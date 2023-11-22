About Cookies on This Site

LG LED TV HD, Smart TV, Processador α5 Gen5 AI, webOS 22
32LQ570B6LA EU.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto

Funcionalidades

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

32LQ570B6LA

LG LED TV HD, Smart TV, Processador α5 Gen5 AI, webOS 22

32LQ570B6LA EU.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto
32LQ570B6LA

LG LED TV HD, Smart TV, Processador α5 Gen5 AI, webOS 22

LG 32LQ570B6LA Vista frontal da TV LG Full JD com imagem infill e logótipo do produto

*As imagens usadas no resumo do produto abaixo cumprem efeitos meramente representativos.
*Consulte a galeria de imagens no topo da página para uma representação rigorosa.

Uma imagem com copos de vidro brilhantes e coloridos.

Um novo nível de alta definição

As TVs HD da LG contam com cores mais ricas para reproduzir os seus conteúdos favoritos de forma mais vívida e natural.

Uma imagem de um pôr do sol capturado entre duas árvores num campo de alfazemas é otimizado com o processador α5 Gen5 AI 4K.
Processador α5 Gen 5 AI

Eleve a sua experiência de visualização

O processador α5 Gen5 AI capacita as TVs HD da LG para lhe proporcionar uma experiência mais imersiva.

Controlo de Brilho AI

Controlo de Brilho AI assegura o nível de brilho ideal para qualquer ambiente, adaptando-o às condições de luz do seu espaço.

Um ecrã, a apresentar a imagem de uma floresta, com o brilho a ser ajustado em relação ao ambiente.

Vídeo que mostra o ThinQ AI controlado por comando de voz conforme as escolhas recomendadas são apresentadas após um balão de texto ser mostrado.
ThinQ AI

Mais inteligente do que nunca

Comandos de voz e conteúdos personalizados: ThinQ AI torna mais inteligente a sua interação com as TVs HD da LG.

*O produto real e imagens no ecrã podem ser diferentes das imagens aqui representadas.
*A disponibilidade do serviço poderá variar consoante o país ou região.
*São necessárias subscrições individuais para cada serviço OTT.

Mais inteligente do que nunca

Controlo por voz inteligente com Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, etc., que facilita a interação com as TVs HD da LG.

Detalhes a mostrarem logótipos de Hey Google, Alexa, Apple Airplay e Apple HomeKit, com que o ThinQ AI é compatível.

*Google é uma marca comercial da Google LLC.
*O Google Assistant não está disponível em determinados idiomas e países.
*Apple, o logótipo da Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay e HomeKit são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc, registadas nos EUA e noutros países.
*Os menus e aplicações suportadas podem variar consoante o país.
*Os menus apresentados podem ser diferentes no momento do lançamento.
*A compatibilidade com AirPlay 2 e HomeKit pode variar consoante a região.

O meu perfil

Desfrute do conforto de iniciar sessão na sua conta e receber conteúdos recomendados exclusivamente para si.

Pause Video

*Poderá aparecer conteúdo reduzido ou limitado consoante a região e a conectividade da rede.
*Um número ilimitado de perfis pode ser criado, contudo o ecrã inicial apenas apresenta um máximo de 10 perfis.

Sports Alert

Com o Sports Alert, não irá perder nenhum jogo do seu clube favorito. Receba notificações em tempo real, antes e durante os jogos.

Uma imagem de um jogo do campeonato a mostrar informação acerca das equipas, estádio, capacidade e temperatura.

*Os desportos e ligas suportados podem ser diferentes consoante o país.
*A disponibilidade do serviço poderá variar consoante o país ou região.

HDR10 Pro

Com HDR10 Pro, o nível de brilho é ajustado para otimizar a cor e a nitidez de cada imagem. Deixe-se fascinar pelo realismo dos seus conteúdos.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Desfrute dos seus filmes favoritos tal como foram produzidos e desfrute da autenticidade da perspetiva do seu realizador.

Acesso direto aos seus favoritos

Ligue-se aos serviços OTT que subscreveu e mantenha-se a par dos seus filmes e séries favoritos.

*É necessária a adesão à Netflix.
*A disponibilidade dos conteúdos e das aplicações poderá variar consoante o país ou região. É necessária uma subscrição separada do Disney+.
*Apple, o logótipo da Apple e Apple TV são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc, registadas nos EUA e noutros países.
*A subscrição da Apple TV+ é necessária.
*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. Todos os Direitos Reservados. HBO Max™ é usada sob licença. A subscrição da HBO Max é necessária.
*Amazon, Prime Video e todos os respetivos logótipos são marcas comerciais da Amazon.com, Inc. ou respetivas afiliadas. É necessário aderir à Amazon Prime e/ou são aplicáveis tarifas Prime Video. Consulte primevideo.com/terms para mais detalhes.
*O serviço suportado poderá ser diferente consoante os países.

Game Optimizer e Game Dashboard

Encontre rapidamente todas as definições que procura num só lugar. O Game Optimizer permite-lhe levar a cabo os ajustes necessários para o seu jogo de forma simples e intuitiva.

HGiG

A LG juntou-se a alguns dos maiores nomes da indústria do Gaming para lhe trazer os mais recentes jogos em HDR, com níveis de realismo e imersividade incríveis.

*As parcerias suportadas poderão ser diferentes consoante os países.
*O Game Optimizer e Game Dashboard estarão disponíveis em cloud gaming a partir da segunda metade de 2022.
*A disponibilidade de atualizações de software pode variar dependendo do modelo e região.
*Os elementos do menu do Game Optimizer podem variar consoante a série.
*O HGiG é um grupo voluntário de empresas das indústrias de jogos e das indústrias de ecrãs de TV que se reúnem para especificar e disponibilizar ao público as diretrizes para melhorar a experiência dos jogos HDR.

Imprimir

Key Spec

Tipo de ecrã

HD

Taxa de atualização

50Hz Nativo

Processador de imagem

Processador α5 Gen5 AI

Tecnologia HDR

HDR10 / HLG

Todas as especificações

CONECTIVIDADE

Suporte Bluetooth

Sim (v 5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Sim

SDPIF (Saída Ótica Digital de Áudio)

1

DIMENSÃO E PESO

Dimensões da embalagem (L*A*P mm)

812 x 510 x 142

Peso da embalagem (kg)

6,1

Dimensões sem base (L*A*P mm)

739 x 441 x 84,0

Dimensões com base (L*A*P)

739 x 472 x 168

Dimensões da base (L*P mm)

661 x 168

Peso da TV sem base (kg)

4,9

Peso da TV com base (kg)

4,9

Suporte VESA (L*A mm)

200 x 200

GAMING

Otimizador de Jogo

Sim (Painel de Jogo)

Modo HGiG

Sim

IMAGEM (ECRÃ)

Tipo de retroiluminação

Direct LED

Resolução

HD ready (1366 x 768 pixel)

Tipo de ecrã

HD

Taxa de atualização

50Hz Nativo

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Controlo de Brilho IA

Sim

Upscale IA

Resolution Upscaler

Mapeamento de Tons Dinâmico

Sim

Tecnologia HDR

HDR10 / HLG

Modos de Imagem

8 modos (Vivo, Padrão, Eco, Cinema, Desportos, Otimizador de Jogo, ISF (espaço claro, dia), ISF (espaço escuro, noite))

Processador de imagem

Processador α5 Gen5 AI

SMART TV

Definições de Família

Sim

Home Dashboard

Sim

Sistema Operativo

webOS 22

Alerta de Desporto

Sim

ThinQ

Sim

Câmara USB Compatível

Sim

Compatível com Apple Airplay2

Sim

Compatível com Apple Homekit

Sim

ACESSIBILIDADE

Escala de Cinzentos

Sim

Alto Contraste

Sim

Inverter Cores

Sim

AUDIO

Som IA

Som IA (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround

Sim (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Sim

LG Sound Sync

Sim

Saída de Áudio Simultânea

Sim

Partilha do Modo de Som

Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

EAN

8806091258922

INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

extensão:pdf
Dismantling information(32LQ570B6LA)
extensão:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32LQ570B6LA)
extensão:pdf
Product Environmental Report(32LQ570B6LA)
extensão:pdf
Product information sheet (32LQ570B6LA)
extensão:pdf
WEB INFO(32LQ570B6LA)
MAIS INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE CONFORMIDADE

O que dizem sobre nós

32LQ570B6LA

LG LED TV HD, Smart TV, Processador α5 Gen5 AI, webOS 22

32LQ570B6LA

LG LED TV HD, Smart TV, Processador α5 Gen5 AI, webOS 22

32LQ570B6LA EU.pdf
Classificação energética : UE
Folha de produto