LG QNED MiniLED TV 8K, série QNED99, Processador α9 Gen5 AI, webOS 22
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto

Funcionalidades

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

LG QNED MiniLED TV 8K, série QNED99, Processador α9 Gen5 AI, webOS 22

(3)
Vista frontal da TV LG QNED com imagem infill e logótipo do produto
imagem do logótipo dos PRÉMIOS DE INOVAÇÃO CES.

CES 2022 Prémios de Inovação

LG 75QNED99

Processador a9 Gen5 AI 8K
imagem do logótipo dos PRÉMIOS DE INOVAÇÃO CES.

CES 2022 Prémios de Inovação

LG QNED

Acessibilidade
Aliança Quantum dot e NanoCell

Desfrute de cores ainda mais puras e rics

Desfrute de cores inacreditáveis com a combinação das tecnologias Quantum Dot e NanoCell.
Mini LEDs

Luzes pequenas para um mega contraste

Milhares de pequenas luzes preenchem a unidade de retroiluminação, proporcionando uma imagem mais nítida, com mais brilho e detalhe.

* QNED99/96/87/86 com MiniLED.
* O número de blocos de MiniLED é baseado no modelo QNED99 de 86”.
* O tamanho do MiniLED foi calculado de acordo com as normas internas de medição da LG.

Precision Dimming Pro e
Ultra Contraste

Com a nossa mais avançada tecnologia de dimming e milhares de blocos de escurecimento individuais, as LG QNED usam algoritmos de aprendizagem profunda para melhorar a relação de contraste e o brilho para imagens naturais e precisas, minimizando ao mesmo tempo o efeito de auréola.

Existem dois ecrãs de TV: um à esquerda e outro à direita. São apresentadas imagens de cristais coloridos em cada TV. Imagem da esquerda um pouco pálida enquanto imagem da direita é muito vívida. É mostrada a imagem do chip do processador no canto inferior esquerdo de uma TV na imagem direita.

100% Volume de Cor

A tecnologia de reprodução de cor certificada das LG QNED disponibiliza cores ricas que permanecem vívidas e precisas mesmo com elevados níveis de brilho.

Uma imagem de pintura digital muito colorida dividida em dois setores – à esquerda está uma imagem menos vívida e à direita está uma imagem mais vívida. No canto inferior esquerdo o texto diz volume de cor de 70% e à direita diz volume de cor 100%.

Existem dois gráficos de distribuição de cores RGB em forma de polo triangular. A da esquerda está a 70% de volume de cor e a da direita está a 100% de cor de volume que está completamente distribuída. O texto entre os dois gráficos indica Claro e Escuro. É mostrado um logótipo de certificação Intertek diretamente por baixo.

*QNED99/96/87/86 com 100% Volume de cor.
*O ecrã com Volume de Gama de Cores (CGV) é equivalente ou excede o CGV do espaço de cor DCI-P3, conforme verificado de forma independente pela Intertek.
* 70% Volume de cor refere-se às TVs UHD da LG sem tecnologia NanoCell.

Existem dois gráficos de distribuição de cores RGB em forma de polo triangular. A da esquerda está a 70% de volume de cor e a da direita está a 100% de cor de volume que está completamente distribuída. O texto entre os dois gráficos indica Claro e Escuro. É mostrado um logótipo de certificação Intertek diretamente por baixo.

A câmara move-se de um grande plano do topo da TV para baixo para um grande plano da frente da TV. Uma aurora verde no ecrã de TV. A câmara afasta-se para mostrar uma sala muito ampla. A sala é cinzenta no geral e vê-se uma floresta pela janela lá fora.
Ecrã ultragrande

Ecrãs ultragrandes,
com uma imagem grandiosa

Eleve a sua visualização a um outro nível com a vibrante
cor QNED, em resolução 8K, num ecrã ultragrande.
Um circuito de néon azul movimenta-se na imagem de um glaciar azul. A câmara afasta-se e mostra um glaciar azul no ecrã de TV. A TV está posicionada numa ampla sala com fundo azul.
Processador α9 Gen5 AI 8K

Pomos o «pro» no processador

O nosso processador mais avançado até à data, o α9 Gen5 AI 8K, proporciona uma experiência verdadeiramente poderosa.
* QNED99/96 com o Processador α9 Gen5 AI 8K.

Imagem AI Pro

A imagem perfeita está cada vez mais próxima com Imagem AI Pro. Upscaling AI 8K e Mapeamento de Tons AI permitem melhorar o contraste e a resolução para mais pormenores, ao passo que as tecnologias Fore/Background Effect Enhancement e Dynamic Vivid maximizam a profundidade de campo e a expressão de cor para incríveis imagens realistas.

Grande plano do rosto de uma mulher à esquerda e à direita. À esquerda a imagem parece mais escura e menos nítida, e à direita parece uma imagem mais brilhante e nítida do rosto da mulher.

* A Imagem AI Pro não funcionará com conteúdos protegidos pelos direitos de autor nos serviços OTT.
* QNED99/96 com AI 8K Upscaling.
* QNED87/86/82/81 com AI 4K Upscaling.
* Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.
* Convencional refere-se às TVs UHD da LG sem tecnologia NanoCell.

Alt text

Som AI Pro

Recorrendo a técnicas de Deep Learning dos dados de áudio recebidos, o processador tem a capacidade de reconhecer vozes, efeitos e frequências, o que permite otimizar o som com base no tipo de conteúdo visualizado, para uma experiência mais imersiva e espacial.
Ecrã de TV com uma roda-gigante muito brilhante à noite e com efeito visual do som à esquerda e à direita da TV.

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

O mapeamento multitonalidades faz a análise inteligente de cada área do fotograma para melhorar o contraste e aumentar o nível de detalhe visto em tempo real.

Imagem do interior de uma gruta escura azul e imagem do chip de um processador no canto inferior direito. O mesmo visual da gruta escura azul diretamente por baixo, mas numa versão mais pálida.

* QNED99/96 com Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.
* QNED87/86/82/81 com Dynamic Tone Mapping.
* Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

É apresentada uma lista de IU gráficas do ecrã inicial da LG QNED a deslizar para baixo. Mudança de cena para TV colocada numa sala amarela.
ThinQ AI e WebOS

Nunca foi tão fácil
ser inteligente

Veja como a sua TV pode ser convenientemente personalizada com alertas, recomendações, assistentes inteligentes, e muito mais.
*A disponibilidade do serviço poderá variar consoante o país ou região.
*São necessárias subscrições separadas para os serviços OTT.

Conectividade e assistentes inteligentes

A compatibilidade com Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, entre outros, faz com que o controlo da sua TV e dos dispositivos conectados seja mais rápido e mais conveniente do que nunca.

Quatro logótipos por ordem: Hey Google, alexa built-in, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.

* Google é uma marca comercial da Google LLC.
* O Google Assistant não está disponível em determinados idiomas e países.
* Apple, o logótipo da Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay e HomeKit são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc, registadas nos EUA e noutros países.
* Os menus e aplicações suportadas podem variar consoante o país.
* A disponibilidade do Comando por Voz poderá variar consoante os produtos e países.
* Os menus apresentados podem ser diferentes no momento do lançamento.
* A compatibilidade com AirPlay 2 e HomeKit pode variar consoante a região.
* QNED99/96 com controlo de voz mãos-livres.

Alt text

Sports Alert

Não perca as mais recentes novidades das suas equipas e ligas preferidas, mesmo quando assistir a outro conteúdo, através de atualizações e lembretes em tempo real para todos os grandes jogos.

IU gráfica Sports Alert com dois logótipos de equipas (Jungle King e Dragon) e dois botões à direita que dizem “Ver” e “Sem alertas”. A frase diz: “Eis o resultado para o atual canal de desporto”.

Always Ready

Mesmo quando o ecrã está desligado, as LG QNED estão prontas para responder de imediato às suas perguntas. Pode até apresentar as suas fotografias e outro conteúdo de lifestyle quando não está a ver TV.

Um ecrã de TV a mostrar o tempo para amanhã.

* A funcionalidade Always Ready está disponível nas séries QNED99/96.

Uma mulher olha para o céu roxo. O seu cabelo move-se ligeiramente.
Experiência cinematográfica

Um desempenho que
não deixa ninguém indiferente

Assista a uma experiência incrivelmente cinematográfica desde o conforto da sua casa com as LG QNED.
Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos e HDR 10 Pro

As mais recentes soluções Dolby proporcionam imagem e som melhorados num número ainda mais amplo de conteúdos, e o HDR10 Pro melhora automaticamente o contraste para uma maior nitidez, mesmo com conteúdo HDR normal.

FILMMAKER MODE

Veja os seus filmes favoritos exatamente como o realizador os idealizou com o FILMMAKER MODE™. Este modo preserva as cores, definição e taxas de fotogramas originais para levar uma visão fiel à do realizador até si.

Um realizador olha para um grande monitor de TV, a editar qualquer coisa. Ecrã de TV com uma grua contra um céu roxo. Logótipo do FILMMAKER Mode no canto inferior direito.

*A compatibilidade com o FILMMAKER Mode pode variar consoante o país.

Alt text

*QNED99/96/87/86 com Dolby Vision IQ e Doby Atmos.
* Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.
* Convencional refere-se às TVs UHD da LG sem tecnologia NanoCell.

Imagem de um robot com iluminação vermelha. Pestaneja lentamente.
Gaming a um nível superior

Muito mais poder
de jogo nas suas mãos

Melhore o seu setup com uma TV ao mais alto nível, concebida para a última geração de Gaming.
Game Optimizer e Game Dashboard

O Game Optimizer disponibiliza todas as suas definições de jogo num menu de fácil utilização, ao passo que o novo Game Dashboard permite um rápido acesso às definições atuais.

Imagem de um Painel de Jogo: a paleta mostra ícones de estado de jogo, modo escuro, App on App, Otimizador de Jogo, todas as definições, e manual de utilização.

HGiG

A LG juntou-se a alguns dos maiores nomes da indústria do Gaming para lhe trazer os mais recentes jogos em HDR, com níveis de realismo e imersividade incríveis.

Imagem mostra uma mulher com uma arma e a cara totalmente coberta. A metade esquerda da imagem está pálida, com menos cor, e a metade direita da imagem tem relativamente mais cor.

*A disponibilidade de atualizações de software pode variar dependendo do modelo e região.
*Os elementos do menu do Game Optimizer podem variar consoante a série.

Alt text

São apresentadas três TV. No meio, o ecrã mostra dois logótipos na diagonal – logótipo de NVIDIA GeFORCE NOW e logótipo de STADIA. À esquerda a TV mostra Splitgate e à direita a TV mostra Cyberpunk 2077.

Cloud Gaming

A LG QNED leva até si milhares de novos jogos com a integração das plataformas Google Stadia e GEFORCE Now.

*As parcerias suportadas poderão ser diferentes consoante os países.
*O Game Optimizer e Game Dashboard estarão disponíveis em cloud gaming a partir da segunda metade de 2022.

AMD FreeSync Premium

Desfrute de uma jogabilidade ao mais alto ritmo com o mínimo de falhas, paragens e atrasos, graças à compatibilidade com AMD FreeSync Premium das LG QNED.

Duas TV: à esquerda uma cena de um jogo de corridas de carros com um carro de corrida. À direita a mesma cena de jogo, mas com uma imagem mais brilhante e nítida. No canto superior direito o logótipo AMD FreeSync premium.

*QNED99/90/85/80 com AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*Imagens simuladas para melhorar a compreensão da funcionalidade.

Existem logótipos de plataformas de serviços de streaming e as respetivas cenas ao lado de cada logótipo. Logótipo da Netflix e Casa de Papel e The Witcher. Logótipo da Disney e Boba Fett. Logótipo da Stadia e Journey to the Savage Planet e The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Logótipo da Prime Video e Sem Remorso e A Roda do Tempo. Logótipo da Livenow e imagem do teaser de Mamamoo e imagem do teaser de OneUs. Logótipo da NVIDIA Geforce Now e imagens do gameplay de Cyberpunk 2077 e Splitgate. Logótipo da Apple TV plus e Fundação e Finch.
Serviços OTT

Todos os seus streams favoritos estão aqui

Aprecie conteúdo das maiores plataformas de streaming diretamente nas LG QNED.
* É necessária a adesão à Netflix.
* A disponibilidade dos conteúdos e das aplicações poderá variar consoante o país ou região. É necessária uma subscrição separada do Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney e as suas respetivas entidades.
* Apple, o logótipo da Apple e Apple TV são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc, registadas nos EUA e noutros países.
* Apple TV+ e/ou conteúdo selecionado podem não estar disponíveis em todas as regiões.
* A subscrição da Apple TV+ é necessária.
* Amazon, Prime Video e todos os respetivos logótipos são marcas comerciais da Amazon.com, Inc. ou respetivas afiliadas. É necessário aderir à Amazon Prime e/ou são aplicáveis tarifas Prime Video. Consulte primevideo.com/terms para mais detalhes.
* Os serviços suportados poderão ser diferentes consoante os países.

Key Spec

Tipo de ecrã

QNED MiniLED 8K

Taxa de atualização

100Hz Nativo

Gama de cor

Nano Color Pro

Processador de imagem

Processador α9 Gen5 8K AI

Tecnologia HDR

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

Compatível com AMD Freesync

Sim

Dolby Atmos

Sim

Todas as especificações

ACESSIBILIDADE

Escala de Cinzentos

Sim

Alto Contraste

Sim

Inverter Cores

Sim

AUDIO

Som IA

Som IA Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround

Sim (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Sim

Dolby Atmos

Sim

LG Sound Sync

Sim

Saída de Áudio Simultânea

Sim

Partilha do Modo de Som

Sim

Compatibilidade WiSA

Sim (Até 2.1 Canais)

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

EAN

8806091624406

CONECTIVIDADE

Suporte Bluetooth

Sim (v 5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Sim

SDPIF (Saída Ótica Digital de Áudio)

1

DIMENSÃO E PESO

Dimensões da embalagem (L*A*P mm)

1820 x 1115 x 253

Peso da embalagem (kg)

52,5

Dimensões sem base (L*A*P mm)

1665 x 958 x 29,5

Dimensões com base (L*A*P)

1665 x 1032 x 405

Dimensões da base (L*P mm)

895 x 405

Peso da TV sem base (kg)

38,2

Peso da TV com base (kg)

41,6

Suporte VESA (L*A mm)

400 x 400

GAMING

ALLM (Modo Automático de Latência Baixa)

Sim

Compatível com AMD Freesync

Sim

Otimizador de Jogo

Sim (Painel de Jogo)

Modo HGiG

Sim

VRR (Taxa de Atualização Variável)

Sim

IMAGEM (ECRÃ)

Tipo de retroiluminação

Mini LED

Resolução

8K (7680 x 4320 pixel)

Tipo de ecrã

QNED MiniLED 8K

Taxa de atualização

100Hz Nativo

Gama de cor

Nano Color Pro

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Controlo de Brilho IA

Sim

Seleção de Modo IA

Sim (SHR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

Imagem IA

Imagem AI Pro 8K

Upscale IA

Upscaling 8K AI

Tecnologia de Dimming

Precision Dimming Pro+

Mapeamento de Tons Dinâmico

Sim (Mapeamento de Tons Dinâmico Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Sim

Tecnologia HDR

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Motion

Motion Pro

Modos de Imagem

9 modos (Vivo, Padrão, Eco, Cinema, Desportos, Otimizador de Jogo, FILMMAKER MODE, ISF (espaço claro, dia), ISF (espaço escuro, noite))

Processador de imagem

Processador α9 Gen5 8K AI

SMART TV

Art Gallery

Sim

Definições de Família

Sim

Home Dashboard

Sim

Sistema Operativo

webOS 22

Alerta de Desporto

Sim

ThinQ

Sim

Câmara USB Compatível

Sim

Compatível com Apple Airplay2

Sim

Compatível com Apple Homekit

Sim

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
Dismantling information(75QNED996QB)
extensão:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(75QNED996QB)
extensão:pdf
Product information sheet (75QNED996QB)
MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

