LG xboom Buds Lite por will.i.am

LG xboom Buds Lite por will.i.am

BUDSLITE
cradle side view with earbuds apart
cradle side view with earbuds inside
cradle front view with earbuds inside
earbuds front view
earbuds side view
earbuds from each diagonal angle
earbuds front and rear view
earbuds rear view
cradle front view
cradle top view
opened cradle top view with earbuds
opened empty cradle top view
front view with earbuds apart
box
Funcionalidades principais

  • Unidades áudio em grafeno
  • Cancelamento de Ruído Ativo (ANC) moderado
  • Chamadas de voz mais nítidas com algoritmo AI
  • Design ergonómico de encaixe na orelha
  • Autonomia prolongada até 35 horas
  • Índice IPX4 de resistência a salpicos
Mais
will.i.am, vestido de branco e óculos escuros, virado para a direita, apontando para o auricular no ouvido com o dedo indicador esquerdo.

xboom Buds Lite, reinspirados por will.i.am, a inspiração por trás dos LG xboom Buds Lite

Apresentamos os novos xboom Buds Lite, criados em colaboração com will.i.am. Desfrute de um som de nível superior, com um estilo único.

A caixa dos xboom buds lite está totalmente aberta, com dois auriculares a flutuar por cima.

A caixa dos xboom buds lite está totalmente aberta, com dois auriculares a flutuar por cima.

Os seus Buds

Encontre os Buds perfeitos para si.

　xboom Buds
xboom Buds Lite
 
xboom Buds
xboom Buds Lite
Descrição do produtoAuriculares padrão adequados para várias atividades diárias.Auriculares essenciais com bateria de longa duração, ideais para espaços interiores.
Mais adequados paraRecomendados para utilizadores com rotinas ativas, como estudantes e funcionários de escritório.Recomendados para utilizadores em espaços interiores, como cafés e bibliotecas
Controlador de grafenoOO
EQ adaptativo--
ANCANC
Otimização de ANC
Redução do ruído do vento		ANC moderado
Chamadas nítidas6 microfones com algoritmo de IA de beamforming e redução de ruído2 microfones com redução de ruído
　　
Algoritmo de IAAlgoritmo de IA
Auracast--
Plug&Wireless--
Carregamento sem fios--
Higiene (UVnano)--
Duração da bateriaAté 35 hAté 35 h
　Saiba maisSaiba mais

will.i.am, a mente inovadora por trás dos LG xboom Buds Lite

A LG nomeou will.i.am para redefinir a xboom como uma marca que eleva a experiência auditiva com um som e estilo completamente novos. Vencedor de nove prémios Grammy, will.i.am é, sem dúvida, um verdadeiro ícone da cultura pop. É também pioneiro em IA, com experiência como diretor de Inovação Criativa na Intel e fundador da plataforma de rádio assistida por IA RAiDiO.FYI. Todos os “xboom por will.i.am” são profissionalmente otimizados por will.i.am para proporcionar um som mais equilibrado com um tom mais quente. Com experiência em música e tecnologia, will.i.am aperfeiçoou os xboom Buds para oferecer um som incomparável.

Na imagem superior, will.i.am está a trabalhar num estúdio de gravação, vestido com um colete vermelho, a olhar para um ecrã à sua frente. Na imagem inferior, will.i.am também está a trabalhar num estúdio, a olhar para o ecrã com janelas verdes.

Novos xboom Buds Lite, desenvolvidos com um novo estilo

À esquerda, acima, a parte de trás do rosto de will.i.am permanece voltada para o lado esquerdo, a usar óculos escuros e a apontar para o auricular com o dedo indicador. À direita, acima, há duas imagens de auriculares brancos. No meio à esquerda, está um retrato de will.i.am de frente, a usar auriculares, boné e óculos escuros. No meio à direita, outra imagem de will.i.am também aparece a usar auriculares, boné e óculos escuros. Abaixo, will.i.am segura na mão a caixa dos xboom Buds Lite com os auriculares lá dentro.

Som mais rico e nítido, graças a um material revolucionário

Fino como papel, mas forte como aço. Um controlador fabricado com o mais recente material inovador de grafeno proporciona um som cristalino comparável ao de dispositivos de áudio premium.

*O controlador revestido com grafeno utiliza um diafragma revestido com grafeno.

A essência do melhor som

Descubra o controlador revestido com grafeno, o melhor material para som.

sobre o material inovador grafeno

ANC suave: silencioso, mas sem cortar o contacto

O ANC moderado proporciona uma redução de ruído equilibrada e suave, sem a pressão do isolamento total. Ideais para espaços interiores, como cafés, bibliotecas e escritórios.

*O ANC moderado tem um melhor desempenho em ambientes sem vento.

*A imagem apresentada é meramente ilustrativa.

Desempenho ANC moderado dos xboom Buds Lite para ruídos de baixa frequência

Comparação do desempenho de cancelamento de ruído de baixa frequência entre os xboom Buds Lite, xboom Buds e outras marcas.

Um gráfico que mostra a redução do ruído de baixa frequência em três diferentes auriculares: xboom Buds, xboom Buds Lite e Marca A.

*O gráfico baseia-se nos resultados dos testes internos realizados pela LG e apresenta comparações com modelos equivalentes da concorrência.

*Para garantir que as medições refletissem fielmente o desempenho real percecionado pelo utilizador, a LG realizou testes ao colocar um microfone em miniatura dentro do ouvido humano.

*A atenuação média do ANC varia entre 100 Hz e 900 Hz.

As chamadas têm um som natural e nítido

Os xboom Buds Lite permitem efetuar chamadas com maior nitidez através de um algoritmo de IA.

*A imagem apresentada é meramente ilustrativa.

Aplicação xboom Buds

Otimizados para se adaptarem a si

Ajuste a definição dos seus auriculares na aplicação exclusiva concebida para os xboom Buds Lite. Otimizados para se adequarem às suas necessidades com várias funcionalidades, como definições de equalização. A aplicação é compatível com iOS, Android e Windows do LG gram.

No telemóvel, permanece o ecrã principal da aplicação xboom Buds À esquerda, está a imagem da interface do utilizador da funcionalidade de ajuste de efeitos sonoros da mesma aplicação e, à direita, estão as imagens da interface do utilizador das funcionalidades táteis e Multi-point e multiemparelhamento

Conectividade

Buds e gram, uma combinação perfeita em todos os sentidos

Os xboom Buds Lite funcionam perfeitamente com o gram, com uma excelente sinergia. Após a ligação instantânea, pode controlar os seus auriculares no gram imediatamente.

Um portátil branco, LG gram, está ligado no centro e mostra o ecrã ligado da aplicação xboom Buds no canto inferior direito. Ao lado do portátil, encontra-se a caixa branca dos xboom Buds Lite com um par de auriculares e um sinal de “ligado” desenhado entre eles.

Disponível apenas no LG gram com a aplicação xboom Buds pré-instalada.

Conectividade complementar

Mostra o estado da ligação com uma janela pop-up e exibição de informações após o emparelhamento inicial durante as ligações subsequentes. A ligação rápida e sem complicações aumenta a produtividade.

Disponível apenas no LG gram com a aplicação xboom Buds pré-instalada.

Acesso instantâneo ao ajuste de som

Ajuste os seus xboom Buds Lite no gram instantaneamente, através da aplicação desenvolvida para o gram. Pode controlar definições como ANC e EQ diretamente no ecrã, sem interromper o conteúdo que está a escutar.

Disponível apenas no LG gram com a aplicação xboom Buds pré-instalada.

Design a condizer

Complete o seu estilo com um design coeso, com cores a combinar em preto e branco.

*A imagem apresentada é meramente ilustrativa.

Design com encaixe para a orelha

Encaixe para um ajuste perfeito

O nosso novo design com encaixe auricular proporciona um ajuste seguro e confortável. Desfrute da sua caminhada ou passeio com os seus auriculares bem ajustados.

A orelha esquerda de uma pessoa com um auricular xboom Buds Lite branco. Acima do auricular, há uma seta de duas pontas.

*A imagem apresentada é meramente ilustrativa.

Autonomia da bateria

Até 35 horas de reprodução

A bateria de longa duração dos xboom Buds Lite irá surpreendê-lo. Desfrute de até 11,5 horas de reprodução contínua e 30 horas com recarga intermediária na caixa.

*O desempenho real pode variar consoante as definições e o ambiente de utilização.

Resistentes à água

A humidade não será um obstáculo

Desfrute de um som ininterrupto durante os seus treinos ou em dias húmidos. Os xboom Buds Lite ficam protegidos do suor e da humidade com uma classificação de resistência à água IPX4.

*A imagem apresentada é meramente ilustrativa.

*A classificação IPX4 significa que um produto pode suportar chuva fraca, suor e salpicos, mas não é adequado para imersão em água ou exposição a jatos de água de alta pressão.

*A classificação IPX4 aplica-se apenas aos auriculares e não à caixa de carregamento.

Imprimir

Key Spec

  • Coluna - Dimensão da Unidade (Φ)

    10Φ

  • Conveniência - À prova de água/salpicos

    IPX4

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

  • Gancho

    Sim

  • Terminais em Silicone Normal

    Sim

  • Guia de Configuração Rápida

    Sim

  • Guia de Segurança e Cartão de Garantia

    Sim

CODEC ÁUDIO

  • AAC

    Sim

  • SBC

    Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS (CÓDIGO EAN)

  • Código de barras (Código EAN)

    8806096509746

AUTONOMIA (HRS)

  • Auriculares (ANC off)

    10

  • Total (Auriculares+Caixa de Carregamento)

    30

TEMPO DE CARREGAMENTO (HRS)

  • Caixa de Carregamento

    2.5

  • Auriculares

    1

CONECTIVIDADE

  • BLE

    Sim

  • Versão Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Sim

  • Microsoft Swift Pair

    Sim

CONVENIÊNCIA

  • App Complementar

    AOS, iOS, WindowsOS

  • Carregamento Rápido

    Sim

  • Multi Paring

    Sim

  • Multi-Ponto

    Sim

  • Porta de carregamento USB tipo C

    Sim

  • Comandos de voz (Google assistant, Siri)

    Sim

  • À prova de água/salpicos

    IPX4

DIMENSÕES (LXAXP)

  • Caixa de Carregamento

    63,0 x 32,8 x 31,2 mm

  • Auricular

    25,3 x 20,8 x 23,9 mm

EQ

  • EQ Customizável

    Sim

  • LG EQ

    Sim

SOUND SOLUTION

  • Modo Ambiente

    Sim

  • ANC

    Sim

  • # de Microfones

    2

COLUNA

  • Dimensão da Unidade (Φ)

    10Φ

  • Etc

    Graphene-coated Diaphragm

  • Tipo da Unidade

    Dinâmico

PESO

  • Peso da Caixa de Carregamento

    36,0 g

  • Peso líquido do auricular (1 unidade)

    5,1 g

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE
As informações de segurança dos acessórios estão incluídas nas informações de segurança do produto e não são fornecidas em separado.
Para saber mais sobre como este produto lida com dados e os seus direitos como utilizador, visite ″Cobertura de Dados e Especificações″ em LG Privacy

