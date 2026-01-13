About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Sistema Hi-Fi LG XBOOM CK43N

Sistema Hi-Fi LG XBOOM CK43N

CK43N
Vista frontal com colunas
Vista frontal do lado esquerdo com colunas
Vista frontal do lado direito com colunas
Vista superior
Vista frontal
Vista traseira
Vista frontal com colunas
Vista frontal do lado esquerdo com colunas
Vista frontal do lado direito com colunas
Vista superior
Vista frontal
Vista traseira

Funcionalidades principais

  • 300W de potência RMS
  • Controlos giratórios duplos
  • Ligação sem fios Party Link
  • Ligação Bluetooth até 3 dispositivos distintos
  • Sincronização com o som da TV
Mais
As unidades LG XBOOM CK43N estão posicionadas na vertical em frente a luzes de néon coloridas.

Anime as suas festas

Deixe o ritmo passar por si. A LG XBOOM CK43N foi concebido para as suas festas, com graves potentes e conectividade versátil para dispositivos.

Múltiplas entradas

Reproduza a sua música sem esforço

O seu sistema de colunas suporta uma entrada auxiliar estéreo, bem como duas portas USB, prontas para reproduzir facilmente vários tipos de música.

Vista frontal do LG XBOOM CK43N. As duas portas USB são exibidas em círculos em close-up. Atrás do produto, são visíveis silhuetas de pessoas na festa.

Festeje a noite toda

Controlos giratórios duplos

Assuma o controlo da sua festa

Controle facilmente o volume e as faixas com as rodas giratórias na parte frontal da unidade horizontal principal.

Vista superior do CK43N com gráficos em néon rosa e azul em torno de cada roda giratória dupla. A roda esquerda permite pesquisar músicas e a roda direita controla o volume.

Ligação sem fios Party Link

Dê mais vida à sua festa

Ligue duas colunas LG XBOOM para intensificar o som da sua festa. Também pode misturar e combinar o seu áudio em colunas compatíveis.

À esquerda está uma imagem diagonal do LG XBOOM CK43N e à direita está uma imagem diagonal da OK99M. Um gráfico néon liga os dois produtos e juntos produzem 2100 watts de som.

Multi Jukebox

Crie uma lista de reprodução com os seus amigos

Pode ligar até três dispositivos às suas colunas através de Bluetooth. Crie uma lista de reprodução rapidamente e controle-a sem interrupções.

Um smartphone num LG XBOOM CK43N com outros dois smartphones a flutuar à sua volta. É exibido um logótipo Bluetooth entre smartphones.

Sincronização do som da TV

Deixe-se envolver pelo entretenimento

Desfrute dos seus programas de TV, desportos ou filmes favoritos com um som potente. Não são necessários fios para ligar as colunas à sua LG TV e pode ajustar facilmente o volume com o comando da TV.

LG CK43N na sala de estar. Acima da coluna está uma LG TV montada na parede a exibir a cena de um filme.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE
As informações de segurança dos acessórios estão incluídas nas informações de segurança do produto e não são fornecidas em separado.
Para saber mais sobre como este produto lida com dados e os seus direitos como utilizador, visite ″Cobertura de Dados e Especificações″ em LG Privacy

O que dizem sobre nós

As nossas escolhas para si

Encontrar localmente

Experimente este produto perto de si.