Coluna LG XBOOM ON9, 2000W, DJ, Karaoke, Sound Sync, Bluetooth, USB, ligação ótica, MIC, CD, FM

Coluna LG XBOOM ON9, 2000W, DJ, Karaoke, Sound Sync, Bluetooth, USB, ligação ótica, MIC, CD, FM

ON9

Coluna LG XBOOM ON9, 2000W, DJ, Karaoke, Sound Sync, Bluetooth, USB, ligação ótica, MIC, CD, FM

vista frontal
Vista de ângulo baixo do lado esquerdo da XBOOM da LG contra um fundo roxo. A luz da XBOOM é também roxa.

LG XBOOM ON9

 

Tudo o que precisa para a sua festa numa única coluna

Dual Woofer, Super Bass Boost e outras funcionalidades divertidas para uma batida forte e potente que eleva qualquer festa para outro nível.

Vista de ângulo baixo do lado direito da XBOOM da LG contra um fundo roxo. As luzes da XBOOM são vermelhas.
Super Bass Boost

Som de grande potência para qualquer festa

A XBOOM ON9 da LG gera um fluxo de ar adicional por trás da coluna para produzir graves assombrosos que dão vida a qualquer festa.

Iluminação multicores

Leve a pista de dança ao rubro

Luzes LED coloridas variam e mudam ao ritmo da batida aumentando a emoção de qualquer festa.

Party Strobe

Sincronize o seu smartphone com a batida

Aumente a diversão da festa. Ligue um máximo de três smartphones e segure-os no ar para que a luz traseira pisque ao ritmo da música.

Vista ampliada da parte superior da XBOOM da LG. Dois smartphones a piscar flutuam em seu redor.

* Esta funcionalidade apenas funciona com o sistema Android.


App DJ

Faça as suas misturas a partir da pista de dança

Ponha a festa a dançar. Aplique efeitos sonoros a partir da App de DJ tanto no sistema Android como iOS, ou controle o Painel de DJ na coluna.

Uma mão a segurar um smartphone junto de uma vista superior da XBOOM da LG.


Estrela de Karaoke

Cantar alto e bom som

Ajuste o volume da música e do microfone em separado, reduza a secção vocal da faixa com o Supressor de Voz, e sintonize a música com a sua voz com o Modificador de Tom. Quando estiver pronto, cante a seu bel-prazer.

Uma mão a segurar um microfone tenta premir o botão Supressor de Voz na parte superior da XBOOM da LG.

* Microfone não incluído.
** O som vocal é o volume do microfone para a sua própria voz.


Ligação Wireless à Festa

O dobro da diversão

Ligue sem fios duas colunas XBOOM ON9 da LG para duplicar a saída de som. Mais som apenas significa uma coisa: melhores festas e mais diversão.

Duas XBOOM da LG viradas uma para a outra na diagonal contra um fundo roxo com o logótipo do Bluetooth entre elas.


Uma festa para recordar

Reviva a diversão com os seus amigos

Grave as suas playlists e misturas de DJ por USB para poder ouvi-las novamente em qualquer momento. Copie-as por USB, ou envie-as para os seus amigos por Bluetooth®.

Vista ampliada dos controlos na parte superior da XBOOM da LG, com duas unidades USB conectadas. Logótipo do Bluetooth apresentado no canto superior esquerdo.

* Sem armazenamento interno.


Conectividade

Mais formas de desfrutar da festa

Ligue a sua guitarra e faça vibrar a sua festa. Ou use o leitor de CD e a rádio para reproduzir música.

Vista ampliada da parte superior da XBOOM da LG, ícones de conectividade são apresentados em redor do produto.

Multi Bluetooth e App da XBOOM

 

Partilhe playlists numa aplicação

Emparelhe três dispositivos ao mesmo tempo através da App da XBOOM. Use qualquer um dos dispositivos conectados para controlar facilmente uma playlist sem interrupções na música. Obtenha-a na Google Play Store ou na Apple App Store.

Um smartphone sobre uma XBOOM LG com dois outros smartphones a flutuar em seu redor. Logótipo do Bluetooth no canto superior esquerdo.


Sincronização de Som da TV

Sinta a emoção de uma atuação ao vivo

Ligue a ON9 à sua TV da LG por cabo ótico ou Bluetooth® para sentir um som mais impressionante, capaz de encher a sua sala.

Uma TV na parede com uma XBOOM da LG à direita dela.

Todas as especificações

MODELO E EAN

Modelo

ON9

Código EAN

8806098692682

DIMENSÕES

Dimensões do produto (L*A*P)

330*1056*368 mm

Peso do produto

22,9 kg

Dimensões da embalagem (L*A*P)

1140*487*396 mm

Peso da embalagem

26,8 kg

SOM E LIGAÇÕES

Número de canais

2.1

Potência total

2000W

Bluetooth

Sim

Entrada USB-A

Sim (2)

Ligação ótica

Sim

Entrada para guitarra

Sim

Entrada para microfone

Sim

Leitor de CD

Sim

Rádio FM

Sim

EQUALIZADOR

Standard

Sim

Pop

Sim

Classic

Sim

Rock

Sim

Jazz

Sim

Bass Blast

Sim

Football

Sim

Special EQ

Sim

User EQ

Sim

FORMATOS DE ÁUDIO

MP3

Sim

WMA

Sim

SBC

Sim

AAC

Sim

CONVENIÊNCIA

App para Android e iOS

Sim

Multi Bluetooth

Sim (apenas Android)

Cópia por USB

Sim

Gravação por USB

Sim

Iluminação multicolorida

Sim

Party Strobe

Sim

Wireless Party Link

Sim

Pega de transporte

Sim

FUNÇÕES DE DJ

Efeitos DJ

Sim

DJ Loop

Sim

DJ Pad

Sim

DJ Scratcher

Sim

Multi Jukebox

Sim

Criador de samples

Sim

Auto DJ

Sim

FUNÇÕES DE KARAOKE

Modo Eco

Sim

Efeitos de voz

Sim

Cancelamento de voz

Sim

Mudança de tom

Sim

SINCRONIZAÇÃO COM TV LG

Controlo da coluna com o comando da TV

Sim

Sound Sync

Sim

ACESSÓRIOS

Manual do utilizador

Sim

Comando incluído

MA2

Pilhas incluídas

2*AAA

Antena

Sim

Cabo de alimentação

Sim

GARANTIA

Garantia do equipamento

3 anos

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
WEB INFO(ON9)
MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

Coluna LG XBOOM ON9, 2000W, DJ, Karaoke, Sound Sync, Bluetooth, USB, ligação ótica, MIC, CD, FM