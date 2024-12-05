We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Verified by TUV
*TUV has verified that 99.99% of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Klebsiella pneumoniae were removed from the air conditioner blower fan after being exposed to 4 hours of UV LED lights.
Verified by KTR
*KTR has verified that 99.99% of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Klebsiella pneumoniae were removed from the air conditioner blower fan after being exposed to 4 hours of UV LED lights.
Verified by TUV
*TUV has verified to remove 99% of 3 kinds of adhering bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa).
Verified by Intertek
**Intertek has verified that tobacco adhesive odor intensity is reduced from 3.6 to under 1.5 after 60 minutes. (Toluene, Ammonia, Acetic acid).
Verified by TUV
LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃).
Verified by TUV
LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).
*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API)
10-Year Warranty
With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it will keep performing at its best for longer.
*Safe Plus Pre-Filter contains antibacterial properties(Zinc oxide).
Verified by KOTITI
**KOTITI has verified to remove 99.9% of 3 kinds of bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella pneumoniae and Escherichia coli).
Verified by FITI
**FITI has verified to remove 99.9% of 3 kinds of bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella pneumoniae and Escherichia coli).
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Tell your air conditioner exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “Turn on/off the air conditioner.” and the AI speaker will listen and turn on/off the air conditioner.
Connect and Control from Anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your air conditioner in a way you never could before. Start your air conditioner with just the tap of a button.
Efficient Product Maintenance
The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your air conditioner. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. *Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ. *Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.