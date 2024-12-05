We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ceiling Concealed Duct
LG Ceiling Concealed Duct is a concealed cooling and heating solution that provides optimal temperature control without affecting interior aesthetics.
* Results may vary depending on the environment.
Clean and Fresh air with LG Duct UVnano Filter box
LG Ceiling Concealed Duct with Duct UVnano Filter Box can provide the suitable solution for Clean and Fresh Environment
*LG Kanallı UVnano Filtre Kutusu, isteğe bağlı olarak ek olarak satın alınmalıdır. Satın alırken hangi modelin geçerli olduğunu yerel ofise danışabilirsiniz.
* Uvnano™ is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit nanometer.
** Based on TÜV Rheinland test conducted according to LG test method in compliance with ISO 20743 : 2007 removing 99.99 of percent of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Klebsiella pneumoniae from the air conditioner blower fan after being exposed to UV LED lights for 4 hours (tested models : PBM13M1UA, PBM13M2UA, PBM13M3UA). The result value is measured at a specific point set in the experiment.
*** This result may differ in actual use conditions of the air conditioning system.
* Based on KCL test conducted in compliance with ASHRAE 52.2. ASHARE recommends MERV 13-equivalent filters for reducing airborne infectious aerosol exposure.
A Suitable Indoor Air Quality Solution for Any Type of Space
Any type of space is suitable for indoor air solutions with a combination of LG ducts and Duct UVnano filter boxes. Interworking with a sufficient ventilation system is recommended.
* Based on ASHRAE Standard's experiment data.
Easy Installation of LG Duct UVnano Filter Box
Easy to assemble with Duct and simple to maintain
* The replacement cycle of filter may vary depending on the environment.
** The hours indicate the time the filter has been used until the rated air flow rate drops to about 30%.
* Conventional models are ARNU28GBGA2, ARNU36GBGA2, ARNU42GBGA2 and new models are ARNU28GM2A4, ARNU36GM2A4, ARNU42GM2A4.
Ceiling Concealed Duct Line Up
A pivot table informing Ceiling Concealed Duct whole line-ups.