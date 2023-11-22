About Cookies on This Site

Quente ou Frio. O melhor dos dois em sua casa.

Pense diferente, o ar condicionado da LG é para o tempo frio e quente também.

Que Tipo de Aquecedor Usaria?

Para calcular a eficiência e o brilhantismo das funções de aquecimento e tecnologias dos aparelhos de Ar Condicionado com Bomba de Ar da LG, foi conduzido um ensaio interno aos aparelhos de Ar Condicionado com Bomba de Ar, Radiadores e Aquecedores Elétricos.

Apresenta três grupos de produtos: Bomba de Calor LG, Radiador e Aquecedor Elétrico.

Bomba de Calor LG

Radiador

Aquecedor Elétrico

Comparativo de Velocidades de Aquecimento

A que Velocidade É Possível Aquecer um Espaço?

*A TUV verificou que a Bomba de Calor DUAL Inverter (A13RJH) da LG aquece até 94% mais rápido do que um aquecedor por infravermelhos e 90% mais rápido do que um radiador.

*O ensaio foi conduzido numa sala de testes ambientais da LG com 23,7 ㎡ e uma temperatura exterior de 7 °C com uma humidade relativa de 87%. O ensaio foi conduzido comparando o tempo que demora a aumentar 5 °C a partir da temperatura interior inicial de 12 °C (HR 50%).

Comparativo de Consumo Energético

Qual Será a Diferença de Consumo Energético?

*A TUV verificou que a Bomba de Calor DUAL Inverter (A13RJH) da LG poupa até 66% mais de energia do que um aquecedor por infravermelhos e 68% mais energia do que um radiador.

*O consumo energético acumulado baseou-se num período de funcionamento de 8 horas numa sala de testes ambientais da LG com 23,7 ㎡ a uma temperatura interior inicial de 12 ℃ (HR 50%) e a uma temperatura exterior de 7 ℃ (HR de 87%).

Ensaio Comparativo de Temperatura Interior

Após 3 Horas, Qual o Produto que Aquece o Espaço Interior de Modo Mais Uniforme?

*A TUV verificou que a Bomba de Calor DUAL Inverter (A13RJH) da LG atingiu uma temperatura média de 23 ℃ no período de 3 horas. Por comparação, os aquecedores elétricos não conseguem alcançar 19 ℃ no prazo de 5 horas.
*O ensaio foi conduzido na sala de testes ambientais da LG com 23,7 ㎡ e uma temperatura interior inicial de 12 °C (HR 50%) e uma temperatura exterior de 7 ℃ (RH 87%).

Seguro e ecológico

Mais Seguro do que um Aquecedor a Gás

Sensor de Prevenção contra o Sobreaquecimento

*Ao contrário dos aquecedores a gás, o LG DUALCOOL é seguro porque não gera gases nocivos como o monóxido de carbono durante o seu funcionamento.
*Sensor de temperatura seguro integrado no LG DUALCOOL que regula a operação de aquecimento em torno de uma temperatura definida e controla o sobreaquecimento.

CARBON TRUST (REINO UNIDO)

A pegada de carbono deste produto foi medida e certificada pela CarbonTrust.

Facilidade de Verificação da Energia Poupada através da Configuração dos Produtos na Aplicação.

1.º Passo. Após a Instalação, Selecionar País e Região.

Procurar 'LG Energy Payback' na Google Play Store ou Apple App Store e instalar. O preço da energia para a região selecionada é apresentado, e pode editar o mesmo, se o desejar.

2.º Passo. Configurar o Estado de Operação do Ar Condicionado.

Selecionar o modo de operação entre 'Frio' e 'Frio e Calor'. E configurar o estado de utilização do ar condicionado, ou seja, a temperatura interior predefinida e o calendário de operação.

3.º Passo. Selecionar Informação sobre o Produto.

Selecionar o tipo, capacidade do produto e modelo de inversor da LG. É necessário selecionar o tipo de produtos do comparativo e introduzir as informações do produto do comparativo selecionado.

4.º Passo. Descobrir os Resultados Previstos após o Preenchimento da Informação.

No ecrã dos resultados, poderá ver-se o período de retorno previsto, a informação relativa à poupança energética anual prevista e o consumo energético.

