb unoszący się nad oceanem oraz kobieta w wodzie. Od dołu wyświetlany jest ekran główny. Gdy scena się zmienia, obraz wyświetlany jest na dużym LG TV na ścianie. Dwie kobiety siedzą w przytulnym i neutralnym salonie z roślinami i gitarą. Jedna z kobiet wskazuje pilotem na telewizor, który wyświetla szereg aplikacji i polecanych programów telewizyjnych na ekranie głównym.

Czeka na Ciebie niekończąca
się rozrywka

Najbardziej ekscytujące usługi transmisji strumieniowej i aplikacje telewizyjne łączą się na LG TV.

*Obrazy na ekranie są symulacjami.

**Dostępna zawartość i aplikacje mogą się różnić w zależności od kraju, produktu i regionu.

Na ekranie głównym streamingu wyświetlane są wszystkie aplikacje, kategorie i polecane treści.

Ekran startowy

Strona główna wszystkiego,
co oglądasz

Po włączeniu telewizora przejdź do „My Profile”, aby przeglądać niestandardowe aplikacje, wrócić do ulubionych seriali i uzyskać rekomendacje dotyczące tego, co obejrzeć w następnej kolejności.

*Obrazy na ekranie są symulacjami.

**Dostępna zawartość i aplikacje mogą się różnić w zależności od kraju, produktu i regionu.

Aplikacje Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ i Apple TV pojawiają się jedna po drugiej na czarnym tle, tworząc zestawienie obok siebie. Pod nimi znajduje się 6 rzędów plakatów seriali telewizyjnych i filmów na wyłączność, z których każdy porusza się w różnych kierunkach, zarówno w poziomie, jak i w pionie.

Globalne usługi transmisji strumieniowej

Światy nieskończonej zawartości
do odkrycia

Programy jeszcze nigdy nie wyglądały tak niesamowicie, że chciałoby się je oglądać dalej. Nie przegap bibliotek treści w serwisach Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video i Apple TV+.

*Dostępna zawartość i aplikacje mogą się różnić w zależności od kraju, produktu i regionu.

**Wymagane są oddzielne subskrypcje dla Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime i Apple TV+ oraz powiązanych z nimi usług.

***Apple, logo Apple i Apple TV są znakami towarowymi firmy Apple Inc, zarejestrowanymi w Stanach Zjednoczonych i innych krajach.

****Amazon, Prime Video i wszystkie powiązane logo są znakami towarowymi firmy Amazon.com, Inc lub jej podmiotów stowarzyszonych.

Logo Paramount+, Rakuten TV, ROXi i Now pojawiają się w rzędzie. Pod nimi znajdują się plakaty seriali i filmów na wyłączność.

Inne usługi transmisji strumieniowej

Niekończące się programy do streamowania

Odkrywaj programy, filmy, dokumenty i wiele więcej dzięki rozszerzonym bibliotekom treści przesyłanych strumieniowo.

*Dostępna zawartość i aplikacje mogą się różnić w zależności od kraju, produktu i regionu.

**Oddzielne subskrypcje i powiązane podmioty mogą być wymagane.

Dwie kobiety oglądają mecz piłki nożnej w przytulnym salonie. Obie kibicują swojej drużynie z żółto-czerwonych głośników, a jedna z nich trzyma piłkę nożną. Poniżej przedstawiono następujące logo. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube, ESPN i DAZN.

Zakładka Sport

Bądź na bieżąco ze wszystkimi
rozgrywkami sportowymi

Dla zagorzałych kibiców sportowych. Skonfiguruj spersonalizowaną stronę z ulubionymi drużynami i ligami, aby śledzić tabele, wyniki i mecze z jednego miejsca.

*Obrazy na ekranie są symulacjami.

**Dostępna zawartość i aplikacje mogą się różnić w zależności od kraju, produktu i regionu.

Odkryj więcej aplikacji

*Niektóre aplikacje mogą nie zostać uruchomione w tym samym czasie co webOS, a ich dostępność może się różnić w zależności od regionu.