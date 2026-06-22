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LG Soundbar S30A com WOW Orchestra e WOW Interface

LG Soundbar S30A com WOW Orchestra e WOW Interface

S30A
Vista frontal de LG Soundbar S30A com WOW Orchestra e WOW Interface S30A
Vista frontal da soundbar
Vista superior da soundbar
Vista traseira da soundbar
Vista da soundbar e do subwoofer em ângulo de 45 graus
Vista da soundbar em ângulo de 45 graus com a grelha separada
Pormenor da extremidade direita da Soundbar
Pormenor dos botões da Soundbar
Pormenor frontal da Soundbar
Detalhe das portas da Soundbar
Vista em ângulo de 45 graus do sub-woofer
Vista inferior do subwoofer
Vista frontal de LG Soundbar S30A com WOW Orchestra e WOW Interface S30A
Vista frontal da soundbar
Vista superior da soundbar
Vista traseira da soundbar
Vista da soundbar e do subwoofer em ângulo de 45 graus
Vista da soundbar em ângulo de 45 graus com a grelha separada
Pormenor da extremidade direita da Soundbar
Pormenor dos botões da Soundbar
Pormenor frontal da Soundbar
Detalhe das portas da Soundbar
Vista em ângulo de 45 graus do sub-woofer
Vista inferior do subwoofer

Funcionalidades principais

  • WOW Interface
  • WOW Orchestra
  • Som Surround 2.1 canais
  • AI Sound Pro
Mais
A LG Soundbar S30A está colocada num fundo simples, sob iluminação.

Som otimizado por IA O companheiro versátil para a sua LG TV

Desfrute de um som 2.1 canais mais rico e imersivo, impulsionado por WOW Orchestra e AI Sound Pro

Na imagem da esquerda, são apresentados 3 ecrãs de TV: Um palco e um microfone na mão dela, uma repórter a falar com um microfone e um tablet em cada mão e um cavalo. Abaixo dos televisores, a soundbar S30A está colocada com gráficos de EQ. Na parte inferior, são apresentados 3 ícones: MÚSICA, VOZ e CINEMA. No centro, uma cena de concerto está a ser reproduzida na TV. O efeito de som virtual sai da TV, da Soundbar e de um subwoofer ao mesmo tempo. Na imagem da direita, uma TV de parede mostra o ecrã inicial do LG webOS e a S30A está colocada abaixo da TV, na mesa da TV. À esquerda, um comando remoto de LG TV é parcialmente mostrado e à direita, 4 ícones mostram as funcionalidades da WOW Interface.

WOW Orchestra

Eleve o som da sua TV com uma soundbar para uma experiência imersiva

O som provém tanto da TV como da soundbar, expandindo o campo sonoro para uma experiência mais rica e imersiva. A soundbar oferece o áudio principal, enquanto a TV reproduz as gamas médias e altas para melhorar a clareza.

Um concerto de violino está a ser reproduzido na LG TV na parede. Um efeito de som virtual está a sair da LG TV e da LG Soundbar S30A simultaneamente, mostrando como a WOW Orchestra é criada.

*Imagens do ecrã simuladas.

**A WOW Orchestra permite que as colunas da soundbar e as colunas da TV sejam usadas ao mesmo tempo, para melhorar a experiência de áudio. Os gráficos da imagem são apenas para fins de visualização; a direção real das colunas da TV pode diferir.

***Televisores compatíveis com WOW Orchestra: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (o suporte QNED 80 é limitado a 2022, 2023 e 2025), NANO 90/80 (apenas 2025), UHD UA75/UA73 (apenas 2025), os televisores compatíveis podem variar consoante o ano de lançamento.

****Tenha em atenção que alguns serviços WOW Orchestra podem não estar disponíveis no momento da compra. Poderá ser necessária uma atualização de software. É necessária uma ligação de rede e/ou a aplicação LG ThinQ para atualizações (TV e/ou Soundbar)

WOW Interface

Controle facilmente a soundbar no ecrã com o seu comando da LG TV

Experimente uma sinergia incomparável quando emparelhado com a LG TV. Controle o modo da sua soundbar, volume, ligação e outras definições diretamente no ecrã utilizando o comando da sua TV.

Uma TV montada na parede está a mostrar o ecrã inicial do LG webOS e a S30A está colocada por baixo da TV, na mesa da TV. À esquerda, um comando remoto de LG TV é parcialmente mostrado e à direita, 4 ícones mostram as funcionalidades da WOW Interface.

*Imagens do ecrã simuladas.

**A utilização do comando da LG TV está limitada apenas a algumas funcionalidades.

*** Televisores compatíveis com WOW Interface:

OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80/75, NANO 90/80/77/75, UHD UA75/UA73/UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ, os televisores compatíveis podem variar consoante o ano de lançamento.

****Tenha em atenção que alguns serviços WOW Interface podem não estar disponíveis no momento da compra. Poderá ser necessária uma atualização de software. É necessária uma ligação de rede e/ou a aplicação LG ThinQ para atualizações (TV e/ou Soundbar)

LG TV e LG soundbar, onde a sinergia começa.

A LG TV e a LG Soundbar funcionam em conjunto para criar uma sinergia poderosa. A WOW Orchestra combina os altifalantes da TV e da soundbar para um som mais rico e envolvente, enquanto a WOW Interface permite controlá-los facilmente com um único comando. Desfrute de diálogos mais nítidos, áudio imersivo para filmes, desporto e jogos, além de conectividade sem fios perfeita e desempenho premium Dolby Atmos.

Som 2.1 canais definitivo

Som imersivo por todo o lado

Entre na cena enquanto o som surround 2.1 canais de 140W com subwoofer proporciona paisagens sonoras arrojadas e realistas.

É apresentada uma TV com conteúdo científico e uma soundbar S30A está colocada logo abaixo. No chão, o subwoofer da soundbar também está presente. Ondas sonoras brancas semitransparentes saem amplamente da soundbar e do subwoofer.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

AI sound Pro

A IA otimiza o som para cada género

A IA analisa o género de som do conteúdo e entrega através dos três modos otimizados. Define automaticamente o modo mais otimizado de acordo com a análise.

*Imagens de ecrã simuladas.

LG ThinQ

Controle a sua soundbar através da app LG ThinQ num smartphone

Ligue-se ao dispositivo, ajuste o volume e altere o modo de som na app ThinQ para sua conveniência.

Controlo de sincronização de vídeo pioneiro no mundo. Ecrã e som, precisamente unidos

Já perdeu o foco devido a um ligeiro atraso de áudio com uma coluna Bluetooth? A tecnologia de sincronização automática, pioneira na indústria da LG TV, ajusta a ação no ecrã em tempo real para corresponder ao áudio da coluna. Desfrute da conveniência sem fios com uma experiência imersiva e sem atrasos.

Soundbar LG com sincronização de áudio da TV em tempo real para uma experiência de visualização sem fios perfeita

*Os resultados da calibração automática podem variar dependendo do ambiente de utilização e do estado do dispositivo.

*Disponível em modelos de LG TV que suportam webOS 26 MR1/MR2 ou posterior. Atualização de software necessária.

*Suportado quando ligado a colunas Bluetooth. A funcionalidade pode ser limitada em certos dispositivos ou ambientes de conteúdo.

*O desempenho da melhoria de som pode variar dependendo do tipo de conteúdo, das condições da rede e dos dispositivos conectados.

Compromisso para uma vida melhor

A LG está empenhada em criar uma vida melhor para todos. Estamos a redesenhar os processos de fabrico para utilizar materiais sustentáveis, incluindo resina reciclada. Continuaremos a explorar e a introduzir nova tecnologia para a sustentabilidade. Os nossos produtos são uma declaração da nossa promessa.

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As informações de segurança dos acessórios estão incluídas nas informações de segurança do produto e não são fornecidas em separado.
Para saber mais sobre como este produto lida com dados e os seus direitos como utilizador, visite ″Cobertura de Dados e Especificações″ em LG Privacy

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