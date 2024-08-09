Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM RNC9

Funcionalidades

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Onde comprar

Suporte

LG XBOOM RNC9

RNC9

LG XBOOM RNC9

front view

Visualização de um angulo baixo da lateral direita da LG XBOOM RNC9 com um cenário de fundo roxo. A luz XBOOM também é roxa. Existe uma TV a exibir um concerto musical.



Dê mais vida à sua festa

Funcionalidades como Super Bass Boost Duplo, X-Shiny Woofer, entre outras, proporcionam ritmos poderosos que animam a sua festa.

LG XBOOM RNC9 com uma onda de som lateral esquerda, colocada num cenário de fundo escuro. As ondas de som circulares roxas estão a sair dos woofers.

Super Bass Boost Duplo

Dê maior intensidade à sua música

Torne a sua festa mais animada - a LG RNC9 proporciona graves profundos que dão vida à sua festa.

Festa de Luzes

Ilumine a sua pista de dança

As luzes LED coloridas mudam de cor ao ritmo da música, criando ainda mais emoção nas suas festas.

Apenas Texto

O Strobe da Festa

Sincronize o seu smartphone com a batida

Acrescente luz à sua festa. Conecte até 3 smartphones e erga-os no ar ou coloque um na base, e veja o flash da câmara a piscar ao ritmo da música.

Vista próxima do topo da LG RNC9. Dois telefones a pairar no ar em seu redor, com os flashes ligados. É visivel um equalizador colorido por detrás da coluna.

*Esta funcionalidade é compatível apenas com Android

Homem a controlar o deck de DJ.

Controle a sua pista de dança com a DJ App.

Controle a sua festa. Aplique efeitos de som diretamente da App através do seu smartphone iOS ou Android, ou então controle o Pad DJ diretamente na coluna.

Uma mão a segurar um smartphone, com a DJ App aberta.

*Atualizações da App estarão disponíveis brevemente.

Conectividade

Mais formas de desfrutar da sua festa

Ligue a sua guitarra e partilhe o seu rock, ou ligue um dispositivo USB ou rádio para reproduzir música.

Uma imagem de um concerto. Ícones de Guitarra, USB, Bluetooth e Radio são exibidos na parte inferior da imagem.

Estrela de Karaoke

Expresse todo o seu talento

Ajuste o volume da música e do microfone separadamente. Assim, vai poder cantar as suas m´sucias favoritas, com toda a emoção.

*Microfone não incluído

**O som vocal é o volume de microfone para a sua voz.

Ligação Sem Fios Party Link

O Dobro da Diversão

Ligue sem fios duas LG XBOOM RNC9 para duplicar a potência de som e aumentar a diversão da sua festa.

Grave as suas festas

Reviva a diversão com amigos

Grave as suas listas de reprodução e misturas de Dj para um dispositivo USB, para que as possa ouvir em qualquer altura. Pode copiá-las para outro dispositivo USB, ou enviar para os seus amigos via Bluetooth®

*Não tem armazenamento externo

App Multi Bluetooth e XBOOM

Partilhe listas através de uma aplicação

Emparelhe três dispositivos em simultâneo com a App XBOOM. Utilize qualquer um deles para controlar facilmente uma lista de reprodução sem interromper a reprodução musical. Descarregue a aplicação na Google Play ou App Store.

Smartphone no topo de uma LG XBOOM RNC9 com dois outros smartphones a fltuar em seu redor. Um logo Bluetooth é exibido entre os smartphones.

*Atualizações da App estarão disponíveis brevemente.

Sincronização com o som da TV

Sinta a emoção de uma perfomance ao vivo

Conecte a RNC9 ao seu televisor LG via cabo ótico ou ligação Bluetooth®, e desfrute de uma experiência de som impressionante e imersiva. 

Pessoas a ver TV colocada junto a uma parede, com a LG XBOOM RNC9 colocada à sua direita. A TV está a exibir um filme.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

  • Adaptador CA

    Sim

  • Pega

    Sim

  • Certificado de Garantia

    Sim

FORMATO ÁUDIO

  • AAC

    Sim

  • SBC

    Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS (CÓDIGO EAN)

  • Código de barras (Código EAN)

    8806087088335

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Versão Bluetooth

    4

  • Jack auscultador (3.5mm)

    Sim

  • USB

    2 entradas

CONVENIÊNCIA

  • App Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

    Sim

  • Iluminação

    Sim

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Sim

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Sim

DIMENSÕES (LXAXP)

  • Caixa de Cartão

    436 x 861 x 396mm

  • Coluna

    330 x 785 x 344mm

EQ

  • EQ Customizável (App)

    Sim

  • Sound Boost

    Sim

  • Padrão

    Sim

GERAL

  • Número de Canais

    4 canais com 2 vias

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

  • Modo Stand-by

    0.5W

FONTE DE ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Jack Adaptador CA

    Sim

COLUNA

  • Dimensão da Unidade Tweeter

    2 x 2"

  • Tipo da Unidade Tweeter

    1"

  • Woofer Unit

    2 x 8"

PESO

  • Peso Bruto

    19kg

  • Peso Líquido

    16kg

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

O que dizem sobre nós

Encontrar localmente

Experimente este produto perto de si.

As nossas escolhas para si