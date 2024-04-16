Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
front view
Uma vista frontal do TONE Free T90S preto com a caixa aberto. Os auriculares pretos estão salientes para efeitos de design. Atrás deles está o TONE Free T90S branco. O canto inferior direito mostra o primeiro logótipo Dolby Atmos do mundo.

Primeiros auriculares do mundo com Dolby Atmos

Com Head Tracking™ para maior imersão

*Os auriculares Dolby Atmos T90 da LG são os primeiros auriculares sem fios do mundo a suportar Dolby Head Tracking™ em todos os conteúdos e dispositivos.

Curta-metragem de design do LG TONE Free T90s. Reproduzir o vídeo.

Som Dolby

O LG T90S pode usar Dolby Atmos e Dolby Head Tracking™ em todos os seus dispositivos. O Dolby Virtualizer e o Optimizer farão com que sinta a diferença com o seu som mais envolvente e natural.

Os auriculares T90S pretos estão a flutuar no espaço infinito. À esquerda, mostra uma vista frontal do auricular esquerdo. À direita, é apresentado o auricular direito. No meio, é apresentado o logótipo dos auriculares Dolby Atmos e os gráficos de som são colocados junto ao mesmo.

*Os auriculares Dolby Atmos T90 da LG são os primeiros auriculares sem fios do mundo a suportar Dolby Head Tracking™ em todos os conteúdos e dispositivos.

Surround yourself with Dolby sound

Dolby Head Tracking™

Som surround que mexe consigo

O T90S proporciona áudio 3D ao seguir o movimento da sua cabeça. Proporciona áudio consistente em todos os ângulos - permitindo-lhe experimentar uma imersão profunda e realismo dentro de uma cúpula de som virtual.

Uma mulher a usar o T90S está a sorrir. É mostrada uma esfera ilustrativa à volta da sua cabeça para realçar a funcionalidade Dolby Head tracking™.

*Imagem simulada para fins ilustrativos.

Dolby Virtualizer & Optimizer

3D surround sound

Melhore a experiência sonora com áudio 3D mais personalizado. O Dolby Virtualizer expande a dimensionalidade espacial para lhe proporcionar uma experiência de som semelhante à de um estádio, enquanto o Optimizer lhe permite ouvir um som natural e mais alto, sem distorção.

*Disponível na aplicação TONE Free.

Som produzido com grafeno de alta qualidade

Leve como papel, mas duro como metal, o grafeno puro melhora o desempenho do T90S para um som mais rico e realista.

Cancelamento de Ruído Adaptativo

Mantenha o espaço circundante silencioso.Não importa onde esteja.

Desfrute de conteúdos envolventes onde quer que vá com o ANC ideal. O T90S adapta-se aos níveis de ruído envolvente em tempo real para uma redução de ruído ideal.

Imagem simulada para ilustrar a funcionalidade de cancelamento de ruído adaptativo dos T90S.

São apresentadas duas pontas para os ouvidos. À esquerda está a anterior, à direita mostra a ponta auricular do T90S para isolar melhor o ruído.

Confortáveis nos ouvidos

As novas pontas para os ouvidos ajudam os auriculares a isolar melhor o ruído. Foram concebidas para criar uma vedação mais apertada e bloquear mais ruído. Resulta numa enorme diferença na quantidade de redução de ruído que experimenta.

Sistema de 3 Microfones & VPU

Faça a sua voz mais audível

As chamadas têm um som mais natural e claro. O sistema de três microfones incorporado e a Unidade de Captação de Voz (VPU) monitorizam o ruído de fundo, captam a sua voz e seguem os movimentos do maxilar para melhorar a qualidade da chamada. O novo microfone Hi-SNR reduz ainda mais o ruído ambiente.

*Microfone Hi-SNR: Elevada relação sinal/ruído expandida de 65 dB a 68 dB.

Vista de perto da T90S preta.
Algoritmo de separação voz/ruído

A sua voz é ouvida em alto e bom som

Da esquerda para a direita: Uma mulher está a falar ao telefone no exterior com os T90S, os T90S filtra o ruído de fundo e a outra mulher consegue ouvir claramente apenas a sua voz.

O ruído mistura-se com a sua voz quando fala ao telefone

Os T90S analisam o ambiente que o rodeia.

Da esquerda para a direita: Uma mulher está a falar ao telefone no exterior com os T90S, os T90S filtra o ruído de fundo e a outra mulher consegue ouvir claramente apenas a sua voz.

Os T90S separam a voz do ruído

Separa a voz do ruído de fundo.

Da esquerda para a direita: Uma mulher está a falar ao telefone no exterior com os T90S, os T90S filtra o ruído de fundo e a outra mulher consegue ouvir claramente apenas a sua voz.

Oiça a voz com clareza

Os T90S utilizam o algoritmo VPU e de separação de voz/ruído, quer esteja a fazer uma chamada ou a conversar.

Modo Sussurro

A conversa fica entre vocês. Basta abrir o auricular direito e sussurrar perto do microfone. O modo sussurro permite-lhe mergulhar em conversas privadas.

Modo de Escuta

Oiça alguns dos sons à sua volta. O modo de audição ajuda-o a ouvir melhor o que o rodeia.

Modo Conversa

Toque para mudar para o modo de conversa quando estiver com um amigo. Isto amplifica a voz da pessoa com quem está a falar. Assim, pode conversar com os auriculares colocados.

Design Equilibrado

Ideal para o som, ideal para os ouvidos

Desenvolvido cientificamente para um ajuste perfeito, o T90S motiva-o quando está a fazer exercício e ajuda-o a concentrar-se no trabalho.

Encaixe Tecnológico

Maior conforto

Sinta-se isolado do mundo exterior. O novo design ergonómico proporciona-lhe um conforto total, enquanto as almofadas auriculares macias de qualidade médica se mantêm ajustadas aos seus ouvidos, permitindo-lhe ouvir durante horas sem sobrecarregar os seus ouvidos.

Representação de uma orelha. Uma representação de uma orelha com três pontos pretos e brancos para mostrar a marcação. Representação de uma orelha com o auricular no interior para mostrar a adaptação virtual. Representação de uma orelha com pontos e linhas pretas para mostrar a análise ergonómica.

Digitalização 3D

Desenho 3D da forma da orelha de 300 pessoas

Representação de uma orelha. Uma representação de uma orelha com três pontos pretos e brancos para mostrar a marcação. Representação de uma orelha com o auricular no interior para mostrar a adaptação virtual. Representação de uma orelha com pontos e linhas pretas para mostrar a análise ergonómica.

Marcação do espaço

Resultado do desenho do modelo 3D

Representação de uma orelha. Uma representação de uma orelha com três pontos pretos e brancos para mostrar a marcação. Representação de uma orelha com o auricular no interior para mostrar a adaptação virtual. Representação de uma orelha com pontos e linhas pretas para mostrar a análise ergonómica.

Encaixe virtual

Encaixe virtual dos auriculares

Representação de uma orelha. Uma representação de uma orelha com três pontos pretos e brancos para mostrar a marcação. Representação de uma orelha com o auricular no interior para mostrar a adaptação virtual. Representação de uma orelha com pontos e linhas pretas para mostrar a análise ergonómica.

Análise ergonómica

Verificação dos pontos de pressão do encaixe

Logo of postech e Ergonomic Design Technology Lab.
Uma colagem de pessoas que utilizam os auriculares T90S na sua vida quotidiana. Da esquerda, de cima para baixo, uma mulher está a ver televisão com os T90S e um homem está a utilizar o seu computador portátil com os T90S. Da direita, de cima para baixo, um homem está a usar os T90S enquanto utiliza o seu tablet PC e a mulher está a ver um vídeo do seu smartphone no metro.

Higiene Uvnano

Ouvidos limpos. Som claro

Pode higienizar os auriculares sem fios na caixa de carregamento. Foi construído com luzes UV e expandiu a área do LED UV para alcançar todo o gel auricular, para eliminar as bactérias até 99,9%.

Vista superior do LG TONE Free T90S com o suporte aberto. Um auricular é colocado na superfície, para mostrar a iluminação UV Nano. O texto é apresentado ao lado dos auriculares.

*UVnano é uma combinação de LEDs UV e nanómetros.

*Testes independentes mostram que a caixa de carregamento UVnano reduz 99,9% das bactérias Escherichia Coli, Staphylococcus Aureus e Klebsiella Pneumonia dos auriculares em dez minutos durante o carregamento. A função LED UV só funciona durante o carregamento. Os resultados podem variar consoante o ambiente de utilização real.

*A luz LED UV é invisível e só é ativada quando a base de carregamento está fechada com os auriculares no interior. A luz azul é apenas para fins estéticos e aparece quando a tampa da base de carregamento é aberta.

*Este produto utiliza tecnologia UV com comprimentos de onda entre 265 e 285 nanómetros.

*As imagens são simuladas para melhorar a compreensão das características.

Uma imagem da função Multi Point & Multi Pairing. A interface do widget TONE Free é mostrada no canto inferior esquerdo. O T90S preto é apresentado no centro. À direita, é mostrada uma interface de smartphone e um computador portátil.

Multi Point & Multi Pairing

Mais dispositivos, emparelhamento rápido

Pode emparelhar os seus auriculares com até cinco dispositivos. Ligue-se a dois dispositivos em simultâneo. Basta adicionar dispositivos na aplicação TONE Free ou no widget para alternar entre dispositivos.

*Screen image simulated. UX/UI subject to change.

App TONE Free

Controlo simplificado

Guarde as suas preferências e crie perfis, verifique a duração da bateria e desfrute do seu áudio sem problemas.
Autonomia

Uma carga para o dia inteiro

Carregue num instante e desfrute do áudio durante o tempo que quiser. Os T90S podem proporcionar até 9 horas de tempo de audição com o ANC desligado e até 36 horas de tempo de audição com a utilização da caixa.

*Autonomia da bateria depende das definições do dispositivo, do ambiente, da utilização e de muitos outros factores.

*Com base nos testes de qualidade internos da LGE, as baterias dos auriculares e da caixa duram 9 e 36 horas, respetivamente, quando as funções Cancelamento Ativo de Ruído, Modo Ambiente e Dolby Atmos estão desligadas.

Plug & Wireless

Ligue-se a um mundo de entretenimento

Conecte a caixa dos T90S a um dispositivo sem Bluetooth para criar uma ligação sem fios.
